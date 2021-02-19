Clear

A Texas family lost their dad to Covid-19 three weeks ago. Now they lost their home to a fire while trying to stay warm

A Texas community is rallying around a family who lost their home to fire during freezing temperatures shortly after the father died of coronavirus.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

Stephanie Rubio and her three children have had their heart broken twice in three weeks.

Stephanie's husband, Robert, died from Covid-19 complications on January 28 after spending eight days in the hospital.

On Tuesday, the family lost their home, filled with his memories, to a fire while trying to stay warm in Texas.

With winter storms and freezing temperatures creating chaos and confusion across the state this week, thousands of families have been forced to live without power, heat and water, including the Rubio family.

The family lives in Fort Davis, Texas, about 150 miles east of Odessa. They have been without power since Monday around 4 a.m.

To stay warm, Stephanie and her children have been relying on firewood to fuel the fireplace. But by Tuesday afternoon they were almost out. Stephanie and her youngest son, Levi, 15, braved the road conditions and went to pick up firewood at a corner shop.

From the shop's parking lot, Stephanie said she could see smoke clouds in the distance and pointed them out to Levi, who had just received a phone call from a friend to say that it was their home that had caught fire.

At home, Stephanie's oldest child, Allison, 22, was taking a nap when Blake,16, alerted her to the growing smoke.

"We rushed up there to our house and it was just covered in smoke already," Stephanie said. "My daughter ran out with a picture of her dad that we got from the funeral home, with no shoes or anything."

The fire department has not been able to determine the official cause of the fire yet, according to Stephanie, but they have deemed the home a total loss.

They never got to say goodbye

Stephanie said she and Robert built their home in Fort Davis and filled it with love and fond memories during a 20-year relationship.

Stephanie's high school-aged kids had to take a Covid-19 test to return to in-person learning in January. That's when Levi tested positive and stayed home to recover for two weeks. Shortly after Levi's positive test, Blake and Robert contracted the virus, too.

"We were all home, the kids isolated themselves in their rooms, but when you're all home together, it's hard," Stephanie said. "Robert was the last one to get Covid from our home and he just couldn't take it...he had the Covid pneumonia part."

"We always wore a mask, kept hand sanitizer with us. We did everything we were supposed to do," she said. "It's just something that happened and we can't take it back."

Stephanie took Robert to the hospital on January 19 and staff admitted him, telling her that he'd most likely be kept overnight to monitor his oxygen levels.

"Before I knew it, they were flying him to another hospital in Midland, Texas, and he just had a really bad night and that Thursday he passed," Stephanie said. "His heart couldn't take it and he had heart failure."

Robert was also borderline diabetic, she said.

"He kept telling us, 'I'm fine, I'm fine,' but we were worried," Stephanie said. "The last thing he said was, 'we got this, we got this,' and I kept saying, 'OK, you've got this,' but he just never came back."

Robert was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed volunteering with youth baseball and basketball.

"He was just a loving person, a wonderful person," Stephanie said. "The smile on his face...Oh God the smile on his face was just enormous."

Because Robert was on oxygen, verbal communication proved to be quite difficult for him. In his final days, Stephanie said he had a cough so bad it would nearly take his breath away, so the couple would exchange text messages instead.

"We're a strong family and we're doing good," Stephanie said. "Well, we were doing good and then of course the fire had just happened on Tuesday, and it just broke our heart again. You know, we lost the home that had all of our memories with him in it."

Picking up the pieces

Thanks to the support from the community and family and friends close by, Stephanie said her family has been pushing forward.

The Rubio family has been staying in a vacant, 3-bedroom apartment that belongs to a community member nearby. Electricity was restored at that residence Wednesday afternoon.

Vanessa Kinkade, Robert's cousin, created a GoFundMe to help the family take steps to rebuild their lives. On Twitter she said that Robert was someone who "loved everyone fiercely. Especially his wife and children."

