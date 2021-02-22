Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory - Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for February 22: Covid-19, Texas, White House, United, Iran

February 22, 2021 marks one year of the first European lockdown in the Italian regions of Lombardy and Padua. CNN's Delia Gallagher returns to Codogno, Italy, where the first case of community transmission was recorded in Italy.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Israel is facing one of its most severe ecological disasters ever after a suspected oil spill washed up blobs of sticky tar along its coast. But experts still don't know the source.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

The US is on the dark precipice of 500,000 coronavirus deaths. Words can't describe the magnitude of such a loss. But officials say we may be at the beginning of the end. Cases and hospitalization rates are dropping in some states, and the Biden administration says 2 million more vaccine doses have been delivered following weather delays. Still, the next few months will bring tens of thousands more deaths, experts say, and Dr. Anthony Fauci says basic precautions like masks could be our reality all the way into 2022. Australia started its mass vaccination program today, and across Europe, leaders are working on plans to ease lockdown restrictions soon.

2. Texas

About a third of Texans are still having issues with their water supply as the state reels from last week's deadly winter storms and subsequent utility outages. President Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas, unlocking more federal resources. Texas Rep. Michael McCaul says part of that relief will also go toward helping residents pay the exorbitant energy bills they received as a result of the storm. Some local officials, however, want the state to assume the cost instead of putting the onus on unsuspecting citizens. One Democratic senator has called for a probe into natural gas price hikes in Texas and other areas hit abnormally hard by winter weather.

3. White House

The House's stimulus bill is expected to move through the Budget Committee and to a floor vote this week, and the biggest obstacle to its passage is the inclusion of a $15 minimum wage increase championed by progressive Democrats. Some in the party don't think the issue will pass reconciliation, a budget process that requires each provision to adhere to a strict set of rules. Meanwhile, the White House has indicated it's open to studying the merits of a financial transaction tax following the GameStop stock frenzy. Supporters say a tax on trading could boost investor protection and market integrity and raise badly needed revenue. The notion is despised by Wall Street.

4. United

United Flight 328 suffered catastrophic engine failure on Saturday, forcing the Boeing 777 bound for Honolulu to return to its origin in Denver. Debris from the plane rained down on Denver neighborhoods, and passenger video from the ordeal looks straight out of a nightmare. Now, Boeing is recommending the suspension of all 777 model planes with the same engine as the one involved in the incident. United Airlines has already removed all 24 of its planes with that engine from service. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, and initial findings revealed fractured and damaged fan blades in the plane's engine.

5. Iran

The Biden administration has begun to communicate with Iran over American hostages in the region, says national security adviser Jake Sullivan. There are currently at least 43 publicly known hostage or detainee cases in 11 countries including Iran, according to a foundation that tracks the cases. Secretary of State Antony Blinken set the groundwork for this priority earlier this month when he talked with the loved ones of American hostages. Sullivan also said yesterday that Tehran has not responded to the European Union's proposed meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear program, adding that the ball is in their court. The White House said last week that the US is willing to sit down for talks with Tehran and other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Your favorite fast food restaurants want to sell you clothes 

A Dunkin' robe? Why it's couture, darling. 

Ohio police rushed to defuse a suspected bomb outside of a church, but it was actually a bag of squirmy kittens 

Those deputies have a story to tell for the rest of their lives.

An atmospheric river event known as the Pineapple Express will bring rain and potential avalanches to the Northwest

Such a chill name for an un-chill weather phenomenon.

Customs agents in Cincinnati seized 44 pounds of corn flakes covered in cocaine instead of sugar

Alexa, show me the WORST way to start the day.

A website is offering to pay you $2,000 to sleep for research

Free. We'll do it for free. Where do we sign? 

