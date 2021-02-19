Clear

The joy of celebrating a rover landing on Mars

Deputy project scientist for NASA's Mars 2020 mission Ken Williford joins CNN's Wolf Blitzer to share what "big unanswered questions" the Perseverance rover could answer.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 1:11 PM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 1:11 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

We needed this moment.

It's a sentiment that's continued to echo since the world watched NASA land the Perseverance rover on Mars Thursday.

Tense anticipation gave way to immense relief at the words of Swati Mohan, Guidance, Navigation and Controls Operations Lead for the Perseverance mission.

"Touchdown confirmed. Perseverance is safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life."

Pure joy poured out of mission control at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory as the rover's team jumped out of their chairs and erupted into cheers and applause.

It's a moment to be preserved and played on infinite loop -- those seconds where anxiety dissipates in the face of hope and possibility coming together.

In that beautiful airborne moment, it didn't matter that so many of us were watching from the places where we've quarantined for almost a year. As humans, we were together, united in joy. We leaped, laughed and cried with them, full of effervescence.

They did it. We did it. In a year of seemingly endless bad news -- and even more as the pandemic continues and winter storms impact much of the country -- something wonderful was achieved.

"It was a dream come true," Ken Williford, deputy project scientist, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Thursday night.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris all shared their joy and congratulations on social media about the success of the landing.

Even Ringo Starr felt compelled to share in the joy and tweeted his congratulations to NASA, as well as the observation, "David Bowie will be pleased peace and love."

Almost instantly after landing was confirmed, Perseverance sent a message: Images of her landing site, confirming the safe end of her long journey.

A mission of firsts

Mohan's words, the ones we all needed to hear, came not only after enduring the "7 minutes of terror" as Perseverance hurtled down through the Martian atmosphere -- but nearly 10 years of planning, hard work and beating the odds.

The thousands of people who worked to bring Perseverance to life lived up to the mission's namesake most when they had to prepare the rover for a July 2020 launch during a pandemic. Then, there was the agonizing wait for her to safely land on the Martian surface.

Perseverance had to land in the most dangerous site on Mars ever attempted. A graphic shows her landing site, wreathed in red -- which would have meant certain "death" if she landed on those boulders or cliffs. But in flawless fashion, due to the tireless work of many, she landed in a safe blue dot.

If you felt shaky watching the tense faces in mission control ahead of landing, just imagine how they felt. Some team members, like deputy project managers Jennifer Trosper and Matt Wallace, have worked on all five of NASA's rovers. It takes a village -- artists, engineers, scientists and even those working on other missions.

So much was riding on this. Perseverance isn't just another rover -- there's no such thing. It takes years of work, planning, coordination and innovation to design and build an SUV-size robotic explorer that will autonomously land and drive on another planet.

She carries technological advancements that could pave the way for a human mission to Mars, such as the MOXIE instrument that will convert carbon dioxide into oxygen.

And her cameras and microphones will provide unprecedented views, as well as the sounds of Mars for the first time. Did we mention there's also Ingenuity, the first helicopter that will fly on another planet?

As the JPL motto goes, "Dare Mighty Things."

It borrows from a Theodore Roosevelt quote: "Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows neither victory nor defeat."

Why care about a robot?

The Curiosity and Perseverance rovers on Mars aren't "Wall-E" -- we know that. Yet the idea that robotic explorers are venturing across the surface of another planet on behalf of humanity is still overwhelmingly impressive -- even though NASA has been landing rovers on Mars since the Sojourner experiment in 1997.

And we can't help but project personalities on these rovers -- especially when they have charming social media accounts run by some clever NASA folks.

On Twitter, Perseverance's hobbies are listed as: "Photography, collecting rocks, off-roading." Shortly after landing, Perseverance tweeted, "I'm safe on Mars. Perseverance will get you anywhere."

The Curiosity rover account replied, "Bots before boots. So proud of you, @NASAPersevere, and the work you will do paving the way for future astronauts, and searching Mars for signs of ancient life."

Why should we care about a robot, at the end of the day?

For one thing, they're essentially part of us, an extension of Earth now sitting on Mars. Nearly 11 million people submitted their names to hitch a ride with Perseverance on silicon chips.

"There is something special about the first few days, because we have just landed a representative of the planet Earth on a place on Mars that no one has ever been to," said Mike Watkins, JPL director, after the Thursday landing.

For me, it's become a very personal thing. Following the journey of this rover from concept to amazing reality has been an inspiring one.

Along the way, I've met so many of the people who have dedicated years of their lives this mission. It's impossible not to feel caught up in their motivations, hopes and passion to explore.

Together, against so many challenges, they have created a technological marvel with a fitting name: Perseverance. Her search for evidence of ancient life on Mars could help answer that fundamental question at the core of humanity: Did life ever exist on another planet?

Seeing Perseverance during a visit to JPL in the summer of 2019 was a powerful moment. I was struck by the fact that this machine, just one room away from me, would be landing on another planet.

Throughout her journey, there have been so many moments of wonder. It's impossible not to feel some inexplicable bond to this 6-wheeled robot. That will only deepen as Perseverance explores Mars.

