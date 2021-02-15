Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Frozen wind turbines contribute to rolling power blackouts across Texas

Metro areas across Texas and Oklahoma were buried in inches of snow which caused power outages and disrupted travel.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Feb 15, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis, Alisha Ebrahimji, Kelsie Smith and Amanda Jackson, CNN

Some of the warmest places in Texas, where rolling power outages are occurring across the chilly state, are inside cars and trucks parked in the driveway of a home without electricity.

Chey Louis of Irving told CNN his family in Grand Prairie had planned a small socially distanced gathering to celebrate his younger brother's birthday.

But instead of celebrating, they have spent the day trying to stay warm. "They have been in the car all day with the heater on," he said. "The inside of their home has dropped below 40 degrees."

Rolling power blackouts were ordered across Texas on Monday as a winter storm and frigid temperatures gripped the state and knocked out service to more than 3.8 million customers.

The rotating outages could continue until the state's weather emergency ends, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a major grid operator that controls about 90% of the state's electric load.

Gov. Gregg Abbott said in a Twitter post that the state's power grid has not been compromised.

"The ability of some companies that generate the power has been frozen. This includes the natural gas & coal generators," Abbott wrote, adding that ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas are working to get power back online and will give priority to residential consumers.

Frozen wind turbines and limited gas supplies have hampered the ability to generate enough power, according to a statement from ERCOT.

People in Houston, the fourth most populous city in the United States, may be in the dark into Tuesday, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 1.2 million CenterPoint customers without power, including in the city of Houston and the Houston region, Turner said, a number that he said could increase as the weather gets colder in the evening.

"I just want to be very upfront with the people of the city: If you are without power right now, it is very conceivable that you could be without power throughout the rest of today and possibly even going into tomorrow," Turner said.

Rotating blackouts occur when power companies cut off electricity to residential neighborhoods and small businesses, typically for 10 to 45 minutes before being rotated to another location, ERCOT said. Traffic lights and infrastructure may also lose power during these blackouts.

Bundling up and working from the pickup

Louis said he has been without power in his apartment in the Dallas suburb for eight hours. "The power went out early this morning," he told CNN. "We were given no warning." The temperature inside his apartment was 59 degrees and dropping each hour, he said.

"My lungs are tight. I need my nebulizer," wrote Louis, who suffers from extreme asthma, in a post to social media. After hours and several calls to the power company Oncor, Louis said they stopped taking calls and told customers to prepare to be without power for an extended and unknown amount of time.

Louis said he does not feel safe traveling to find warmth. He plans to wait at his apartment until the power returns. "I've duct taped my doors and windows to slow the temperature drop and I'm in multiple layers of clothing, in multiple blankets using my cats for warmth," he said. "For now it feels like a waiting game."

Ryan Rijken said his family in north Texas has been dealing with rolling power outages since around 3 a.m. Monday. His wife, Salena, is 8 months pregnant and they also have two young boys, Max, 4, and Theo, 2.

"It has been on and off intermittently," said Rijken, who lives about 45 miles north of Dallas in Celina. "We get about 30 min on, 45 off. Some stretches have been toward an hour either way.

"My wife is ... keeping our boys bundled under blankets while they hang out during the outages. I'm currently working from my pickup and taking calls due to power outage and a lack of internet."

In Katy, just west of Houston, Tricia Lydick said her home has been without power since 5:30 a.m. Monday with no sign of it returning anytime soon.

Lydick lives with her brother, Michael Towns, and their mother, Ann Towns, who are both disabled. Her mother has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and requires oxygen around-the-clock. The family has extra tanks with enough to last 12 hours.

But her mother uses a CPAP machine to help her breathe while sleeping and without electricity, that is impossible for her, Lydick told CNN.

"Four hours isn't a huge deal but I don't want it to get to where we start running out of oxygen for Mom," Lydick said. "We are native Texans and haven't ever had temps like this before."

She's been trying to contact her power company on the phone but to no avail. The family is using blanket and jackets to keep warm in the house.

"Since all the roads are iced over, it's way more difficult for the lines to be fixed," she said. "I totally get that."

If the power outages last longer than anticipated, Lydick said, her first thought would be to take her mom to the hospital.

"But the roads are iced over, so I don't know how I could," she said. "She can't live without her oxygen."

Entire state is freezing

More than 3.5 million customers in Texas had no power as of 6:15 p.m. ET, according to Poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages across the country.

Oncor, an energy company serving parts of north Texas including Dallas, tweeted Monday that the state's power system "is currently facing an unprecedented shortfall of electric generation," and that ERCOT "has requested Oncor & utilities across TX to implement controlled power outages to reduce high demand and protect the integrity of the electric grid."

Oncor customers, the company said, should be prepared to be without power for an extended period of time.

"The length of these controlled outages have been significantly extended due to current emergency grid conditions & severe cold weather. These outages are taking place across the service territory & ERCOT has said they could be required through Tues," Oncor tweeted.

Snow fell across much of Texas, including more than 10 inches in San Angelo, its snowiest day on record, and 4 inches in Dallas to tie for its seventh snowiest day on record.

The entire state was below freezing, with temperature ranging from 25 degrees in Brownsville in the south to 15 degrees below zero in the Panhandle. A trace of snow was reported in Brownsville, only the third time since 1898 that snow was reported in the city in the state's southernmost point along the US-Mexico border.

Temperatures in the high teens were predicted for Dallas on Monday, while Houston was expecting a high temperature in the mid-20s. Below-freezing temperatures are expected in Dallas through Thursday.

