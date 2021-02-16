Clear

Biden shows he is the voice of presidential sanity

Article Image

CNN's Anderson Cooper asks President Biden when he expects the country to get back to normal from the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 11:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

On Tuesday night, President Joe Biden joined CNN's Anderson Cooper for a town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The conversation spanned everything from immigration to White supremacist violence to student loan debt to Covid-19, and Biden struck a markedly different tone than his predecessor. He was polite and empathetic. He was thoughtful, if at times a little rambling. There were no fireworks or insults. It was relatively boring television -- and reflective of much better governance.

But after four years of a reality television presidency, will Americans -- not to mention our news media -- pay much attention?

Four weeks into his presidency, Biden is governing exactly as advertised: with competence, humanity and moderation. That's at times frustrating to those of us who think our country needs to see big, systemic change, especially after a pandemic that has ravaged the nation, but it's leagues better than the reactionary politics of the Trump administration.

Biden has put his foot on the gas for Covid vaccinations, radically ramping up vaccination rates despite, as he said in the town hall, inheriting a situation where virtually nothing was set up and there really was no plan. He's pushing for a Covid relief plan that would help the millions of families who have been financially devastated by the pandemic. And he understands the emotional cost of the pandemic, too -- during one poignant moment, he comforted a little girl scared of getting sick, telling her, "Don't be scared, you're going to be fine, and we're going to make sure mommy's fine, too."

It was the kind of moment where Biden shines -- and a moment that would be unimaginable from Donald Trump.

Biden also actually answers the questions he's asked and doesn't get mad when questions are asked of him. People may not always like the answers -- when one woman told him that he needs to forgive at least $50,000 of student loan debt, he responded, "I will not make that happen," instead going back to the $10,000 forgiveness he promised on the campaign trail -- but his responses are at least responsive, not to mention substantive. That's a low bar, but the previous guy didn't manage to clear it.

And he's uninterested in even talking about the former president, saying, "I'm tired of talking about Trump. It's done."

But is everyone else?

The problem with radically changing norms of behavior in politics, and especially with making political life crasser and more shocking, is that it's hard to walk that back and sustain the public's attention. For so many, the Trump presidency was horrible and horrifying. It also garnered clicks and attention, outrage and fandom. Biden, a normal politician who insists that "the nation is not divided" apart from the "fringes on both ends," is a relief to watch for those of us who spent the past four years in a state of suspended anxiety, and who find basic decency heartening, even if Biden is not the most inspiring politician of all time.

But Trump turned the presidency into a lewd and shocking display; lots of people tuned in just to see what outrageous thing he would do or say and what beef he would start, as if observing the leader of the most powerful nation in the world was akin to watching an episode of the "Real Housewives."

Biden has taken on the responsibility of presidential sanity. We need our media outlets to step up and cover this White House not as voyeurs obsessed with scandal and conflict, but as interpreters and checks on power who can hold this president accountable and explain what his policies and decisions actually mean for our day-to-day lives. And the rest of us need to act in kind and take on the responsibility of good citizenship: to engage with politics because politics shape all of our lives and opportunities, not to switch on the news for lurid entertainment.

Joe Biden has made politics boring again. That's good for the country -- and it would be good for us to pay attention.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474169

Reported Deaths: 6446
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin983981569
Ramsey42221787
Dakota35179378
Anoka32597379
Washington21542249
Stearns18529199
St. Louis14526261
Scott12865104
Wright12239113
Olmsted1151784
Sherburne858173
Carver740640
Clay674084
Rice659487
Blue Earth573634
Kandiyohi571974
Crow Wing510180
Chisago483844
Otter Tail473570
Benton438390
Winona410448
Mower394330
Douglas386768
Nobles381547
Goodhue378565
Polk337962
McLeod334549
Beltrami329448
Morrison318746
Lyon310743
Itasca301445
Becker301141
Isanti299749
Carlton295943
Steele294611
Pine276416
Freeborn272123
Nicollet245740
Todd238930
Brown235337
Le Sueur227620
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214724
Meeker204233
Waseca203517
Wabasha18393
Martin182527
Roseau172417
Hubbard158539
Houston154814
Dodge14894
Renville145240
Redwood144827
Fillmore13518
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118216
Pennington116316
Aitkin115133
Rock114812
Sibley11399
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105419
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7775
Marshall74615
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70217
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327959

Reported Deaths: 5179
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50132524
Linn19127305
Scott16759196
Black Hawk14707275
Woodbury13488205
Johnson1284068
Dubuque12133187
Dallas981685
Pottawattamie9612139
Story929843
Warren495867
Cerro Gordo492779
Clinton487580
Webster486283
Sioux470467
Marshall454569
Des Moines416055
Muscatine410787
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3818105
Jasper362465
Plymouth361375
Lee346547
Marion332466
Jones282954
Henry276735
Carroll262847
Bremer261553
Crawford245235
Boone236428
Washington235341
Benton229153
Mahaska211244
Jackson206837
Tama198063
Dickinson197137
Kossuth193052
Delaware183738
Clay181425
Winneshiek176026
Fayette174731
Buchanan172226
Wright170931
Hamilton170838
Hardin165234
Harrison164568
Page164317
Cedar163420
Clayton158253
Butler156230
Floyd146238
Mills145720
Poweshiek145429
Lyon142840
Cherokee142735
Allamakee137641
Madison136916
Hancock135927
Iowa135523
Grundy128730
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12699
Jefferson126631
Cass123247
Appanoose119746
Louisa119541
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117413
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113439
Shelby113032
Humboldt111222
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto98119
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91120
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8970
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida80132
Adair77525
Monona75423
Davis74423
Greene71910
Lucas68918
Osceola66213
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Fremont5429
Decatur5418
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4559
Wayne43921
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -4°
Mason City
Cloudy
-5° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -5°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -20°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -4°
A Warming Trend This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

RPS to begin search for new superintendent, provides COVID-19 update

Image

Rochester Honkers inspired, asks Chris Mathews to throw first pitch

Image

RPS school board had a full agenda Tuesday night

Image

Olmsted County receives vaccine grant

Image

Tuesday's local highlights and scores

Image

SPARK has a great night for kids

Image

CG vaccine appointments fill up quickly

Image

Black History Month Workshop

Image

Restaurant Support during pandemic

Community Events