Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

An entire school board resigned after they criticized parents during a public virtual meeting

The president and three members of a school board in Northern California have resigned after they were heard making disparaging comments about parents in the school district during a virtual board meeting. CNN affiliate KPIX reports.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian and Dakin Andone, CNN

The president and three members of a school board in Northern California have resigned after they were heard making disparaging comments about parents in the school district during a virtual board meeting last Wednesday.

Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District (OUESD) Board of Trustees apparently believed they were speaking privately in the moments before the meeting started, CNN affiliate KPIX reported, when in fact, community members had already logged on to watch.

In a recording of the meeting posted anonymously to YouTube, the superintendent and boardmembers are heard discussing the agenda for the meeting before then-board member Kim Beede says, "Are we alone?" Beede then goes on to tell other board members, apparently in reference to a social media post from a parent, "B*tch, if you're gonna call me out, I'm gonna f**k you up. Sorry! That's just me."

Then-board president Lisa Brizendine chimed in, saying, parents "forget that there's real people on the other side of those letters that they're writing." She added, "It's very unfortunate that they want to pick on us because they want their babysitters back."

During the video conference, board member Richie Masadas suggested some parents wanted their kids back in school so they could smoke marijuana in their homes.

Superintendent Greg Hetrick announced the resignations Friday in a letter sent to the district's families, which included a statement from the newly-resigned board members, saying they were stepping down to "help facilitate the healing process."

"We deeply regret the comments that were made in the meeting of the Board of Education earlier this week," their statement said. "As trustees, we realize it is our responsibility to model the conduct that we expect of our students and staff, and it is our obligation to build confidence in District leadership; our comments failed you in both regards, and for this we offer our sincerest apology."

The wave of shock and disappointment led community members to create a Change.org petition demanding the board's resignations. Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins had also urged the board to resign in her own statement Friday.

The district -- which serves about 5,000 students, according to its website -- has been conducting remote learning since last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hetrick's letter Friday said he was "committed to returning the attention to student learning and getting our students back in school."

'I do not need a babysitter,' parent says

The member of the public who posted the recording to YouTube Thursday wrote in the video's description that the meeting had been announced on the board's website, which also provided the login information.

"I logged into the meeting a few minutes before I started recording," the poster said.

The poster said they did not want to conduct any interviews, noting their only goal in posting the clip was "for our local public school to be run by better people."

OUESD Parent Teacher Association member Katie Patterson, told KPIX it was Brizendine's suggestion that parents only want "babysitters" that angered her.

"I do not need a babysitter, I'm a stay-at-home mother," said Patterson, who has two children in the school district.

In a statement to The Mercury News, Brizendine apologized for what she described as a "flippant" comment.

"I am raising a 10-year-old with special needs and having him home during this pandemic, while also holding down two jobs to support my family, has been a huge stress," her statement said, in part.

"I suffer with many of the same things that parents are going through ... my remark was callous and uncalled for and for that I am truly sorry," she said.

As of Sunday, there were five vacant spots listed under the OUESD's Board of Trustees' website.

In the meantime, Contra Costa County Board of Education President Annette Lewis has appointed herself and her fellow Contra Costa County board member Mike Maxwell to the OUESD's board. Hetrick's letter cited part of the state education code, which allows for the county board of education to appoint members to a district's board until new ones can be selected.

"I look forward to working with the OUESD community to determine the best course of action to fill these seats with people who will represent the best interests of students, families, teachers and school staff," Lewis said in a statement Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479036

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin993471576
Ramsey42602794
Dakota35610383
Anoka32902383
Washington21769253
Stearns18645200
St. Louis14608262
Scott13073104
Wright12379114
Olmsted1166088
Sherburne863873
Carver753140
Clay680384
Rice663290
Blue Earth583435
Kandiyohi575674
Crow Wing513480
Chisago491744
Otter Tail477870
Benton440190
Winona413348
Mower398531
Douglas389568
Nobles384647
Goodhue381768
Polk340262
McLeod335849
Beltrami333749
Morrison321046
Lyon311143
Itasca307145
Becker305841
Isanti302952
Carlton298044
Steele296511
Pine279016
Freeborn275523
Nicollet250041
Todd242830
Brown239737
Le Sueur230020
Mille Lacs224947
Cass216924
Waseca205717
Meeker205134
Martin186028
Wabasha18493
Roseau177517
Hubbard159540
Houston155914
Dodge15104
Renville146740
Redwood146127
Fillmore13628
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133220
Wadena127720
Pennington124516
Faribault120916
Aitkin116833
Sibley116010
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106419
Pipestone100624
Yellow Medicine97317
Murray9408
Jackson92010
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake71917
Clearwater70914
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66010
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5073
Lincoln5022
Grant4818
Norman4628
Mahnomen4347
Unassigned42968
Kittson40421
Red Lake3514
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357612

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57179537
Linn20443305
Scott18118200
Black Hawk16119284
Woodbury14798210
Johnson1368072
Dubuque13382191
Dallas1112788
Pottawattamie10645140
Story1005445
Warren547169
Clinton535982
Cerro Gordo529879
Webster514185
Marshall492370
Sioux489267
Buena Vista468036
Des Moines451256
Muscatine443988
Wapello4207105
Jasper403465
Plymouth390977
Lee371251
Marion355166
Jones292554
Henry292135
Carroll283447
Bremer275053
Crawford270035
Boone256830
Washington252943
Benton246954
Mahaska221944
Jackson219337
Dickinson214738
Tama210464
Kossuth205554
Clay192325
Hamilton190840
Delaware188338
Winneshiek185326
Fayette183532
Buchanan182827
Page180819
Hardin178535
Wright178531
Harrison178468
Cedar173522
Clayton167453
Butler165431
Floyd162038
Mills161320
Cherokee152935
Poweshiek152929
Madison151617
Hancock146028
Lyon144341
Allamakee143141
Iowa142523
Grundy137230
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136330
Appanoose136147
Calhoun132210
Cass131248
Mitchell129940
Louisa126841
Union125531
Chickasaw124413
Sac123017
Emmet120639
Shelby119232
Franklin118119
Humboldt116523
Guthrie115528
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard101621
Clarke98720
Keokuk96929
Unassigned9190
Monroe91827
Adair90826
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis81823
Monona81125
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69114
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51416
Wayne48321
Audubon4829
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Sunshine and warmer temps for the new work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Pine Island School District shares concern over vaccine rollout

Image

Rochester's Dorothy Day House extending services

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Ice skating in the snow

Image

1 month check in with restaurants

Image

DVS considers consolidation

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Backyard curling

Image

Unions give away food

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Community Events