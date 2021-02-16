Clear

6 takeaways from Joe Biden's CNN town hall

During a CNN town hall, President Joe Biden said teachers and other school workers "should be on the list of preferred to get a vaccination."

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

President Joe Biden took part in his first town hall since entering the White House last month, answering questions from CNN's Anderson Cooper (and audience members) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

I watched, took notes and have some thoughts about what mattered most -- and why. My takeaways are below.

1. A hard deadline on vaccinations: Less than five minutes into the town hall, Biden made a promise that will be the big news not just tomorrow but for months to come: He said that "by the end of July, we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." That pledge sets the clock ticking on Biden and his administration's efforts to ensure that every single person in America who wants a vaccine will have one by the end of July. (Biden also said he expected there to be 400 million doses by the end of May. And he set another goal: That things would be largely back to normal in the United States by next Christmas.) It's worth noting that this is a change from Biden's previous pledge from last month that everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by the "spring." Biden laid the blame for the need to push that timeline at the feet of the Trump administration, insisting that his predecessor "wasted so much time" in dealing with the virus.

2. Clearing up the school reopening question: Biden's press shop got into a bit of hot water over the last week by claiming that schools opening one day a week would count toward his pledge to open the majority of schools within his first 100 days in office. Critics, rightly, pointed out that it appeared as a bit of a cop-out, since most parents, desperate after almost a year of virtual learning, don't see one day of school a week as anything close to normal. Biden blamed the confusion on a "mistake in communication," insisting that he believes that a majority of students from kindergarten to 8th grade would be back in school -- with "many" of them going five days a week.

3. Biden as comforter in chief: Perhaps the biggest contrast between Biden and the man he replaced in office is empathy. Former President Donald Trump had none; Biden is all empathy, wearing his heart on his sleeve. The town hall format played to Biden's strength in that regard -- and provided a stark reminder of just how radically different Trump was from any one who came before (or after) him in the office. Biden told several questioners to talk to him after the town hall in order to help deal with their specific problems. And in one striking exchange, a mother with her 8-year-old daughter stood up and asked Biden what to tell kids who are worried about getting Covid and dying. "Don't be scared, honey," the President old the little girl, speaking directly to her as he told her that kids don't usually get the coronavirus, and when they do they very rarely pass it on. It was a grace note -- and one that would have been unimaginable during Trump's presidency.

4. The end of (talking about) Trump: Biden did his best not to mention the former President by name. (Biden's preferred way to name Trump without naming him was to refer to the 45th President as "the former guy.") When asked direct questions about Trump -- on his impeachment, on his meddling in the Justice Department -- Biden was even more blunt about his views on the man he beat last November. "I'm tired of talking about Donald Trump," Biden said at one point. At another, he said this: "For four years, all that's been in the news is Trump. The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people." (That line drew applause from the socially distanced audience.) What Biden clearly believes is that the best way to deal with Trump is to rob him of the media oxygen he so badly craves. The less Biden talks about Trump, the less attention Trump gets. It's a solid theory -- especially when you consider that Trump has been de-platformed from Twitter and Facebook. (It's also the strategy that likely led Senate Democrats to back away from their move to call witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial last weekend.)

5. A radical view on polarization: Despite study after study that shows that both Congress and the nation as a whole are more deeply divided along party lines than ever before, Biden insisted that we're not. "The nation is not divided," he argued. "You have fringes on both ends." Er, OK. I know that Biden believes that things will return to normal the longer we get from Trump being president -- and that he is uniquely situated to make bipartisanship a thing again. He campaigned on it. And he believes he won, at least in part, on that message. Maybe! But there's very, very little evidence so far in his term -- and yes, of course it's early! -- that suggests the Republican Party's elected officials are ready to renounce their Trump-y ways. And there's even less evidence that the GOP base wants anything other than Trump. A Quinnipiac University poll released earlier on Tuesday showed that 75% of Republicans want Trump to play a "prominent" role in the party.

6. A rambling man: Biden spent decades in the Senate prior to being chosen by former President Barack Obama to serve as vice president. And it showed on Tuesday night, as Biden gave long and winding answers to a number of the questions posed -- especially when it came to race and policing as well as how his administration would set policy in regard to China. In some cases he delved deep into policy, in other cases his answers were harder to follow. While Biden repeatedly apologized for going on too long in his answers, it never really stopped him from going on (and on).

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474169

Reported Deaths: 6446
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin983981569
Ramsey42221787
Dakota35179378
Anoka32597379
Washington21542249
Stearns18529199
St. Louis14526261
Scott12865104
Wright12239113
Olmsted1151784
Sherburne858173
Carver740640
Clay674084
Rice659487
Blue Earth573634
Kandiyohi571974
Crow Wing510180
Chisago483844
Otter Tail473570
Benton438390
Winona410448
Mower394330
Douglas386768
Nobles381547
Goodhue378565
Polk337962
McLeod334549
Beltrami329448
Morrison318746
Lyon310743
Itasca301445
Becker301141
Isanti299749
Carlton295943
Steele294611
Pine276416
Freeborn272123
Nicollet245740
Todd238930
Brown235337
Le Sueur227620
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214724
Meeker204233
Waseca203517
Wabasha18393
Martin182527
Roseau172417
Hubbard158539
Houston154814
Dodge14894
Renville145240
Redwood144827
Fillmore13518
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118216
Pennington116316
Aitkin115133
Rock114812
Sibley11399
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105419
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7775
Marshall74615
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70217
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327959

Reported Deaths: 5179
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50132524
Linn19127305
Scott16759196
Black Hawk14707275
Woodbury13488205
Johnson1284068
Dubuque12133187
Dallas981685
Pottawattamie9612139
Story929843
Warren495867
Cerro Gordo492779
Clinton487580
Webster486283
Sioux470467
Marshall454569
Des Moines416055
Muscatine410787
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3818105
Jasper362465
Plymouth361375
Lee346547
Marion332466
Jones282954
Henry276735
Carroll262847
Bremer261553
Crawford245235
Boone236428
Washington235341
Benton229153
Mahaska211244
Jackson206837
Tama198063
Dickinson197137
Kossuth193052
Delaware183738
Clay181425
Winneshiek176026
Fayette174731
Buchanan172226
Wright170931
Hamilton170838
Hardin165234
Harrison164568
Page164317
Cedar163420
Clayton158253
Butler156230
Floyd146238
Mills145720
Poweshiek145429
Lyon142840
Cherokee142735
Allamakee137641
Madison136916
Hancock135927
Iowa135523
Grundy128730
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12699
Jefferson126631
Cass123247
Appanoose119746
Louisa119541
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117413
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113439
Shelby113032
Humboldt111222
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto98119
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91120
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8970
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida80132
Adair77525
Monona75423
Davis74423
Greene71910
Lucas68918
Osceola66213
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Fremont5429
Decatur5418
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4559
Wayne43921
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -1°
Mason City
Cloudy
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -20°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -2°
A Warming Trend This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

RPS to begin search for new superintendent, provides COVID-19 update

Image

Rochester Honkers inspired, asks Chris Mathews to throw first pitch

Image

RPS school board had a full agenda Tuesday night

Image

Olmsted County receives vaccine grant

Image

Tuesday's local highlights and scores

Image

SPARK has a great night for kids

Image

CG vaccine appointments fill up quickly

Image

Black History Month Workshop

Image

Restaurant Support during pandemic

Community Events