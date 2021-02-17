Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The single most ridiculous claim in Donald Trump's statement slamming Mitch McConnell

CNN's Brianna Keilar dissects former President Donald Trump's scathing statement about Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), someone Trump praised many times in the past while president.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Former President Donald Trump made a number of wild claims in a statement Tuesday savaging Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. But one really stood out to me: His insistence that he had "single-handedly saved" more than a dozen Senate seats -- including McConnell's! -- from falling into the clutches of Democrats over the past two elections.

Here's Trump:

"In 'Mitch's Senate,' over the last two election cycles, I single-handedly saved at least 12 Senate seats, more than eight in the 2020 cycle alone—and then came the Georgia disaster, where we should have won both U.S. Senate seats, but McConnell matched the Democrat offer of $2,000 stimulus checks with $600...

"....My only regret is that McConnell 'begged' for my strong support and endorsement before the great people of Kentucky in the 2020 election, and I gave it to him. He went from one point down to 20 points up, and won."

Let's start with the second claim first -- that, without Trump's help, McConnell would have lost his reelection bid to Democrat Amy McGrath.

In early July, on the same day that McGrath officially entered the race, Trump tweeted out a full-throated endorsement of McConnell. "Why would Kentucky ever think of giving up the most powerful position in Congress, the Senate Majority Leader, for a freshman Senator with little power in what will hopefully be the minority party," tweeted Trump. "We need Mitch in the Senate to Keep America Great!!"

Trump appears to be citing a May 2020 poll conducted for US Term Limits that showed McGrath at 41% to 40% for McConnell. But that's the only poll conducted in the entirety of the race that showed it even close. McConnell's chances of winning the race never dropped below 93% in 538's projections. He wound up winning by almost 20 points, the second-largest margin of victory in his six terms in office.

The idea that Trump somehow "saved" McConnell in the 2020 contest is, in a word, laughable. "I personally showed Trump polling in the Oval Office that had @Team_Mitch up 20 points," tweeted Kevin McLaughlin, who ran the National Republican Senatorial Committee in the 2020 cycle, on Tuesday night. "He knows this isn't true."

Now, let's turn to Trump's other major contention -- that he "single-handedly" saved eight Senate seats in the 2020 election. Assuming he, wrongly, counts the McConnell race as one that he saved, what are the other seven?

Start here: Democrats wound up netting three seats by beating four incumbents -- one each in Colorado and Arizona and two in Georgia. Republicans flipped only a single seat to their side -- beating Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the strongly Republican state of Alabama. In all four of the seats Democrats won, they ran heavily on Trump's unpopularity -- especially among suburban voters and women.

So, where, exactly did Trump save Republican seats?

While "save" is too strong a word and "single-handedly saved" is WAY too strong, it seems to me that Trump's strength among the Republican base -- and his ability to turn them out -- helped Sens. Joni Ernst (Iowa), Lindsey Graham (South Carolina) and Steve Daines (Montana) win by comfortable margins against serious Democratic challengers. And Trump carrying North Carolina --albeit narrowly -- probably helped Sen. Thom Tillis (R) get over the finish line ahead of his Democratic challenger. (Worth noting: Reports of extramarital affair involving the Democratic nominee also clearly played a role.)

But beyond those four-ish races, I struggle to find more where Trump played any major role in the GOP candidate's victory. Certainly not Maine, where Sen. Susan Collins (R) won reelection by a stunning 9 points even while being bashed for her ties to Trump in a state the 45th president lost by 9 points. In Texas, Sen. John Cornyn would have won with or without Trump. (Cornyn won his race by 9.5 points; Trump carried Texas by just 5.5.) Ditto Dan Sullivan in Alaska and Roger Marshall in Kansas.

There's just no way that any even semi-objective look at the 2020 map produces eight seats that Trump "saved." It takes a generous read of the map to give him partial credit for wins in even half of that number.

What's Trump up to, then? H;'s rewriting the history of his presidency to suggest that without him the Republican Party would be absolutely nowhere. Of course, the reality is this: Trump left Washington with Republicans having lost the White House, Senate and House during his four years. Facts are stubborn things, huh?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474621

Reported Deaths: 6448
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin984861569
Ramsey42257788
Dakota35227378
Anoka32638380
Washington21554249
Stearns18540199
St. Louis14541261
Scott12898104
Wright12247113
Olmsted1152684
Sherburne858773
Carver741240
Clay674684
Rice659887
Blue Earth574534
Kandiyohi572574
Crow Wing510580
Chisago485244
Otter Tail474270
Benton438490
Winona410448
Mower395030
Douglas387168
Nobles382147
Goodhue378665
Polk337962
McLeod334649
Beltrami329548
Morrison318846
Lyon310743
Itasca302245
Becker301141
Isanti300049
Carlton296143
Steele294911
Pine277016
Freeborn272223
Nicollet245940
Todd239030
Brown235737
Le Sueur227820
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214824
Meeker204333
Waseca203917
Wabasha18393
Martin182827
Roseau172417
Hubbard158739
Houston154914
Dodge14924
Renville145240
Redwood144927
Fillmore13528
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118516
Pennington116416
Aitkin115233
Rock114812
Sibley11409
Watonwan11268
Kanabec105119
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7805
Marshall74815
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70617
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4307
Unassigned42868
Kittson39521
Red Lake3394
Traverse2985
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 328547

Reported Deaths: 5205
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50260527
Linn19149305
Scott16795197
Black Hawk14722277
Woodbury13511207
Johnson1286368
Dubuque12153189
Dallas985286
Pottawattamie9627140
Story931843
Warren496569
Cerro Gordo493279
Clinton488280
Webster486383
Sioux470867
Marshall455170
Des Moines417455
Muscatine411887
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3825105
Jasper364765
Plymouth361876
Lee347050
Marion332966
Jones283054
Henry277135
Carroll262947
Bremer262153
Crawford245935
Boone236628
Washington235841
Benton230153
Mahaska211544
Jackson207337
Tama198163
Dickinson198038
Kossuth193254
Delaware183938
Clay181625
Winneshiek176426
Fayette175131
Buchanan172526
Hamilton171238
Wright171031
Hardin165434
Harrison164968
Page164317
Cedar163621
Clayton158753
Butler156430
Floyd146238
Mills145920
Poweshiek145429
Lyon143040
Cherokee142835
Allamakee138041
Madison137317
Hancock136127
Iowa135523
Grundy128830
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12709
Jefferson126631
Cass123847
Appanoose119846
Louisa119641
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117613
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113539
Shelby113132
Humboldt111522
Franklin108119
Guthrie107228
Palo Alto98519
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91320
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8920
Monroe87227
Pocahontas80418
Ida80032
Adair78025
Monona75323
Davis74623
Greene72210
Lucas69119
Osceola66314
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Decatur5448
Fremont5429
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4639
Wayne44021
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: 9°
Mason City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -5°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -1°
Warming up into the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

West Concord makes plea for ice skate donations

Image

Congresswoman Hinson Iowa Tour

Image

Contesting Walz's emergency powers

Image

Vaccine shipment delays

Image

PPP for Rural Hospitals

Image

Mayo and sustainability

Image

Ash Wednesday changes

Image

Possible changes to city charter

Image

Mayor for a day

Image

Mayo expands vaccination age

Community Events