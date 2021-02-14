Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

They love each other but Covid has torn them apart

Thousands of long-distance couples have been separated by travel bans since the pandemic began. Some countries, including France, have introduced a "sweetheart clause" allowing non-married binational couples to reunite. CNN's Cyril Vanier has more.

Posted: Feb 14, 2021 6:50 AM
Updated: Feb 14, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: Barbara Wojazer, CNN

When Riëtte Badenhorst got home from her cancer surgery in South Africa, all her fiancé Steve Mann could do was comfort her on the phone, all the way from the UK. Riëtte wishes he had been with her.

"Friends and family help, but it's not the same," she tells CNN. "Video calls help, but it's not the same.... We want to hold each other when one is sad and feel overwhelmed."

Badenhorst and Mann began dating in 2016 and got engaged three years later. They have not seen each other in more than a year, even after Badenhorst cancer diagnosis.

They're among many unmarried couples of differing nationalities who, separated by coronavirus travel bans, will spend this year's Valentine's Day apart from their loved ones.

It began last March when rising concerns over the virus prompted the United States to introduce restrictions on most travelers from Europe's Schengen area and Brazil.

Many other countries introduced their own travel bans. Most allowed exemptions, but only for spouses -- leaving unmarried partners and their families in limbo.

Unconventional families separated

Since 2016, Elizabeth Anne Shannon had been traveling from Oklahoma to the Philippines four times a year to visit her fiancée Recca Morcada. Her son Lane -- one of the five children she had with her ex-husband Ed -- even came with her twice.

"We consider this a family for us, it may be unconventional but it's our family, and it's worked great for four and a half years," Shannon tells CNN.

With both the Philippines and the United States having imposed strict travel restrictions, Shannon and Morcada have not seen each other in more than a year.

"I can't wait for you to come home to your Oklahoma family," Shannon writes to her partner on Facebook. "We need you with us and miss you."

'Archaic rule'

More than half of American millennials are not married, and those who marry do so later in life, according to a Pew Research Center survey. Similar trends are seen in Europe.

"This isn't 1850 anymore," says Offely Epain, a French Londoner who has been unable to see her Sri Lankan partner in almost eight months. "We need to go beyond this archaic rule that only recognizes couples when they are married."

She says rules that separate rules for unwedded couples are "out of age, in a world of globalization that, until now, allowed us to move freely, meet anybody and fall in love with people who aren't the same nationality."

"You can certainly have couples who are very committed, who have been together for years and who aren't married; or couples who aren't able to live in the same country for whatever reason, that's just a product of the world changing," adds American Maggie Foster, who is in love with French doctoral student Alexandre Portier.

"Now, that's been shut down without any thought given to the really drastic effects it had on some people's lives," she continues.

Fighting for recognition

Last spring, Foster founded Couples Separated By Travel Bans, a Facebook group where couples shared information on travel restrictions.

"Quickly, the group kind of exploded," she says. Its members joined forces with other groups such as Love Not Tourism and lobbied elected representatives to get rules waived for unmarried couples -- so-called sweetheart exemptions.

In July, Denmark was the first country to grant sweetheart exemptions. Other countries followed, including Austria, the Netherlands, Germany and France, as the European Commission encouraged all countries to allow unmarried couples to enter.

"I'm very proud of what we've done," Foster says. "It became this organic grassroots movement, we forced governments to pay attention to us. European governments were a lot more responsive than the US."

Differing procedures

While Denmark only asks for a signed declaration, France requires comprehensive documents including a history of the relationship, photos of the couple, passport stamps from trips together, anything proving a "romantic relationship with a French citizen for at least six months before borders closed," according to its Foreign Ministry.

France has given out 2,570 sweetheart exemptions, according to official figures. Among the lucky couples were French pharmacist Béatrice Vayleux and American opera singer Jackson Williams.

"We made a 31-page file with everything we could find, a signed letter, photos of us, passport stamps, everything," Vayleux says. "It was a lot of work, but it was worth it."

"I'm so grateful that we have this chance to see each other in the pandemic -- for us I feel that it was very easy compared to other couples," Vayleux says after reuniting with Williams in Paris on January 30.

Keeping up with the news

Coronavirus travel restrictions change weekly. After opening their borders last summer as the first wave of infections faded, European countries began closing them down again.

On February 4, France said it would stop offering exemptions to unmarried couples, to prevent the spread of new variants.

France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN it would only resume the procedure "depending on the health situation." The Netherlands also stopped allowing long-distance couples in the country.

"Most of the time, I try not to look at what's on social media about travel rules because if it's bad, it'll make me feel worse," says Italo-German dancer Jasmine Jasper.

"But at the same time, I want to be informed about it 24/7."

Jasper spoke to CNN from a hotel in Serbia where she was spending two weeks before being able to reunite with her boyfriend Anthony Pototski in New York.

Serbia is not currently on the US travel ban list, which means Jasper should be able to travel to the United States after more than 14 days in Belgrade, unless the rule changes.

Requirements are changing constantly for all travelers, with countries adopting new policies like self-funded hotel quarantines or tests prior to departure and after arrival. While making travel more complicated, Jasper hopes these will pave the way for countries to safely reopen borders.

