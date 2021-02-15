Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for February 15: Trump, Covid-19, Myanmar, India, winter weather

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) spoke out against Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for voting to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial. CNN's Fredricka Whitfield and Executive Director of Stand Up Republic Evan McMullin discuss.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 6:30 AM
Updated: Feb 15, 2021 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

It's Presidents' Day, the day the nation celebrates George Washington's birthday -- except today isn't actually his birthday. (Confused? Read about why here.) Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Post-impeachment  

Former President Donald Trump may have been acquitted at his impeachment trial over the weekend, but his legal troubles are just beginning. Prosecutors in Georgia are conducting criminal investigations into his attempts to overturn the state's election results, while prosecutors in New York are looking into his business dealings. Trump is also facing civil state inquiries and defamation lawsuits by two women accusing him of sexual assault. Still, Senate Republicans' failure to hold the former President accountable for his behavior on January 6 raises a key question, CNN's Ronald Brownstein writes: Has the extremist wing of the GOP coalition grown too big for the party to confront?

2. Coronavirus 

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining sharply in the US, in what feels like an encouraging piece of news. But the nation isn't yet in the clear. Though more than 38 million Americans so far have received at least their first vaccine dose, vaccinations aren't actually what's driving case numbers down. Instead, one expert says, it's following tried-and-true safety measures that's behind the decline: wearing masks, physical distancing, not traveling and not congregating with others indoors. It's especially important those behaviors continue: Vaccinations won't be widely available to most Americans until late spring or summer. New coronavirus variants are popping up. And a troubling batch of mutations have been found in US coronavirus samples. In other news, investigators from the World Health Organization have found signs that the original coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan in December 2019 was much wider than previously thought.

3. Myanmar

Protesters in Myanmar took to the streets for a 10th consecutive day to oppose a recent military coup that ousted democratically-elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and saw key government officials detained. They gathered in the face of the military's escalating crackdown on dissent, which over the weekend involved armored vehicles on the streets of major Myanmar cities, an internet blackout and nighttime raids on prominent critics. Western diplomats warned Myanmar's new ruling military junta that "the world is watching." Since the takeover, hundreds of thousands of people from all sections of society have joined protests and civil disobedience campaigns.

4. India 

A young climate activist in India has been arrested after she shared a social media toolkit that listed ways people could support farmers who have been demonstrating for months around the country's capital of New Delhi -- a document later shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. It's the latest effort by India to crack down on dissenting voices in support of farmers, who have been protesting new agricultural laws they say will devastate their livelihoods. The arrest of Disha Ravi, who is in her 20s, has prompted outrage from high-profile figures and opposition leaders, at least one of whom called the move "an unprecedented attack on democracy." Thousands of supporters are calling for her release.

5. Winter weather

Nearly 170 million people -- about half of all Americans -- are under winter weather advisories, with icy roads, power outages and dangerously low temperatures threatening to snarl traffic and paralyze cities from coast to coast. The cold is so widespread that you could travel nearly 2,000 miles from the Rio Grande on the Mexican border to the St. Lawrence River on the Canadian border entirely in winter storm warnings or watches. At least 11 people in the nation's heartland have died in weather-related vehicle accidents since cold temperatures took hold of the country. More than 2 million customers were without power as of this morning, and emergency declarations have been issued in at least seven states.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Harry and Meghan are expecting a new addition to the family

And that means Archie is going to be a big brother.

Using the 'laugh cry' emoji is passé, according to Gen Z

But who made them the arbiters of cool, anyway?

Archaeologists have discovered an ancient beer factory in Egypt

Apparently, the pharaohs would kick back with a cold one even in death.

Michael McDowell wins the 63rd annual Daytona 500

It was his 14th time competing in the iconic race, and his first ever win.

An officer stopped to help who he thought was a stranded motorist. Instead, he helped deliver a baby

It was a real Valentine's Day miracle.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Frederick McKinley Jones, inventor, 1893-1961

Jones pioneered an invention we still rely on to this day: the modern refrigeration system. In 1940, he patented a refrigeration system for vehicles, a concept that suddenly opened a global market for fresh produce and changed the definition of seasonal foods. It also helped open new frontiers in medicine because hospitals could get shipments of blood and vaccines. He earned more than 60 patents before his death.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$49,714.66

That was the record hit by Bitcoin on Sunday, before it pulled back in price a bit. The digital currency has more than doubled in value in the last three months.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Revenge bedtime procrastination is just a cry from overworked people, and they're actually trying to put off bedtime just a little bit so they can reclaim something for themselves."