"I'm asking for donations to help this family recover a small amount of what they lost," she wrote. "Nothing will bring their husband and father back. But we can all make an attempt to put some joy back in their hearts."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 476292

Reported Deaths: 6472
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin988281576
Ramsey42376790
Dakota35365380
Anoka32718380
Washington21622251
Stearns18577199
St. Louis14563262
Scott12970104
Wright12301114
Olmsted1158187
Sherburne861773
Carver746640
Clay676884
Rice661488
Blue Earth579034
Kandiyohi573574
Crow Wing511580
Chisago487244
Otter Tail475370
Benton439390
Winona411448
Mower396531
Douglas387768
Nobles383347
Goodhue379766
Polk338562
McLeod335049
Beltrami332248
Morrison319946
Lyon310843
Itasca303245
Becker302741
Isanti301150
Carlton296943
Steele295411
Pine277916
Freeborn273623
Nicollet246741
Todd240130
Brown236937
Le Sueur229020
Mille Lacs223146
Cass215924
Meeker204534
Waseca204417
Martin184827
Wabasha18453
Roseau174117
Hubbard158939
Houston155214
Dodge15014
Renville145640
Redwood145127
Fillmore13558
Chippewa135435
Cottonwood132920
Wadena126619
Pennington120216
Faribault119816
Aitkin115933
Rock115012
Sibley11449
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105819
Pipestone100224
Yellow Medicine96717
Murray9358
Jackson91410
Swift87018
Pope7855
Marshall75615
Stevens7348
Lake71317
Clearwater70714
Lac qui Parle67516
Wilkin65910
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4983
Grant4808
Norman4368
Mahnomen4317
Unassigned43068
Kittson39921
Red Lake3444
Traverse2995
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 329731

Reported Deaths: 5263
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50504535
Linn19196305
Scott16843199
Black Hawk14748280
Woodbury13543210
Johnson1290272
Dubuque12193190
Dallas989888
Pottawattamie9661140
Story936144
Warren500169
Cerro Gordo493479
Clinton489981
Webster487185
Sioux471867
Marshall456770
Des Moines418455
Muscatine413488
Buena Vista405836
Wapello3863105
Jasper366865
Plymouth362877
Lee348051
Marion334566
Jones283454
Henry277135
Carroll263847
Bremer262953
Crawford246835
Boone237630
Washington236943
Benton231754
Mahaska211944
Jackson207437
Dickinson198938
Tama198564
Kossuth194154
Delaware184438
Clay182125
Winneshiek178026
Fayette175632
Buchanan173027
Hamilton171740
Wright171531
Page169219
Hardin166035
Harrison165168
Cedar164922
Clayton158753
Butler157030
Floyd146238
Mills146120
Poweshiek145529
Lyon143741
Cherokee143035
Allamakee138541
Madison137917
Iowa136323
Hancock136228
Grundy129030
Winnebago127530
Calhoun127310
Jefferson126732
Cass124148
Louisa120241
Appanoose120147
Mitchell118940
Chickasaw118013
Union117731
Sac116117
Emmet113739
Shelby113532
Humboldt111723
Franklin108219
Guthrie107428
Palo Alto98821
Howard96920
Montgomery95736
Clarke92220
Keokuk90329
Unassigned8900
Monroe87327
Pocahontas80418
Ida80332
Adair78826
Monona75625
Davis74923
Greene72210
Lucas69320
Osceola66614
Worth6494
Taylor63411
Decatur5499
Fremont5489
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49516
Audubon4649
Wayne44321
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
11° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 2°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 7°
Warming up into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic starts a job club for veterans

Image

Creating a checklist in case of a power outage

Image

Helping students stay on track while distance learning

Image

Thursday's prep basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Byron's Schroeder named 'Most Valuable Teammate' by MSHSL

Image

Inside look at RPD's new high-tech training tools

Image

Could Google's Med City move provide spark to local start-ups?

Image

Google set to open new office in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Minnesota DAV needs volunteer drivers

Community Events