Clear

5 things to know for February 17: Winter weather, Biden, Covid-19, Trump, China

Texas is taking another punch from old man winter after already being debilitated by ice, snow and cold. CNN meteorologist Pedram Jsvaheri has the details.

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

If you're among the fortunate folks who have survived Covid-19, you might have your Neanderthal ancestors to thank.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Winter weather

Winter weather is continuing to wreak havoc across the US, with forecasts predicting more ice and low temperatures ahead in the most-affected states. Texas, which rarely gets this chilly, has been hit especially hard. Frigid temperatures have both heightened power demand and frozen or overworked energy sources, leaving millions of people in the dark and struggling to keep warm. The situation could have wide-reaching implications as the US power industry attempts to slash carbon emissions in response to the climate crisis. Another consequence of the bad weather: Many cities and states have hit pause on vaccine efforts. The winter storm has led to at least 26 deaths.

2. Joe Biden

President Joe Biden set a new deadline at a CNN town hall last night: By the end of July, the US will have enough Covid-19 vaccine doses to vaccinate every single American. He also said the nation could hope to return to normal by next Christmas, adding that he didn't want to over-promise. Those questions were among several that Biden addressed in his first town hall as President. He also clarified confusion on schools reopening, defended a call for a minimum wage hike and insisted that the country was not divided. If you missed it, CNN's Chris Cillizza has some takeaways on what mattered most. Overall, Biden showed that "the days of presidential pandemic denial and indifference to America's suffering are over," CNN's Stephen Collinson writes.

3. Coronavirus

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was heralded as the textbook example of crisis leadership last year, with his clear-eyed coronavirus briefings and passionate appeals to the federal government for more medical supplies. He even wrote a book offering lessons on leadership. Now, all of that is in question. Cuomo is at the center of a controversy over Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, how they were counted and how his administration handled requests for that data. A top aide told state lawmakers earlier this month that his administration delayed releasing nursing home data over concerns about a potential federal investigation by the Trump administration. Cuomo admitted some fault this week, but ultimately defended the decision to delay releasing data on deaths. Lawmakers from both parties have called for an investigation and limitations on his executive powers.

4. Trump

The fallout over Donald Trump's second impeachment trial continues. The former President on Tuesday went after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who offered a blistering criticism of Trump just after voting to acquit him. The insults leveled by Trump against McConnell come as the Republican Party at large is grappling over whether to continue in Trump's likeness or forge a path veering from the former President's legacy. In other news, Trump's longtime personal attorney Rudy Giuliani is not currently representing the former President in any legal matters, an adviser said. Trump is facing multiple criminal investigations, civil state inquiries and defamation lawsuits by two women accusing him of sexual assault.

5. China

A US Navy warship has sailed by islands claimed by China in the South China Sea. It's the second such sailing in as many weeks, and comes as the Biden administration steps up the US' military presence in the disputed waters. Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines also have claims in the Spratly Islands, where the US guided-missile destroyer came close. Since assuming office, the Biden administration has reaffirmed its commitment to US allies and partners in the region, as well as to protecting a free and open Indo-Pacific. China claims the US naval operations in the South China Sea inflame tensions and violate its sovereignty.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Rihanna posed topless wearing a pendant depicting the Hindu god Ganesha and some people are not happy

Some Hindus are accusing the singer of cultural appropriation and religious insensitivity.

Johnny Pacheco, who popularized salsa music in the US, dies at 85

His contributions to the genre earned him the title "godfather of salsa."

Reparations for slavery could have reduced Covid-19 transmission and deaths in the US, Harvard study says

It's another powerful argument in the case for reparations.

California condors at the Oregon Zoo have laid nine eggs -- a much-needed boost for the endangered species

Fingers crossed they all hatch into sweet baby chicks.

Selfie-taking tourists could be spreading Covid-19 to endangered gorillas

A friendly reminder to all zoo visitors: Please wear a mask.

