Clear
BREAKING NEWS One person dead, another injured after being struck by a vehicle in Austin Full Story
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory - Special Weather Statement View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Life after seeing death: How Romain Grosjean's family inspired him as he was engulfed by flames

Three months after a life-threatening crash, Romain Grosjean is returning to racing. Grosjean had to escape his car as it was engulfed by flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix in November 2020.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 4:10 AM
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Davies and George Ramsay, CNN

Time seemed to slow down as Romain Grosjean's car -- split in half from the force of hitting the race barriers -- was enveloped in flames.

"Twenty-eight seconds I was in the flames, if you look," the racing driver tells CNN Sport as he remembers the crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix last November.

"If you ask me how long it was, I would have said a minute ... minute-and-a-half."

That Grosjean was able to climb out of the wreckage and into a medical car shortly after the crash appeared nothing short of miraculous.

What must make the Frenchman's memories of the crash more troubling is knowing that if the car had become angled slightly differently, or if the barrier had not shifted as much as it did, then he might not have made it out alive.

"I remember everything about it, every single detail -- from the moment I started undoing my seat belt, to the moment I realized I was stuck in the car thinking it was okay, they [race safety staff] would come and help me to jump out, then realizing there's fire," says Grosjean.

"I realized after a few attempts of jumping out that I was completely stuck and thinking that I'm going to burn here. I asked myself: where is it going to start? By the foot? By the hands? By the head? Is it going to be painful or not?"

Then he thought of his family, thousands of miles away back home.

"I was in peace and accepting it, but then that's where I thought about my kids and that I couldn't leave three kids without a dad," says Grosjean of sons Sacha and Simon and daughter Camille.

"I had to try a last attempt. That moment was more like a reset button for my brain."

The race in Bahrain proved to be Grosjean's last in Formula One.

His hands blistered from burns suffered during the crash, the 34-year-old says he still has work to do to regain full mobility.

"It's two, two-and-a-half months now and two-and-a-half months that I am in pain," says Grosjean. "I could use painkillers, but psychologically I stopped painkillers, so I don't want to get back at it."

Still battling the physical repercussions of the crash, Grosjean has also had time to consider its emotional consequences as he prepares to get back behind the wheel and race again.

READ: Fernando Alonso, two-time F1 champion, has undergone a successful operation after cycling crash

After an F1 career that saw 10 podiums in 179 race starts, he has signed up to compete in IndyCar in the United States with Dale Coyne Racing. His first testing session takes place on Monday.

"Driving on my own won't be a problem at all," says Grosjean.

"I think the question that I have and can't answer right now is how is it going to be in the peloton with other drivers, the race starts, and so on; is it going to bring back memories? Is it going to frighten me? But I'm optimistic that it's going to be alright."

IndyCar races are contested across different types of track -- ovals, street circuits and road courses. Grosjean has decided for now that he won't race at oval events, which includes the iconic Indy 500, in light of the crash in Bahrain.

"If I was 25 and single, I would go and do the ovals, that wouldn't be a problem," he says.

"But what I cannot accept right now is putting my wife and my kids in the same situation as they were in Bahrain.

"Ovals, we know it's risky, we know it's very high speed. And the crashes -- even though, touch wood, most of the time drivers are okay -- are very impressive. I don't want them to be again in front of the TV, see a big crash and ask themselves: how is he doing?"

READ: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes agree one-year deal with joint commitment for 'greater diversity and inclusion'

Grosjean knows that it's thanks to the halo, a mandatory protection device on F1 cars, that he's able to return to racing.

A titanium structure that shields drivers in their cockpits, the halo was developed following the death of Jules Bianchi -- a close friend of Grosjean who died in 2015, nine months after suffering head injuries at the Japanese Grand Prix.

"I never stopped thinking about Jules and I always kept in touch with mainly his father," says Grosjean, who keeps one of Bianchi's helmets on his desk at home and wears "JB17" on his own helmet during races.

He also acknowledges Anthoine Hubert, the Formula 2 driver who died following a crash at the Belgian Grand Prix in 2019.

"I was one of the guys against the halo. I didn't like it," adds Grosjean.

"I didn't think it was great for motorsport. I must say I changed my mind big time and that I won't race a car with no halo because it's saving our lives.

"Jules saved my life with the introduction of the halo. We're going to learn from Anthoine and from myself and just make sure that we get better and better.