The tire tracks rovers leave on the surface of Mars could one day have human footsteps next to them. Robots go there first, so that we may follow next. Helicopters like Ingenuity could even act as scouts for both human and robotic explorers.

Mars is an enduring point of fascination for us as humans for a multitude of reasons, said acting NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk.

"Mars is the most Earth-like planet in our solar system," he said. It's also more accessible than other planets, and given that Mars was likely habitable billions of years ago, it's definitely worth exploring for past signs of life.

Perseverance is just the first of a multi-tiered effort made possible by international collaboration and future missions that will return samples collected by Perseverance on Mars to Earth.

"Percy" has already inspired students like eighth grader Alexander Mather, who named her. High school student Vaneeza Rupani named the Ingenuity helicopter that was up tucked under the rover during the journey to Mars.

Students who watched the historic landing could one day be the scientists analyzing those coveted samples or working on future missions to Mars.

"The future of Mars exploration is just so broad and exciting," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

"It involves many other nations as well, and leaders. Many of them are still in school, or even in kindergarten or younger, and those leaders we're going to need as we achieve those amazing goals."

Hold onto the hope from landing day, and let's follow Perseverance's journey exploring Mars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 476292

Reported Deaths: 6472
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin988281576
Ramsey42376790
Dakota35365380
Anoka32718380
Washington21622251
Stearns18577199
St. Louis14563262
Scott12970104
Wright12301114
Olmsted1158187
Sherburne861773
Carver746640
Clay676884
Rice661488
Blue Earth579034
Kandiyohi573574
Crow Wing511580
Chisago487244
Otter Tail475370
Benton439390
Winona411448
Mower396531
Douglas387768
Nobles383347
Goodhue379766
Polk338562
McLeod335049
Beltrami332248
Morrison319946
Lyon310843
Itasca303245
Becker302741
Isanti301150
Carlton296943
Steele295411
Pine277916
Freeborn273623
Nicollet246741
Todd240130
Brown236937
Le Sueur229020
Mille Lacs223146
Cass215924
Meeker204534
Waseca204417
Martin184827
Wabasha18453
Roseau174117
Hubbard158939
Houston155214
Dodge15014
Renville145640
Redwood145127
Fillmore13558
Chippewa135435
Cottonwood132920
Wadena126619
Pennington120216
Faribault119816
Aitkin115933
Rock115012
Sibley11449
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105819
Pipestone100224
Yellow Medicine96717
Murray9358
Jackson91410
Swift87018
Pope7855
Marshall75615
Stevens7348
Lake71317
Clearwater70714
Lac qui Parle67516
Wilkin65910
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4983
Grant4808
Norman4368
Mahnomen4317
Unassigned43068
Kittson39921
Red Lake3444
Traverse2995
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 329731

Reported Deaths: 5263
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50504535
Linn19196305
Scott16843199
Black Hawk14748280
Woodbury13543210
Johnson1290272
Dubuque12193190
Dallas989888
Pottawattamie9661140
Story936144
Warren500169
Cerro Gordo493479
Clinton489981
Webster487185
Sioux471867
Marshall456770
Des Moines418455
Muscatine413488
Buena Vista405836
Wapello3863105
Jasper366865
Plymouth362877
Lee348051
Marion334566
Jones283454
Henry277135
Carroll263847
Bremer262953
Crawford246835
Boone237630
Washington236943
Benton231754
Mahaska211944
Jackson207437
Dickinson198938
Tama198564
Kossuth194154
Delaware184438
Clay182125
Winneshiek178026
Fayette175632
Buchanan173027
Hamilton171740
Wright171531
Page169219
Hardin166035
Harrison165168
Cedar164922
Clayton158753
Butler157030
Floyd146238
Mills146120
Poweshiek145529
Lyon143741
Cherokee143035
Allamakee138541
Madison137917
Iowa136323
Hancock136228
Grundy129030
Winnebago127530
Calhoun127310
Jefferson126732
Cass124148
Louisa120241
Appanoose120147
Mitchell118940
Chickasaw118013
Union117731
Sac116117
Emmet113739
Shelby113532
Humboldt111723
Franklin108219
Guthrie107428
Palo Alto98821
Howard96920
Montgomery95736
Clarke92220
Keokuk90329
Unassigned8900
Monroe87327
Pocahontas80418
Ida80332
Adair78826
Monona75625
Davis74923
Greene72210
Lucas69320
Osceola66614
Worth6494
Taylor63411
Decatur5499
Fremont5489
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49516
Audubon4649
Wayne44321
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
15° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 7°
Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 2°
Warming up into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic starts a job club for veterans

Image

Creating a checklist in case of a power outage

Image

Helping students stay on track while distance learning

Image

Thursday's prep basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Byron's Schroeder named 'Most Valuable Teammate' by MSHSL

Image

Inside look at RPD's new high-tech training tools

Image

Could Google's Med City move provide spark to local start-ups?

Image

Google set to open new office in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Minnesota DAV needs volunteer drivers

Community Events