Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei says he'll never forget kindness of Israeli team ahead of Tel Aviv tournament

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who refused to return home after being ordered to withdraw from the 2019 World Judo Championships to avoid facing an Israeli opponent, is set to compete in the Grand Slam in Tel Aviv.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who refused to return home after being ordered to withdraw from the 2019 World Judo Championships to avoid facing an Israeli opponent, says he will never forget the kindness he's been shown by the Israeli judo team as he prepares to compete in a major tournament in Tel Aviv.

Mollaei said he had feared for his safety and that of his family after ignoring Iranian officials two years ago, who he says told him to lose his semifinal bout on purpose.

Iranian athletes have long been prohibited from competing in any sport against Israeli opponents because Iran refuses to acknowledge Israel's right to exist as a state.

Mollaei has not been back to his native country since. He was granted asylum in Germany in August 2019 and has become a citizen of Mongolia.

Now competing under the Mongolian flag at the Tel Aviv Grand Slam, Mollaei may face the man he says he was ordered to avoid, Israeli judoka Sagi Muki, who tweeted a picture of the two men embracing after Mollaei arrived in Israel on Sunday along with a caption that read: "Welcome brother."

It's possible the two men can meet in the final.

"They have been very good to me since I arrived. Today I have trained with the Israeli team and they have been very kind. That is something I will never forget," Mollaei said, per the International Judo Federation (IJF).

READ: Iranian woman fears punishment after condemnation for not wearing appropriate headscarf

2019 World Championship

Back at the 2019 World Championship in Tokyo, Japan, Mollaei says his coach received two calls from Iranian authorities ordering his fighter to pull out of the tournament to avoid the possibility of meeting Muki in the final.

The 29-year-old ignored those warnings but went on to lose in the semifinals of the competition -- a result he says was affected by the emotional stress caused by the Iranian officials' request.

"I wanted to win, but it wasn't an option," Mollaei told CNN Sport in 2020. "I thought to myself if I violate it, it will be the end of my career and there will be many other bad consequences for myself and my family."

At the time, the president of Iran's Olympic Committee Salehi Amiri said the fighter and his family "will not and have not faced any threats or danger."

However, the IJF decided to suspend Iran from competing in international competitions following the incident, saying it was in breach of multiple codes. Iran is appealing this decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Swiss court did not immediately respond to CNN's question as to when CAS would publish its decision on Iran's appeal.

Israel welcomed Mollaei on its official Twitter account on Thursday, writing: "We'd like to give a warm welcome to Iranian Judoka Saeid Mollaei who arrived in Israel to train with the Israeli team ahead of the Tel Aviv Grand Slam Competition!"

However, the president of Iran's Judo Federation Arash Miresmaeili says Mollaei's presence in the competition has shamed Iranians on the world stage.

"This is a big shame for our fake athlete who is competing under the Mongolian flag which has caused the suspension of 90 thousand Iranian Judo players," Miresmaeili told IRNA.

"Many of our youth who in this past year alone could have brought honor to our country in international assemblies have been deprived from such honor from competing because of this individual's actions.

"Much blood has been shed for the defense of Islamic Iran and many families have lost their youth. It's regretful that someone, for his own personal gains, has turned his back to his homeland."

The Iranian Judo Federation was not immediately available for CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 476292

Reported Deaths: 6472
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin988281576
Ramsey42376790
Dakota35365380
Anoka32718380
Washington21622251
Stearns18577199
St. Louis14563262
Scott12970104
Wright12301114
Olmsted1158187
Sherburne861773
Carver746640
Clay676884
Rice661488
Blue Earth579034
Kandiyohi573574
Crow Wing511580
Chisago487244
Otter Tail475370
Benton439390
Winona411448
Mower396531
Douglas387768
Nobles383347
Goodhue379766
Polk338562
McLeod335049
Beltrami332248
Morrison319946
Lyon310843
Itasca303245
Becker302741
Isanti301150
Carlton296943
Steele295411
Pine277916
Freeborn273623
Nicollet246741
Todd240130
Brown236937
Le Sueur229020
Mille Lacs223146
Cass215924
Meeker204534
Waseca204417
Martin184827
Wabasha18453
Roseau174117
Hubbard158939
Houston155214
Dodge15014
Renville145640
Redwood145127
Fillmore13558
Chippewa135435
Cottonwood132920
Wadena126619
Pennington120216
Faribault119816
Aitkin115933
Rock115012
Sibley11449
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105819
Pipestone100224
Yellow Medicine96717
Murray9358
Jackson91410
Swift87018
Pope7855
Marshall75615
Stevens7348
Lake71317
Clearwater70714
Lac qui Parle67516
Wilkin65910
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4983
Grant4808
Norman4368
Mahnomen4317
Unassigned43068
Kittson39921
Red Lake3444
Traverse2995
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 329731

Reported Deaths: 5263
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50504535
Linn19196305
Scott16843199
Black Hawk14748280
Woodbury13543210
Johnson1290272
Dubuque12193190
Dallas989888
Pottawattamie9661140
Story936144
Warren500169
Cerro Gordo493479
Clinton489981
Webster487185
Sioux471867
Marshall456770
Des Moines418455
Muscatine413488
Buena Vista405836
Wapello3863105
Jasper366865
Plymouth362877
Lee348051
Marion334566
Jones283454
Henry277135
Carroll263847
Bremer262953
Crawford246835
Boone237630
Washington236943
Benton231754
Mahaska211944
Jackson207437
Dickinson198938
Tama198564
Kossuth194154
Delaware184438
Clay182125
Winneshiek178026
Fayette175632
Buchanan173027
Hamilton171740
Wright171531
Page169219
Hardin166035
Harrison165168
Cedar164922
Clayton158753
Butler157030
Floyd146238
Mills146120
Poweshiek145529
Lyon143741
Cherokee143035
Allamakee138541
Madison137917
Iowa136323
Hancock136228
Grundy129030
Winnebago127530
Calhoun127310
Jefferson126732
Cass124148
Louisa120241
Appanoose120147
Mitchell118940
Chickasaw118013
Union117731
Sac116117
Emmet113739
Shelby113532
Humboldt111723
Franklin108219
Guthrie107428
Palo Alto98821
Howard96920
Montgomery95736
Clarke92220
Keokuk90329
Unassigned8900
Monroe87327
Pocahontas80418
Ida80332
Adair78826
Monona75625
Davis74923
Greene72210
Lucas69320
Osceola66614
Worth6494
Taylor63411
Decatur5499
Fremont5489
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49516
Audubon4649
Wayne44321
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 0°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 1°
Warming up into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday's prep basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Byron's Schroeder named 'Most Valuable Teammate' by MSHSL

Image

Inside look at RPD's new high-tech training tools

Image

Could Google's Med City move provide spark to local start-ups?

Image

Google set to open new office in Rochester

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Minnesota DAV needs volunteer drivers

Image

Rochester Police employ virtual reality for training

Image

RPD receives 'Everyday Heroes' Award

Image

Extreme Weather hitting Texas

Community Events