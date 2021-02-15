Clear
What Biden should do now about Trump

CNN's Jake Tapper calls out leaders in both political parties for choosing opportunity over morality - as Republicans voted to acquit former President Trump, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo defended his handling of the pandemic.

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 1:10 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

President Joe Biden should follow his own sage advice from the statement he released hours after the "not guilty" vote by 43 Republican senators in Donald Trump's impeachment trial led to his acquittal. Biden implored us to be vigilant in protecting our "fragile" democracy and noted that "each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies."

To that end, the most effective way Biden can defend our fragile democracy is by calling for a full criminal investigation into the role Donald Trump played in the January 6 attack on our Capitol.

At the outset, let's be 100% clear that no criminal prosecution should ever be commenced for political reasons. That's illegal and truly un-American. Conversely, no prosecution should ever be rejected for political reasons either -- such as hoping that by not prosecuting a political figure it will foster more "unity." That approach is just as wrong.

But look at the facts surrounding the January 6 deadly attack, which appears to meet the legal definition of "domestic terrorism" since it was intended to "to intimidate or coerce a civilian population" and affect the conduct of government by measures that included mass destruction.

After this week's impeachment trial, there's no denying Trump's significant role in inciting the attack on our Capitol. Even GOP Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell declared after the trial that, "Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day," suggesting that Trump could indeed face criminal charges for his role in the attack.

"We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation," said McConnell. "And former Presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one."

In sum, Trump attacked our democracy for two months with his "Big Lie" -- and as we heard from House manager Rep. Eric Swalwell during the impeachment trial -- he spent $50 million to further that falsehood after the election. Trump then repeatedly encouraged his most rabid followers to Washington DC on January 6 for what he promised would be "wild."

Trump clearly brought them there that day at that time because the count, mandated by the Electoral Count Act of 1887, was the final step in certifying Biden's win. He had to have known that by this time there was no way for his supporters to "Stop the Steal," as he called for them to do in the days leading up to January 6 and in his speech that day. And it seems some of his supporters clearly got that message, declaring during and after the attack that they waged their siege because Trump asked them to do so. In what system of law can you have countless people arrested for engaging in an act of domestic terrorism, but the very person some said incited that attack still walks free?!

Look at how past American presidents have responded to acts of terrorism on US soil. After the deadly Oklahoma City bombing of a federal building on April 19, 1995, President Bill Clinton declared, "Let there be no room for doubt, we will find the people who did this. When we do, justice will be swift, certain and severe."

Similarly, on the evening of 9/11, President George W. Bush told America, "The search is underway for those who are behind these evil acts. I've directed the full resources of our intelligence and law enforcement communities to find those responsible and to bring them to justice."

These presidents offered no ambiguity, rather simple moral clarity. They made it clear they would do everything necessary to ensure that all involved in the terrorist attacks would be prosecuted.

In mid-November, when then President-elect Biden was asked if his Department of Justice would possibly investigate Trump, he stated, "I would not dictate who should be prosecuted or who should be exonerated." But times have changed. Our very democracy was attacked on January 6 -- and Trump was one of the most powerful figures encouraging that attack.

As President Bush stated to a joint session of Congress days after 9/11, "Terror unanswered can not only bring down buildings, but it can also threaten the stability of legitimate governments." That warning from 20 years ago still echoes loudly today, and demands that all involved in the January 6 attack be held criminally accountable to protect our Republic.

We should leave it to the Department of Justice to articulate the exact laws that Trump may have violated, but Biden -- like Presidents before him addressing terrorist attacks upon our homeland -- must speak with moral clarity. That means calling for Trump's role to be criminally investigated, regardless of any political concerns he might have about undermining "unity."

Anything less sends the message that what Trump did was politics as usual. It wasn't. It was criminal. It cannot be our nation's future. And the only way to prevent that is by ensuring "swift, certain and severe" justice for all involved -- especially the man whose rhetoric incited that attack: Donald J. Trump.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 472791

Reported Deaths: 6437
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin981221565
Ramsey42101787
Dakota35042376
Anoka32517378
Washington21475249
Stearns18507199
St. Louis14488261
Scott12804104
Wright12215113
Olmsted1147084
Sherburne856372
Carver736740
Clay672984
Rice658387
Kandiyohi570874
Blue Earth570734
Crow Wing507680
Chisago481643
Otter Tail472970
Benton437090
Winona409648
Mower393530
Douglas386468
Nobles380947
Goodhue378365
Polk337662
McLeod334349
Beltrami328048
Morrison318746
Lyon310543
Itasca300145
Becker299841
Isanti299549
Carlton295443
Steele294011
Pine275816
Freeborn271123
Nicollet244040
Todd238430
Brown234237
Le Sueur226620
Mille Lacs222446
Cass214424
Meeker204133
Waseca202517
Wabasha18333
Martin181327
Roseau171517
Hubbard158139
Houston154614
Dodge14854
Redwood144627
Renville144540
Fillmore13508
Chippewa134935
Cottonwood132620
Wadena125819
Faribault117416
Pennington115016
Aitkin114733
Rock114712
Sibley11389
Watonwan11198
Kanabec104719
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96517
Murray9338
Jackson90610
Swift86918
Pope7705
Marshall73515
Stevens7208
Clearwater70114
Lake69517
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4943
Grant4678
Norman4318
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned41668
Kittson39421
Red Lake3374
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2101
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327275

Reported Deaths: 5178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49945524
Linn19083305
Scott16726196
Black Hawk14691275
Woodbury13460205
Johnson1281168
Dubuque12118187
Dallas978285
Pottawattamie9596139
Story927143
Warren494367
Cerro Gordo492279
Clinton485780
Webster484583
Sioux469267
Marshall452669
Des Moines415555
Muscatine409387
Buena Vista404236
Wapello3796105
Plymouth361175
Jasper356065
Lee345647
Marion330566
Jones282354
Henry276035
Carroll262447
Bremer260853
Crawford245135
Boone236427
Washington233741
Benton227653
Mahaska211044
Jackson205837
Tama197563
Dickinson196837
Kossuth192252
Delaware183738
Clay180925
Winneshiek175726
Fayette174531
Buchanan171826
Hamilton170338
Wright170331
Hardin165034
Harrison164568
Cedar162820
Page162317
Clayton157653
Butler156230
Floyd146138
Mills145720
Poweshiek144929
Cherokee142335
Lyon142340
Allamakee137141
Madison135916
Hancock135827
Iowa135223
Grundy128630
Winnebago127130
Calhoun12669
Jefferson126331
Cass123147
Louisa119541
Appanoose118946
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117313
Union116831
Sac115417
Unassigned11380
Emmet113239
Shelby112632
Humboldt110922
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto97819
Howard96220
Montgomery95336
Clarke90520
Keokuk89929
Monroe86927
Pocahontas80418
Ida80032
Adair76225
Monona75123
Davis74223
Greene71710
Lucas68818
Osceola66013
Worth6484
Taylor62711
Fremont5409
Decatur5358
Van Buren52917
Ringgold49016
Audubon4539
Wayne43721
Adams3163