Dr. Rajkumar Dasgupta, on the phenomenon that could be robbing you of precious sleep time.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Breakfast with a side of vinyl

Did you know Waffle House has its own record label? If you don't already own a record player, that's as good a reason as any to invest. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 473567

Reported Deaths: 6444
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin982781569
Ramsey42164787
Dakota35121377
Anoka32557379
Washington21518249
Stearns18517199
St. Louis14508261
Scott12838104
Wright12225113
Olmsted1149684
Sherburne857473
Carver739240
Clay673584
Rice658887
Blue Earth572334
Kandiyohi571374
Crow Wing508780
Chisago483043
Otter Tail473170
Benton437790
Winona409948
Mower393730
Douglas386468
Nobles381347
Goodhue378565
Polk338062
McLeod334349
Beltrami328948
Morrison318746
Lyon310643
Becker300741
Itasca300745
Isanti299549
Carlton295543
Steele294411
Pine276216
Freeborn271623
Nicollet245340
Todd238530
Brown234937
Le Sueur227420
Mille Lacs222546
Cass214724
Meeker204133
Waseca203117
Wabasha18383
Martin182227
Roseau172217
Hubbard158239
Houston154714
Dodge14884
Renville144840
Redwood144627
Fillmore13508
Chippewa134935
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126119
Faribault118116
Pennington115716
Aitkin115133
Rock114712
Sibley11399
Watonwan11248
Kanabec105019
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9348
Jackson90810
Swift86918
Pope7765
Marshall74115
Stevens7228
Clearwater70614
Lake69717
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4318
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2101
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327492

Reported Deaths: 5178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49982524
Linn19099305
Scott16737196
Black Hawk14698275
Woodbury13467205
Johnson1283068
Dubuque12126187
Dallas978685
Pottawattamie9597139
Story927343
Warren494767
Cerro Gordo492279
Clinton485980
Webster484483
Sioux469467
Marshall452769
Des Moines415855
Muscatine409787
Buena Vista404336
Wapello3806105
Plymouth361275
Jasper357065
Lee345847
Marion330966
Jones282654
Henry276335
Carroll262647
Bremer261053
Crawford245135
Boone236427
Washington234041
Benton228053
Mahaska211044
Jackson205937
Tama197663
Dickinson196837
Kossuth192552
Delaware183738
Clay180925
Winneshiek175726
Fayette174731
Buchanan172026
Hamilton170438
Wright170431
Hardin165034
Harrison164668
Cedar163020
Page162417
Clayton157753
Butler156230
Floyd146138
Mills145720
Poweshiek145029
Cherokee142335
Lyon142340
Allamakee137541
Madison136216
Hancock135827
Iowa135323
Grundy128630
Winnebago127230
Calhoun12669
Jefferson126331
Cass123147
Louisa119541
Appanoose119246
Mitchell118540
Chickasaw117313
Union116831
Sac115417
Unassigned11390
Emmet113339
Shelby112432
Humboldt110922
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto97819
Howard96520
Montgomery95436
Clarke90520
Keokuk89929
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida79932
Adair77025
Monona75223
Davis74223
Greene71710
Lucas68918
Osceola66013
Worth6484
Taylor62711
Fremont5409
Decatur5358
Van Buren52917
Ringgold49016
Audubon4549
Wayne43821
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-16° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -21°
Feels Like: -16°
Mason City
Clear
-23° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -20°
Feels Like: -23°
Albert Lea
Clear
-20° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -23°
Feels Like: -33°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-18° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -22°
Feels Like: -18°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-18° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -37°
Dangerous cold will last into the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic responds to concerns of COVID-19 variants

Image

Vaccine trials with kids underway in Minnesota

Image

Stewartville to face Minnehaha on Monday

Image

National Donor Day

Image

Rochester vaccination site opens

Image

Eagle weather toss

Image

Avoid a jump start or tow in cold weather

Image

Inside look at Rochester vaccination site

Image

Bruins fall to Aberdeen, other scores

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Community Events