The city of Houston recommended people conserve energy by turning down thermostats to 68 degrees Fahrenheit, unplugging nonessential lights and appliances, opening curtains in the day to allow sunlight and closing curtains at night to reduce heat loss.

The rolling blackouts caused several police facilities to operate on emergency generators, said Houston police Chief Art Acevedo.

"Please reduce the load on the electric grid by keeping use to a minimum," Acevedo tweeted Monday.

The city of Galveston estimated that 90-95% of households were without power Monday because of the increased demand for electricity.

The largest oil refinery in the United States, in Port Arthur, is shutting down due to the freezing weather.

The refinery's operator, Motiva Enterprises, said in a statement that "unprecedented freezing temperatures necessitated safely and methodically shutting down our Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex."

'Record-breaking electric demand'

ERCOT ordered the rolling outages around 1:30 a.m. CT (2:30 a.m. ET) Monday. ERCOT set a new winter peak demand for electricity between 6 and 7 p.m. Sunday, topping the old record from January 2018, ERCOT said in a tweet.

"We are experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extreme cold temperatures that have gripped Texas," ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness said in a news release. "At the same time, we are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units."

Entergy Texas, which provides power to approximately 461,000 customers across 27 counties in the state, according to its website, said it started the rolling outages on Monday.

"We apologize for the inconvenience these outages may cause, but we have an unusual situation right now driven by extreme weather conditions. We are working to respond and restore power as soon as it is safely possible," said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service.

"While our crews worked to prepare for this storm, a loss of generation combined with the peak load has caused a strain on the system. As a result, we are short of the power needed to meet our customers' demands across southeast Texas."

Southwest Power Pool, which manages electrical grid operations in North Texas and 16 other states, said it will have rolling blackouts.

"In our history as a grid operator, this is an unprecedented event and marks the first time SPP has ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service," said Lanny Nickell, SPP's executive vice president and CEO, in a news release.

SPP told transmission operators to reduce demand by the amount needed to prevent further uncontrolled outages, according to the news release.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 473567

Reported Deaths: 6444
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin982781569
Ramsey42164787
Dakota35121377
Anoka32557379
Washington21518249
Stearns18517199
St. Louis14508261
Scott12838104
Wright12225113
Olmsted1149684
Sherburne857473
Carver739240
Clay673584
Rice658887
Blue Earth572334
Kandiyohi571374
Crow Wing508780
Chisago483043
Otter Tail473170
Benton437790
Winona409948
Mower393730
Douglas386468
Nobles381347
Goodhue378565
Polk338062
McLeod334349
Beltrami328948
Morrison318746
Lyon310643
Becker300741
Itasca300745
Isanti299549
Carlton295543
Steele294411
Pine276216
Freeborn271623
Nicollet245340
Todd238530
Brown234937
Le Sueur227420
Mille Lacs222546
Cass214724
Meeker204133
Waseca203117
Wabasha18383
Martin182227
Roseau172217
Hubbard158239
Houston154714
Dodge14884
Renville144840
Redwood144627
Fillmore13508
Chippewa134935
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126119
Faribault118116
Pennington115716
Aitkin115133
Rock114712
Sibley11399
Watonwan11248
Kanabec105019
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9348
Jackson90810
Swift86918
Pope7765
Marshall74115
Stevens7228
Clearwater70614
Lake69717
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4318
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2101
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327492

Reported Deaths: 5178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49982524
Linn19099305
Scott16737196
Black Hawk14698275
Woodbury13467205
Johnson1283068
Dubuque12126187
Dallas978685
Pottawattamie9597139
Story927343
Warren494767
Cerro Gordo492279
Clinton485980
Webster484483
Sioux469467
Marshall452769
Des Moines415855
Muscatine409787
Buena Vista404336
Wapello3806105
Plymouth361275
Jasper357065
Lee345847
Marion330966
Jones282654
Henry276335
Carroll262647
Bremer261053
Crawford245135
Boone236427
Washington234041
Benton228053
Mahaska211044
Jackson205937
Tama197663
Dickinson196837
Kossuth192552
Delaware183738
Clay180925
Winneshiek175726
Fayette174731
Buchanan172026
Hamilton170438
Wright170431
Hardin165034
Harrison164668
Cedar163020
Page162417
Clayton157753
Butler156230
Floyd146138
Mills145720
Poweshiek145029
Cherokee142335
Lyon142340
Allamakee137541
Madison136216
Hancock135827
Iowa135323
Grundy128630
Winnebago127230
Calhoun12669
Jefferson126331
Cass123147
Louisa119541
Appanoose119246
Mitchell118540
Chickasaw117313
Union116831
Sac115417
Unassigned11390
Emmet113339
Shelby112432
Humboldt110922
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto97819
Howard96520
Montgomery95436
Clarke90520
Keokuk89929
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida79932
Adair77025
Monona75223
Davis74223
Greene71710
Lucas68918
Osceola66013
Worth6484
Taylor62711
Fremont5409
Decatur5358
Van Buren52917
Ringgold49016
Audubon4549
Wayne43821
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -21°
Feels Like: -6°
Mason City
Clear
-13° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -20°
Feels Like: -35°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-15° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -23°
Feels Like: -27°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-11° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -22°
Feels Like: -25°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -26°
A Warming Trend This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Forecast

Image

Crowdfunding campaign supports Collider foundation

Image

Managing the Rochester Public Library

Image

It's important to dress for the weather in Rochester

Image

How cold affects tech

Image

Alexander Weiss controversy

Image

Avoiding car breakdowns in the cold

Image

Weekend Boost for Restaurants

Image

Blood Donations Needed

Image

Catalytic Converters Damaged and Stolen

Community Events