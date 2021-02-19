Clear

A drop in Covid-19 cases can be deceptive, official warns. Here's how the US can stay ahead of a variant-driven surge

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta details the process for new coronavirus vaccine trials that will be collecting data on pregnant women as well as children ages 5 to 15.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 2:00 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2021 2:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Although the rise of Covid-19 variants in the United States could spell trouble, pharmaceutical companies and scientists are confident vaccines will evolve with them, senior White House adviser Andy Slavitt told CNN.

"We are used to mutations with the flu. This is a much higher percentage of success than the flu," Slavitt, who is responsible for the Covid response, told CNN's Chris Cuomo on Thursday.

The US has witnessed a 26% decline in new cases from this time last week, continuing the trend of the steepest decline in new cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

But variants, many of which appear to be more transmissible, have been spreading, with more than 1,500 cases reported in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials have been racing to administer vaccines quickly to get ahead of further mutations, with about 57.7 million doses administered so far across the country, according to the CDC.

New research out of Israel and Canada has found that only a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine offers significant protection against the virus, but Slavitt said that does not mean that people should avoid the second shot.

"We don't know how long or how durable that benefit is without the booster," he said. "We don't know how effective it is against variants."

US will have to work 'double time' after winter weather

Vaccination delays caused by harsh winter weather gripping much of the US means that many people will have to work "double time" to get back on track, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"It's been slowed down; in some places going to a grinding halt," Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday.

A number of states have reported delays in vaccine deliveries and distribution, forcing providers to cancel or reschedule appointments for vaccinations. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Thursday said more than 2,000 vaccine sites are in areas suffering from power outages.

Fortunately, none of the vaccines that need to be stored at specific temperatures have been spoiled this week to officials' knowledge, Slavitt said.

Houston, hit with both power outages and water problems during the storm, plans to resume giving vaccinations Saturday and Sunday, the city's health department said in a release Thursday.

Many states hit early in the storms, particularly Texas, had to cancel vaccination appointments due to dangerous road conditions and power outages.

But Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that so far the state has not had to make any cancellations.

"Look, there are disruptions," said Lamont. "Fortunately, we've got almost all our doses for this week and so far so good, no cancellations are anticipated but time will tell."

Black and Hispanic people are getting fewer vaccinations

The World Health Organization will launch a new declaration Friday, focusing on vaccine equity, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing Thursday.

While Tedros' declaration will focus on vulnerable groups and small island states with less bargaining power than larger countries, inequity has already been a factor in the US.

Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) researchers analyzed state-level data for the 34 states that collect demographic information on Covid-19 vaccinations as of February 16.

In most of those states, Black and Hispanic people have received smaller shares of vaccinations compared to their shares of cases, deaths and percentage of the population, the researchers noted. The opposite is true for White people in most states.

In Texas, for example, Hispanic people account for 42% of coronavirus cases, 47% of Covid-19 deaths and 40% of the state's population -- but they have gotten just 20% of vaccinations.

Among 27 states that report ethnicity data for those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, White people have been vaccinated at a rate three times higher than Hispanic people and twice as high as Black people.

The KFF team noted that some states don't record the race or ethnicity of those vaccinated.

Researchers found higher rate of infection in pregnant women

Researchers of a study released Tuesday suggested that pregnant people should be prioritized for vaccination after they found that the Covid-19 infection rate among expectant women in Washington state was 70% higher than in adults of similar age in the state.

The infection rate in pregnant women in the study was 13.9 out of every 1,000 deliveries, compared to an overall rate of 7.3 out of 1,000 for 20 to 39-year-olds in the state.

The higher infection rates "may be due to the overrepresentation of women in many professions and industries considered essential during the COVID-19 pandemic — including healthcare, education, service sectors," lead author Dr. Erica Lokken said in a news release.

"Pregnant women are written out of the allocation prioritization in about half of U.S. States. Many states are not even linking their COVID-19 vaccine allocation plans with the high-risk medical conditions listed by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] —which include pregnancy," Waldorf said.

A Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine trial for pregnant women gave their first participants doses on Thursday. The doses were administered to US participants, though the trial will be conducted in nine countries: the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mozambique, South Africa, UK and Spain.

The company said the trial is designed to evaluate the vaccine in pregnant women, but also their infants, who will be monitored for safety and for the transfer of potentially protective antibodies until they're about 6 months old.

Pfizer/BioNTech also expects to expand trials to children ages 5 to 11 in the next couple of months, according to a company news release.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 475379

Reported Deaths: 6458
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin986441569
Ramsey42308790
Dakota35280380
Anoka32669380
Washington21587250
Stearns18562199
St. Louis14555261
Scott12920104
Wright12270113
Olmsted1155687
Sherburne860473
Carver743240
Clay675284
Rice660187
Blue Earth576634
Kandiyohi572974
Crow Wing510880
Chisago485844
Otter Tail474670
Benton439090
Winona411148
Mower395630
Douglas387568
Nobles382747
Goodhue378966
Polk338162
McLeod334849
Beltrami331348
Morrison319546
Lyon310743
Itasca302345
Becker302241
Isanti300549
Carlton296543
Steele294811
Pine277116
Freeborn272623
Nicollet246440
Todd239430
Brown236637
Le Sueur228420
Mille Lacs223046
Cass215424
Meeker204334
Waseca204017
Wabasha18433
Martin183927
Roseau173117
Hubbard158939
Houston154914
Dodge14954
Renville145240
Redwood145127
Chippewa135335
Fillmore13538
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126419
Faribault119316
Pennington119016
Aitkin115433
Rock115012
Sibley11419
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105319
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96817
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7845
Marshall75415
Stevens7348
Lake71017
Clearwater70314
Lac qui Parle67516
Wilkin65810
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4983
Grant4798
Norman4358
Mahnomen4317
Unassigned42768
Kittson39621
Red Lake3404
Traverse2995
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 329135

Reported Deaths: 5248
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50381533
Linn19179305
Scott16816197
Black Hawk14730279
Woodbury13525208
Johnson1288372
Dubuque12179190
Dallas987587
Pottawattamie9647140
Story933944
Warren498069
Cerro Gordo493379
Clinton488981
Webster486884
Sioux471267
Marshall455970
Des Moines418155
Muscatine412687
Buena Vista405436
Wapello3848105
Jasper365965
Plymouth362477
Lee347451
Marion334066
Jones283354
Henry277235
Carroll263347
Bremer262653
Crawford246435
Boone236830
Washington236243
Benton231254
Mahaska211744
Jackson207437
Dickinson198438
Tama198364
Kossuth193854
Delaware183938
Clay182025
Winneshiek177826
Fayette175532
Buchanan172727
Hamilton171340
Wright171231
Hardin165635
Harrison165068
Cedar164522
Page164317
Clayton158753
Butler156930
Floyd146238
Mills146020
Poweshiek145429
Lyon143341
Cherokee143035
Allamakee138441
Madison137617
Hancock136028
Iowa135923
Grundy128930
Winnebago127530
Calhoun127110
Jefferson126732
Cass123947
Louisa120041
Appanoose119947
Mitchell118840
Chickasaw117813
Union117431
Sac115917
Emmet113639
Shelby113432
Humboldt111623
Franklin108219
Guthrie107328
Palo Alto98720
Howard96720
Montgomery95436
Clarke91720
Keokuk90229
Unassigned8880
Monroe87327
Pocahontas80418
Ida80132
Adair78726
Monona75625
Davis74723
Greene72210
Lucas69219
Osceola66514
Worth6484
Taylor62911
Decatur5449
Fremont5439
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49516
Audubon4639
Wayne44221
Adams3173