"We are committed to quarantining, getting tested, keeping everyone safe," she says. "We don't want to get sick; we don't want to get others to get sick. We just want to be with our loved ones, create our lives and build up our families."

Looking ahead

In December 2019, when Javier came back to Spain after a vacation with Kazakh Nazym, he had just proposed to her.

"We came back to our countries very happy, dreaming of a life together," Javier, who did not want to give his surname for personal reasons, tells CNN.

But, he says, the life project "has been paralyzed for more than a year, with the uncertainty of not knowing how long this will last, and the pain of being far in this difficult time.

"The dream of being able to share our lives, start our family and share a future together keeps us strong and full of energy to fight day after day."

With border restrictions strengthening, some long-distance binational couples are rethinking life-plans in their search for more security.

Some are giving in to convention and even making wedding plans.

"A lot of couples are considering getting married now, which is ironic," says Maggie Foster, who has been in contact with many couples through her Facebook group.

Anna Liebermann from New York was lucky enough to get a sweetheart exemption to visit her partner Clément Roux in France in December. Still, both tell CNN that the pandemic has made them review their priorities.

Although Roux loves his job in Paris, the pandemic has made him realize that he should "hurry up" to try and live closer to Liebermann.

Liebermann adds: "Both of us have been heavily considering what is our next move after the pandemic, so we don't have to go through this again."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misidentified Elizabeth Anne Shannon's surname.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 472791

Reported Deaths: 6437
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin981221565
Ramsey42101787
Dakota35042376
Anoka32517378
Washington21475249
Stearns18507199
St. Louis14488261
Scott12804104
Wright12215113
Olmsted1147084
Sherburne856372
Carver736740
Clay672984
Rice658387
Kandiyohi570874
Blue Earth570734
Crow Wing507680
Chisago481643
Otter Tail472970
Benton437090
Winona409648
Mower393530
Douglas386468
Nobles380947
Goodhue378365
Polk337662
McLeod334349
Beltrami328048
Morrison318746
Lyon310543
Itasca300145
Becker299841
Isanti299549
Carlton295443
Steele294011
Pine275816
Freeborn271123
Nicollet244040
Todd238430
Brown234237
Le Sueur226620
Mille Lacs222446
Cass214424
Meeker204133
Waseca202517
Wabasha18333
Martin181327
Roseau171517
Hubbard158139
Houston154614
Dodge14854
Redwood144627
Renville144540
Fillmore13508
Chippewa134935
Cottonwood132620
Wadena125819
Faribault117416
Pennington115016
Aitkin114733
Rock114712
Sibley11389
Watonwan11198
Kanabec104719
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96517
Murray9338
Jackson90610
Swift86918
Pope7705
Marshall73515
Stevens7208
Clearwater70114
Lake69517
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4943
Grant4678
Norman4318
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned41668
Kittson39421
Red Lake3374
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2101
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327275

Reported Deaths: 5178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49945524
Linn19083305
Scott16726196
Black Hawk14691275
Woodbury13460205
Johnson1281168
Dubuque12118187
Dallas978285
Pottawattamie9596139
Story927143
Warren494367
Cerro Gordo492279
Clinton485780
Webster484583
Sioux469267
Marshall452669
Des Moines415555
Muscatine409387
Buena Vista404236
Wapello3796105
Plymouth361175
Jasper356065
Lee345647
Marion330566
Jones282354
Henry276035
Carroll262447
Bremer260853
Crawford245135
Boone236427
Washington233741
Benton227653
Mahaska211044
Jackson205837
Tama197563
Dickinson196837
Kossuth192252
Delaware183738
Clay180925
Winneshiek175726
Fayette174531
Buchanan171826
Hamilton170338
Wright170331
Hardin165034
Harrison164568
Cedar162820
Page162317
Clayton157653
Butler156230
Floyd146138
Mills145720
Poweshiek144929
Cherokee142335
Lyon142340
Allamakee137141
Madison135916
Hancock135827
Iowa135223
Grundy128630
Winnebago127130
Calhoun12669
Jefferson126331
Cass123147
Louisa119541
Appanoose118946
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117313
Union116831
Sac115417
Unassigned11380
Emmet113239
Shelby112632
Humboldt110922
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto97819
Howard96220
Montgomery95336
Clarke90520
Keokuk89929
Monroe86927
Pocahontas80418
Ida80032
Adair76225
Monona75123
Davis74223
Greene71710
Lucas68818
Osceola66013
Worth6484
Taylor62711
Fremont5409
Decatur5358
Van Buren52917
Ringgold49016
Audubon4539
Wayne43721
Adams3163
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-16° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -32°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
-15° wxIcon
Hi: -9° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: -38°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-18° wxIcon
Hi: -9° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -33°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-17° wxIcon
Hi: -8° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -34°
Charles City
Cloudy
-15° wxIcon
Hi: -9° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -36°
Dangerous cold will last into the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Avoid a jump start or tow in cold weather

Image

Inside look at Rochester vaccination site

Image

Bruins fall to Aberdeen, other scores

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Minnesota's state testing program tracks spread of COVID-19 in schools

Image

Albert Lea lawmaker speaks out against state sex ed bill

Image

Sports Overtime part two

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part 1

Image

Sex Ed sparks debate locally and at State House

Image

New rules for craft breweries

Community Events