Clear
BREAKING NEWS One person dead, another injured after being struck by a vehicle in Austin Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

CPAC's dangerous embrace of Trump

Article Image

Former President Donald Trump will speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, marking his first public appearance since leaving the White House. Trump's former senior adviser Lara Trump told Fox News that he may be interested in running for office again in 2024.

Posted: Feb 21, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Feb 21, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

What happens when you incite an insurrection to prevent the congressional certification of the 2020 election results? Turns out you get invited to speak at a high-profile gathering of GOP elected officials and conservative activists. As outrageous as that appears, this is exactly what we're seeing with the American Conservative Union's invitation to Donald Trump to speak at this week's annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando.

To be clear, I'm not urging CPAC to cancel Trump's speech. Rather, my hope is that all Americans will use the event to reflect on the dangerous developments for our democracy from the right. First, the majority of GOP members of Congress refused to hold Trump accountable for his two months of nonstop lies about the 2020 election and his incitement of the January 6 attack -- as we saw with only 17 of the 261 Republicans in the Senate and House voting to impeach or convict Trump.

Now CPAC, which bills itself as "the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world," is going a step further by celebrating the man who spewed the "Big Lie" and who encouraged people to storm our Capitol. Indeed, countless insurrectionists stated point blank they attacked the Capitol to "Stop the Steal" for Trump, with some proudly declaring during the deadly insurrection, "Trump sent us," and that they were following his directions.

Notably, Vice President Mike Pence -- who rejected Trump's calls not to certify President Joe Biden's electoral win -- is reported to have declined an invitation to speak at the gathering.

Even CPAC's schedule appears to be crafted to further Trump's Big Lie. Under the guise of "Protecting Elections," the conference will feature seven panel discussions on election fraud and irregularities despite Trump's own homeland security officials telling us the November 3 vote was "the most secure in American history." The titles of the sessions -- if indicative of the content -- suggest that speakers will seek to reaffirm Trump's baseless thesis the election was stolen.

One of them is subtitled "Other culprits: Why Judges & Media Refused to Look at the Evidence." In reality, there were over 60 lawsuits by Trump and his allies including a two-day trial in Arizona that all went against Trump. Others have names like "Failed States (PA, GA, NV, oh my!)" -- which focus on states where Trump disputed his loss -- and "The Left Pulled the Strings, Covered It Up and Even Admits It."

This all sets the table for Trump's speech, scheduled to close the conference on Sunday afternoon. While CNN has been told that Trump will speak about "the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement," we know Trump typically talks about whatever he wants. That likely means he will further spew lies about the election being stolen, as he did Wednesday when he called in to Fox News to ostensibly talk about the passing of Rush Limbaugh. Instead, Trump pivoted to the election telling the Fox News host, "Rush thought we won, and so do I, by the way. I think we won substantially." Trump then added, as he again raised the specter of violence, that if this happened to the Democrats, "you would have had riots going on all over the place."

Biden seems to recognize that statements like these are a threat to US democracy. On Friday, he warned in a speech from the White House to the international Munich Security Conference that "in so many places, including in Europe and the United States, democratic progress is under assault." Biden stated bluntly -- in a comment that demands far more attention -- that we are at an "inflection point" between those who think "autocracy is the best way forward" versus those who understand that "democracy is essential."

Biden urged Americans and their democratic allies to understand we all have a role in preserving our democracy, explaining that, "Democracy doesn't happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it."

CPAC -- and the GOP members of Congress who refused to hold Trump accountable -- are doing the opposite. They are apparently trying to sell a new "Big Lie" to the American people: that Trump's assault on our democracy through his post-election lies and incitement to insurrection is no big deal. Or worse, such conduct is acceptable in the pursuit of political power.

Biden declared near the end of his speech that despite the current battle between authoritarianism and democracy, "I believe that -- every ounce of my being -- that democracy will and must prevail." I agree with our President that democracy "must" prevail -- but given the direction of today's GOP, I'm not as confident it "will." That will depend on whether the GOP course corrects on its own or if Americans stand up in large numbers to reject the party.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 478157

Reported Deaths: 6491
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin991891576
Ramsey42534794
Dakota35532382
Anoka32859382
Washington21719253
Stearns18615200
St. Louis14600262
Scott13044104
Wright12350114
Olmsted1163388
Sherburne862573
Carver751040
Clay679084
Rice662989
Blue Earth581134
Kandiyohi574874
Crow Wing512780
Chisago490044
Otter Tail476970
Benton439790
Winona412648
Mower397931
Douglas388868
Nobles384447
Goodhue381167
Polk340062
McLeod335449
Beltrami333648
Morrison320546
Lyon311143
Itasca304945
Becker304641
Isanti302451
Carlton297743
Steele296411
Pine278616
Freeborn274923
Nicollet248041
Todd241930
Brown238237
Le Sueur229620
Mille Lacs224447
Cass216824
Waseca205217
Meeker205034
Martin185528
Wabasha18473
Roseau176717
Hubbard159340
Houston155914
Dodge15054
Renville146740
Redwood145727
Fillmore13598
Chippewa135535
Cottonwood133120
Wadena127620
Pennington123716
Faribault120116
Aitkin116533
Sibley11599
Rock115112
Watonwan11398
Kanabec106119
Pipestone100624
Yellow Medicine97217
Murray9388
Jackson91910
Swift87118
Pope7855
Marshall76115
Stevens7358
Lake71817
Clearwater70914
Lac qui Parle67716
Wilkin66010
Koochiching61611
Big Stone5063
Lincoln5012
Grant4818
Norman4528
Mahnomen4337
Unassigned43268
Kittson40321
Red Lake3464
Traverse3005
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357432

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57147537
Linn20434305
Scott18115200
Black Hawk16121284
Woodbury14792210
Johnson1366672
Dubuque13371191
Dallas1112888
Pottawattamie10644140
Story1004645
Warren546569
Clinton535582
Cerro Gordo529579
Webster514185
Marshall492570
Sioux489367
Buena Vista468136
Des Moines450956
Muscatine443888
Wapello4205105
Jasper402165
Plymouth390977
Lee370751
Marion354666
Jones292554
Henry291935
Carroll283847
Bremer275053
Crawford269935
Boone256430
Washington252943
Benton247154
Mahaska222244
Jackson219337
Dickinson214738
Tama210564
Kossuth205554
Clay192325
Hamilton190740
Delaware188038
Winneshiek185226
Fayette183432
Buchanan182427
Hardin178435
Page178419
Wright178431
Harrison177568
Cedar173222
Clayton167453
Butler165531
Floyd161738
Mills161320
Cherokee152935
Poweshiek152829
Madison151617
Hancock146128
Lyon144341
Allamakee143141
Iowa142523
Grundy137230
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136330
Appanoose135947
Calhoun132410
Cass131148
Mitchell129740
Louisa126741
Union125331
Chickasaw124413
Sac123017
Emmet120639
Shelby119332
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115428
Palo Alto103921
Montgomery103436
Howard101821
Clarke98220
Keokuk97029
Monroe91727
Unassigned9170
Adair90726
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis81923
Monona81125
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69114
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51516
Audubon4829
Wayne48121
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 7°
Sunshine and warmer temps for the new work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

Image

Backyard curling

Image

Unions give away food

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime 2

Image

Sports Overtime Feb. 19 highlights and statewide scores

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Ice Fishing University

Image

Gas prices up

Community Events