HAPPENING LATER

Garland's AG confirmation hearing is on 

Merrick Garland, Biden's attorney general pick, will begin his two-day confirmation hearing later today. If he's confirmed, Garland will head the Justice Department and take on a number of thorny issues, including the continued fallout from January's Capitol riot.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Ella Baker, activist, 1903-1986

Known as the "mother of the civil rights movement," Baker played a major role in three of the biggest civil rights groups and served as a mentor to several of their most prominent leaders. She also taught volunteers that the movement couldn't depend solely on charismatic leaders and empowered them to become activists in their own community. Baker risked her life rallying support in rural Southern towns and fought back against the sexism that sometimes tainted the civil rights movement.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$304 million

That's how much money people lost to romance scams in 2020, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Scammers lurking on dating apps and social media con people out of money, and it's no surprise their ill-gotten gains reached record numbers in a lonely and isolated year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Protesters are now inciting the people, especially emotional teenagers and youths, to a confrontation path where they will suffer the loss of life."

A warning in a statement from Myanmar's military junta after a deadly weekend of protests in the country. At least two people died when police opened fire on demonstrators in Mandalay. Unrest has been roiling for weeks after a military coup early this month.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

I love my tiny siblings

I don't know about you, but I'm trying to stress less. Watching a capybara look contentedly out of place among guinea pigs helps. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479036

Reported Deaths: 6500
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin993471576
Ramsey42602794
Dakota35610383
Anoka32902383
Washington21769253
Stearns18645200
St. Louis14608262
Scott13073104
Wright12379114
Olmsted1166088
Sherburne863873
Carver753140
Clay680384
Rice663290
Blue Earth583435
Kandiyohi575674
Crow Wing513480
Chisago491744
Otter Tail477870
Benton440190
Winona413348
Mower398531
Douglas389568
Nobles384647
Goodhue381768
Polk340262
McLeod335849
Beltrami333749
Morrison321046
Lyon311143
Itasca307145
Becker305841
Isanti302952
Carlton298044
Steele296511
Pine279016
Freeborn275523
Nicollet250041
Todd242830
Brown239737
Le Sueur230020
Mille Lacs224947
Cass216924
Waseca205717
Meeker205134
Martin186028
Wabasha18493
Roseau177517
Hubbard159540
Houston155914
Dodge15104
Renville146740
Redwood146127
Fillmore13628
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133220
Wadena127720
Pennington124516
Faribault120916
Aitkin116833
Sibley116010
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106419
Pipestone100624
Yellow Medicine97317
Murray9408
Jackson92010
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake71917
Clearwater70914
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66010
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5073
Lincoln5022
Grant4818
Norman4628
Mahnomen4347
Unassigned42968
Kittson40421
Red Lake3514
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357612

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57179537
Linn20443305
Scott18118200
Black Hawk16119284
Woodbury14798210
Johnson1368072
Dubuque13382191
Dallas1112788
Pottawattamie10645140
Story1005445
Warren547169
Clinton535982
Cerro Gordo529879
Webster514185
Marshall492370
Sioux489267
Buena Vista468036
Des Moines451256
Muscatine443988
Wapello4207105
Jasper403465
Plymouth390977
Lee371251
Marion355166
Jones292554
Henry292135
Carroll283447
Bremer275053
Crawford270035
Boone256830
Washington252943
Benton246954
Mahaska221944
Jackson219337
Dickinson214738
Tama210464
Kossuth205554
Clay192325
Hamilton190840
Delaware188338
Winneshiek185326
Fayette183532
Buchanan182827
Page180819
Hardin178535
Wright178531
Harrison178468
Cedar173522
Clayton167453
Butler165431
Floyd162038
Mills161320
Cherokee152935
Poweshiek152929
Madison151617
Hancock146028
Lyon144341
Allamakee143141
Iowa142523
Grundy137230
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136330
Appanoose136147
Calhoun132210
Cass131248
Mitchell129940
Louisa126841
Union125531
Chickasaw124413
Sac123017
Emmet120639
Shelby119232
Franklin118119
Humboldt116523
Guthrie115528
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard101621
Clarke98720
Keokuk96929
Unassigned9190
Monroe91827
Adair90826
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis81823
Monona81125
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69114
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51416
Wayne48321
Audubon4829
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Sunshine and warmer temps for the new work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Ice skating in the snow

Image

1 month check in with restaurants

Image

DVS considers consolidation

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Backyard curling

Image

Unions give away food

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime 2

Community Events