THIS JUST IN

Dozens of students are feared abducted after armed men raided a school in Nigeria

At least one person has died in the attack, a witness told CNN.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Marsha P. Johnson, gay and transgender rights activist, 1945-1992

When police raided the New York gay bar known as the Stonewall Inn in 1969, Johnson was said to be among the first to resist them. The next year, she marched in the city's first Gay Pride event. She helped open a shelter for LGBTQ youth and advocated for sex workers and those with HIV/AIDs. Her activism made her a minor celebrity among the artists and outcasts of Lower Manhattan.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$500 million

That's how much Citibank had been trying to recoup after mistakenly wiring a very large sum to lenders for the cosmetics company Revlon last year. On Tuesday, a judge ruled that the bank couldn't get the money back.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I'm a hostage."

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, daughter of Dubai's billionaire ruler, who appears in secret recordings claiming that she is being held in a villa-turned-jail with no access to medical help, according to a BBC documentary.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

50 states, 50 accents

Whether or not we want to admit it, we all have an accent. Did these people get your state right? (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474621

Reported Deaths: 6448
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin984861569
Ramsey42257788
Dakota35227378
Anoka32638380
Washington21554249
Stearns18540199
St. Louis14541261
Scott12898104
Wright12247113
Olmsted1152684
Sherburne858773
Carver741240
Clay674684
Rice659887
Blue Earth574534
Kandiyohi572574
Crow Wing510580
Chisago485244
Otter Tail474270
Benton438490
Winona410448
Mower395030
Douglas387168
Nobles382147
Goodhue378665
Polk337962
McLeod334649
Beltrami329548
Morrison318846
Lyon310743
Itasca302245
Becker301141
Isanti300049
Carlton296143
Steele294911
Pine277016
Freeborn272223
Nicollet245940
Todd239030
Brown235737
Le Sueur227820
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214824
Meeker204333
Waseca203917
Wabasha18393
Martin182827
Roseau172417
Hubbard158739
Houston154914
Dodge14924
Renville145240
Redwood144927
Fillmore13528
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118516
Pennington116416
Aitkin115233
Rock114812
Sibley11409
Watonwan11268
Kanabec105119
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7805
Marshall74815
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70617
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4307
Unassigned42868
Kittson39521
Red Lake3394
Traverse2985
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 328547

Reported Deaths: 5205
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50260527
Linn19149305
Scott16795197
Black Hawk14722277
Woodbury13511207
Johnson1286368
Dubuque12153189
Dallas985286
Pottawattamie9627140
Story931843
Warren496569
Cerro Gordo493279
Clinton488280
Webster486383
Sioux470867
Marshall455170
Des Moines417455
Muscatine411887
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3825105
Jasper364765
Plymouth361876
Lee347050
Marion332966
Jones283054
Henry277135
Carroll262947
Bremer262153
Crawford245935
Boone236628
Washington235841
Benton230153
Mahaska211544
Jackson207337
Tama198163
Dickinson198038
Kossuth193254
Delaware183938
Clay181625
Winneshiek176426
Fayette175131
Buchanan172526
Hamilton171238
Wright171031
Hardin165434
Harrison164968
Page164317
Cedar163621
Clayton158753
Butler156430
Floyd146238
Mills145920
Poweshiek145429
Lyon143040
Cherokee142835
Allamakee138041
Madison137317
Hancock136127
Iowa135523
Grundy128830
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12709
Jefferson126631
Cass123847
Appanoose119846
Louisa119641
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117613
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113539
Shelby113132
Humboldt111522
Franklin108119
Guthrie107228
Palo Alto98519
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91320
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8920
Monroe87227
Pocahontas80418
Ida80032
Adair78025
Monona75323
Davis74623
Greene72210
Lucas69119
Osceola66314
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Decatur5448
Fremont5429
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4639
Wayne44021
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -13°
Mason City
Cloudy
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -16°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -20°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -22°
A Warming Trend This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN-Sure open enrollment underway

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

RPS to begin search for new superintendent, provides COVID-19 update

Image

Rochester Honkers inspired, asks Chris Mathews to throw first pitch

Image

RPS school board had a full agenda Tuesday night

Image

Olmsted County receives vaccine grant

Image

Tuesday's local highlights and scores

Image

SPARK has a great night for kids

Image

CG vaccine appointments fill up quickly

Image

Black History Month Workshop

Community Events