Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Border delays could force Germany's car plants to close

Vaccinating the world against Covid-19 could take years. Even with several successful vaccines on the market and many more in the pipeline, there simply aren't enough facilities around the world to make them. CNN's Anna Stewart takes a look at what's being done to boost vaccine production. 

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 9:40 AM
Updated: Feb 16, 2021 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Charles Riley and Claudia Otto, CNN Business

The carmakers at the heart of Germany's huge manufacturing industry are facing a new threat: border checks that could delay crucial parts deliveries and force their factories to close.

Truck drivers have experienced lengthy delays after Germany introduced stronger Covid-19 checks and immigration rules at its borders with Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia on Sunday in an attempt to prevent new variants of the virus entering the country. That is putting vital supply chains at risk.

"If there are lengthy traffic jams at the borders due to testing and registration requirements, the supply chain is likely to break down and production will come to a standstill at many passenger car plants in Germany shortly afterward," said Hildegard Müller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry.

The border checks were imposed following the outbreak of coronavirus variants in the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region that spread more quickly than other strains. Traffic jams developed quickly, with lines of waiting vehicles stretching up to 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) in one area south of Dresden on Monday.

Europe's biggest carmaker Volkswagen, which owns the Audi, Skoda and Seat brands, said on Tuesday that there have been "no serious bottlenecks" at its factories due to trucks being stuck at the border. But it said that provisions designed to compensate for shortages would only be effective for "a certain period of time."

"Should the border traffic situation get worse and result in even longer queues, it will no longer be possible to rule out production restrictions at Volkswagen," a spokesperson told CNN Business. "We generally see it as the task of politicians to ensure free exchange of goods across national borders and create clear regulations in exceptional circumstances such as these."

The company operates factories in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

BMW said its plants were supplied and running as planned. A spokesperson said the company would "monitor the situation in close coordination with our suppliers and logistics partners." Daimler, the owner of Mercedes-Benz, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The automotive industry plays an outsized role in Germany's export-driven economy, directly employing more than 880,000 workers in manufacturing, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. German factories produced over 4.6 million cars in 2019, accounting for more than a quarter of the EU total.

The threat of parts delays from suppliers in eastern Europe is the latest in a series of logistical headaches for German carmakers, which temporarily closed some factories last year during the early months of the pandemic. More recently, they've been forced to contend with a global shortage of computer chips used in their vehicles.

Volkswagen said last month that the shortage of computer chips would force it to adapt production at plants in China, North America and Europe this quarter. Audi furloughed 10,000 workers.

Supply chain disruption

Severe border delays could also affect supply chains for other industries.

Joachim Lang, managing director of the Federation of Germany Industries (BDI), said in an interview with German publisher Funke Mediengruppe that there could be issues across the continent.

"There is a great danger that supply chains will break down all over Europe in the next few days," he warned.

Germany has been criticized by some of its neighbors for imposing the border checks. Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok said he had contacted his German counterpart to protest requirements for a negative coronavirus test for truck drivers.

"We are calling for a waiver of the requirement for freight drivers to present a negative test not older than 48 hours, when entering Germany. This measure will cause a huge problem, as for our drivers it is difficult to meet this requirement in practice, and it is very likely that it will trigger a chain reaction from other countries as well," said Korčok.

Steffen Seibert, a spokesperson for the German government, said on Monday that the checks are "about temporary strong border controls and not about a border closure."

Peter Altmaier, the country's economy minister, held a summit with 40 representatives of German industry on Tuesday to discuss coronavirus measures. Altmaier said following the meeting that he's in talks with his Austrian and Czech counterparts on ways to reduce waiting times at the border.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474169

Reported Deaths: 6446
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin983981569
Ramsey42221787
Dakota35179378
Anoka32597379
Washington21542249
Stearns18529199
St. Louis14526261
Scott12865104
Wright12239113
Olmsted1151784
Sherburne858173
Carver740640
Clay674084
Rice659487
Blue Earth573634
Kandiyohi571974
Crow Wing510180
Chisago483844
Otter Tail473570
Benton438390
Winona410448
Mower394330
Douglas386768
Nobles381547
Goodhue378565
Polk337962
McLeod334549
Beltrami329448
Morrison318746
Lyon310743
Itasca301445
Becker301141
Isanti299749
Carlton295943
Steele294611
Pine276416
Freeborn272123
Nicollet245740
Todd238930
Brown235337
Le Sueur227620
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214724
Meeker204233
Waseca203517
Wabasha18393
Martin182527
Roseau172417
Hubbard158539
Houston154814
Dodge14894
Renville145240
Redwood144827
Fillmore13518
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118216
Pennington116316
Aitkin115133
Rock114812
Sibley11399
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105419
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7775
Marshall74615
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70217
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327959

Reported Deaths: 5179
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50132524
Linn19127305
Scott16759196
Black Hawk14707275
Woodbury13488205
Johnson1284068
Dubuque12133187
Dallas981685
Pottawattamie9612139
Story929843
Warren495867
Cerro Gordo492779
Clinton487580
Webster486283
Sioux470467
Marshall454569
Des Moines416055
Muscatine410787
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3818105
Jasper362465
Plymouth361375
Lee346547
Marion332466
Jones282954
Henry276735
Carroll262847
Bremer261553
Crawford245235
Boone236428
Washington235341
Benton229153
Mahaska211244
Jackson206837
Tama198063
Dickinson197137
Kossuth193052
Delaware183738
Clay181425
Winneshiek176026
Fayette174731
Buchanan172226
Wright170931
Hamilton170838
Hardin165234
Harrison164568
Page164317
Cedar163420
Clayton158253
Butler156230
Floyd146238
Mills145720
Poweshiek145429
Lyon142840
Cherokee142735
Allamakee137641
Madison136916
Hancock135927
Iowa135523
Grundy128730
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12699
Jefferson126631
Cass123247
Appanoose119746
Louisa119541
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117413
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113439
Shelby113032
Humboldt111222
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto98119
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91120
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8970
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida80132
Adair77525
Monona75423
Davis74423
Greene71910
Lucas68918
Osceola66213
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Fremont5429
Decatur5418
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4559
Wayne43921
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -6°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -29°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -20°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Cloudy
-13° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -30°
A Warming Trend This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 2/16

Image

COVID-19 causing blood clots

Image

The Pandemic's impact on florists

Image

Making a Dream Become a Reality: Rochester blind man learns to pitch

Image

Digital campaign rallies support for Rochester business organization

Image

Pain killers and vaccine are a bad mix

Image

Minnesota state lawmakers consider new protections for confidential informants

Image

Lawmakers consider Matthew's law, based on Rochester man's death

Image

Keep your pipes from freezing

Image

Mayo girl's basketball pursuing perfection

Community Events