"It's never going to be safe. Motorsport is dangerous, we know that. But if we can learn, if we can make it better and if we can bring that to real life road cars, then it's very impressive."

While IndyCar remains Grosjean's immediate priority, the IMSA championships in North America, the prestigious Le Mans 24 hour race in France and the Dakar Rally are all potentially on his radar.

The crash in Bahrain, Grosjean says, helped him to recognize what he really wants at this stage of his career: "new things, new tracks, new people, new atmospheres."

He says he's been overwhelmed by the support he's received over the past few months -- from people in the streets, in supermarkets, on social media, and, of course, from his family; the incident has cemented his children's view that he's a superhero.

"I don't feel like a superhero, I feel like a dad that has done what he had to do to go and see his kids," Grosjean says of the crash.

"That was really the target when I was in the fire, it was jumping out to go and see my kids. They were the energy that I had."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 478157

Reported Deaths: 6491
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin991891576
Ramsey42534794
Dakota35532382
Anoka32859382
Washington21719253
Stearns18615200
St. Louis14600262
Scott13044104
Wright12350114
Olmsted1163388
Sherburne862573
Carver751040
Clay679084
Rice662989
Blue Earth581134
Kandiyohi574874
Crow Wing512780
Chisago490044
Otter Tail476970
Benton439790
Winona412648
Mower397931
Douglas388868
Nobles384447
Goodhue381167
Polk340062
McLeod335449
Beltrami333648
Morrison320546
Lyon311143
Itasca304945
Becker304641
Isanti302451
Carlton297743
Steele296411
Pine278616
Freeborn274923
Nicollet248041
Todd241930
Brown238237
Le Sueur229620
Mille Lacs224447
Cass216824
Waseca205217
Meeker205034
Martin185528
Wabasha18473
Roseau176717
Hubbard159340
Houston155914
Dodge15054
Renville146740
Redwood145727
Fillmore13598
Chippewa135535
Cottonwood133120
Wadena127620
Pennington123716
Faribault120116
Aitkin116533
Sibley11599
Rock115112
Watonwan11398
Kanabec106119
Pipestone100624
Yellow Medicine97217
Murray9388
Jackson91910
Swift87118
Pope7855
Marshall76115
Stevens7358
Lake71817
Clearwater70914
Lac qui Parle67716
Wilkin66010
Koochiching61611
Big Stone5063
Lincoln5012
Grant4818
Norman4528
Mahnomen4337
Unassigned43268
Kittson40321
Red Lake3464
Traverse3005
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357432

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57147537
Linn20434305
Scott18115200
Black Hawk16121284
Woodbury14792210
Johnson1366672
Dubuque13371191
Dallas1112888
Pottawattamie10644140
Story1004645
Warren546569
Clinton535582
Cerro Gordo529579
Webster514185
Marshall492570
Sioux489367
Buena Vista468136
Des Moines450956
Muscatine443888
Wapello4205105
Jasper402165
Plymouth390977
Lee370751
Marion354666
Jones292554
Henry291935
Carroll283847
Bremer275053
Crawford269935
Boone256430
Washington252943
Benton247154
Mahaska222244
Jackson219337
Dickinson214738
Tama210564
Kossuth205554
Clay192325
Hamilton190740
Delaware188038
Winneshiek185226
Fayette183432
Buchanan182427
Hardin178435
Page178419
Wright178431
Harrison177568
Cedar173222
Clayton167453
Butler165531
Floyd161738
Mills161320
Cherokee152935
Poweshiek152829
Madison151617
Hancock146128
Lyon144341
Allamakee143141
Iowa142523
Grundy137230
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136330
Appanoose135947
Calhoun132410
Cass131148
Mitchell129740
Louisa126741
Union125331
Chickasaw124413
Sac123017
Emmet120639
Shelby119332
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115428
Palo Alto103921
Montgomery103436
Howard101821
Clarke98220
Keokuk97029
Monroe91727
Unassigned9170
Adair90726
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis81923
Monona81125
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69114
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51516
Audubon4829
Wayne48121
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Mason City
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Sunshine and warmer temps for the new work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Ice skating in the snow

Image

1 month check in with restaurants

Image

DVS considers consolidation

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Backyard curling

Image

Unions give away food

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime 2

Community Events