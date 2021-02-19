Clear

5 things to know for February 19: Texas, Iran, Covid-19, NASA, Capitol riot

Bitterly cold morning temperatures are still forecast for Texas through Saturday but warmer air is on the horizon. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam shows us when the temperatures will moderate.

More than 60 million people still are under winter weather alerts. It's probably going to be cold again today, though some of you can expect things to warm up this weekend and into next week.

1. Texas

The lights are back on for most Texans, after a devastating week of freezing temperatures and winter storms. But now the state is facing a new crisis: nearly half of its residents are having to boil water due to a critically low water supply. Some are dealing with burst pipes and flooded homes, while others are struggling to find food. Carbon monoxide poisonings are spiking. To add to that, some Texans face yet another round of record lows tonight into tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, Sen. Ted Cruz is under fire after flying to Cancun while his constituents were suffering. He has since called his decision a mistake.

2. Iran

The Biden administration says the US is willing to sit down for talks with Tehran and other signatories to the Iran nuclear deal. It's a significant move meant to break an impasse between the two nations, given that neither the US nor Iran had taken any real steps yet to salvage the agreement (which the US abandoned during the Trump administration). Until now, both sides had insisted that the other act first. It's one of several such efforts that the Biden government unveiled Thursday to jumpstart diplomacy. Still, it's unclear whether Iran would accept and a meeting has yet to be scheduled.

3. Coronavirus

The governors of some of the biggest US states are facing intense criticism over their leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is under fire for his restrictive stay-at-home orders that some say crippled the economy, even as he attended a party in a fancy restaurant. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is being panned for how he handled nursing home deaths. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing accusations of political favoritism after a pop-up vaccination site was set up to serve affluent zip codes. At the same time, more than 1,500 cases of concerning variants have been reported in the US as vaccine efforts experience weather delays. That means people will have to work "double time" to get vaccinations back on track, says Dr. Anthony Fauci.

4. NASA

Perseverance, NASA's most advanced rover to date, has flawlessly landed itself on Mars after a monthslong, 292.5 million-mile journey from Earth. "Percy" -- as she is otherwise known -- sent back her first images immediately after touchdown, showing her shadow on the surface of the landing site. The rover is going to be exploring Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and searching for microfossils in the rocks and soil there. The mission is historic, and might finally yield answers to the long-enduring question: Was there ever life on Mars?

5. Capitol riot

Six US Capitol Police officers have been suspended with pay, and 29 others have been placed under investigation, over their actions in the January 6 riot, the department said. The announcement comes during a time of turmoil for the force, as its officers continue to grapple with the events that led to the death of one of their colleagues. Members of the Capitol Police issued a vote of no confidence in the department's top leaders earlier this month. At least seven officers in five other departments across the nation have also come under internal investigations as their presence in Washington during the assault comes to light through social media or other means. And as those probes continue, the number could grow.. And as those investigations continue, the number could grow.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Fritz Pollard, NFL player and coach, 1894-1986

At 5 feet, 9 inches and 165 pounds, Pollard was small for football. Still, he bulldozed barriers on and off the field. He joined the Akron Pros of the American Professional Football Association, which later became the NFL. In 1921, while he was still a player, the team also named him its coach -- the first African American head coach in league history. He would go on to coach four different teams and found a Chicago football team of all-African American players. Pollard was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

