Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nikki Haley makes her move against Donald Trump

Former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley weighed in on Trump's legacy during an interview with Politico, saying that he had "fallen so far" and was likely out of the picture for 2024 presidential candidates. Former special assistant to President George H.W. Bush and president of the Council on Foreign Relations discusses Haley's statements and the state of the Republican party.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Nikki Haley hasn't said much about Donald Trump and the future of the Republican Party since the former President went down the rabbit hole of stolen election conspiracy theories, a path that led directly to the riot at the US Capitol on January 6.

That was, of course, purposeful. Haley, the former South Carolina governor and UN Ambassador for Trump with an eye on a presidential run in 2024, didn't want to be anywhere near Trump's false claims about the election. And after January 6, Trump became absolutely radioactive to all but his most ardent supporters.

After waiting and watching for the last three months, Haley made her move Friday -- in the form of a long profile of her future prospects by Politico's Tim Alberta that includes this eye-opening quote on Trump:

"We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again."

And this one about Trump's political future:

"He's not going to run for federal office again. ... I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."

Which, whoa, right? After all, with very few exceptions, Trump allies -- and Haley has been willing to stand by the former President through much of his radical presidency -- have been unwilling to go on the record to offer any sort of criticism of him, much less to go as far as Haley does in those two quotes: arguing that a) the GOP should not have followed Trump down the rigged election path and b) that he has no future in the Party.

That this interview comes out just after the House impeachment managers concluded their case in the Senate impeachment trial -- laying out a damning presentation detailing Trump's long stoking of the resentment, victimhood and hate that bubbled over on January 6 -- seems like more than a coincidence. (My general rule is that there are no coincidences in politics at this level.)

This is the moment where Trump is, arguably, as low as he has ever been politically. He's not out. But he's definitely down. And Haley is making her move to knock him out once and for all. (The student has become the master -- and all that.) Haley knows that, within the Republican Party Trump created, she is one of the very few who could deliver that sort of knockout blow.

Haley had given public signals of this break from Trump in the immediate aftermath of the January 6 riot. She said Trump "will be judged harshly by history" in a speech at the Republican National Committee winter meeting on January 8.

This strategy is, of course, self-serving. (If Haley was truly concerned about Trump's negative impact on the GOP, she would have stepped up with this criticism looooong ago.) Haley wants to run for president in 2024. And she believes -- it's not clear if she's right or not -- that something fundamental changed in regard to Trump and the GOP on January 6. And that being an unstinting ally of the former President no longer represents a viable path forward.

How she is trying to sell this change of heart is interesting. In the Alberta interview, she casts Trump in the post-election period as a friend going through a hard time. She literally told Alberta that verbatim in recounting a call with Trump; "I want to make sure you're okay," she told him. "You're my President, but you're also my friend."

This break from Trump then is not a political move first and foremost (it is, of course) but rather the tough decision to create some distance from a one-time friend who you've tried to help but doesn't seem willing to change.

That allows Haley to make the more-in-sorrow-than-in-anger break from Trump -- a move that she hopes avoids fully alienating Trump backers while also endearing her to the establishment wing of the GOP that very much wants to put the Trump era behind them.

Haley's desire to be that hybrid candidate is evident in how she talks about next steps for the GOP and Trump's role in them. Here's what she told Alberta on that front:

"Whether it's an RNC room or social media or talking to donors, I can tell you that the love they have for him is still very strong. That's not going to just fall to the wayside.

"Nor do I think the Republican Party is going to go back to the way it was before Donald Trump. I don't think it should. I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party."

You take the good, you take the bad, you take it all and there you have ... the Nikki Haley 2024 presidential campaign!

It's an interesting gambit. And for Haley, it represents some real level of risk, because it's possible that the Trump wing of the party won't accept her criticism of their leader and turns on her forever. But Haley has clearly decided that the time for waiting and hoping for things to get better in regard to Trump is over -- and that she needed to make this play now even if the outcome is decidedly uncertain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 470803

Reported Deaths: 6411
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin977421561
Ramsey41937783
Dakota34871376
Anoka32383377
Washington21353249
Stearns18469198
St. Louis14429260
Scott12732103
Wright12165112
Olmsted1143783
Sherburne854371
Carver732340
Clay672583
Rice655184
Kandiyohi569573
Blue Earth567534
Crow Wing505580
Chisago477343
Otter Tail471470
Benton435790
Winona408448
Mower392630
Douglas385468
Nobles379447
Goodhue375965
Polk336962
McLeod333149
Beltrami326648
Morrison318646
Lyon309843
Itasca298545
Isanti298245
Becker298141
Carlton294943
Steele293210
Pine275316
Freeborn270123
Nicollet242740
Todd237430
Brown231737
Le Sueur225219
Mille Lacs221846
Cass213924
Meeker204033
Waseca201517
Wabasha18283
Martin179627
Roseau169417
Hubbard157539
Houston153714
Dodge14794
Redwood144327
Renville143040
Chippewa134635
Fillmore13408
Cottonwood132020
Wadena123919
Faribault115616
Rock114712
Aitkin114633
Sibley11339
Pennington110316
Watonwan11038
Kanabec104519
Pipestone99724
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9318
Jackson90310
Swift86818
Pope7675
Marshall72915
Stevens7198
Clearwater69914
Lake69017
Lac qui Parle67316
Wilkin65410
Koochiching61311
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4893
Grant4658
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned41868
Kittson39321
Red Lake3344
Traverse2965
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 325673

Reported Deaths: 5138
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49589520
Linn18997303
Scott16636194
Black Hawk14636271
Woodbury13438203
Johnson1275867
Dubuque12068186
Dallas971284
Pottawattamie9538138
Story922343
Cerro Gordo491179
Warren490967
Clinton483978
Webster483583
Sioux468166
Marshall450969
Des Moines412555
Muscatine407387
Buena Vista403136
Wapello3775103
Plymouth360475
Jasper354065
Lee344847
Marion327866
Jones281854
Henry274434
Carroll262046
Bremer259853
Crawford244234
Boone235127
Washington232940
Benton226153
Mahaska210544
Jackson204537
Tama197063
Dickinson195037
Kossuth191552
Delaware182938
Clay180625
Fayette173928
Winneshiek173526
Buchanan170426
Wright170230
Hamilton169338
Hardin164634
Harrison164068
Cedar162120
Clayton157553
Butler155930
Page155417
Floyd145738
Mills144620
Poweshiek144629
Cherokee142235
Lyon142040
Allamakee136341
Hancock135727
Madison135216
Iowa134723
Grundy127930
Winnebago126530
Calhoun12649
Jefferson125631
Cass122346
Louisa119441
Appanoose118646
Mitchell118339
Chickasaw116812
Union116531
Sac115317
Emmet113139
Unassigned11250
Shelby111832
Humboldt110822
Franklin107919
Guthrie106728
Palo Alto97019
Howard95620
Montgomery94935
Clarke90019
Keokuk89628
Monroe86527
Pocahontas80318
Ida79931
Adair75525
Monona74422
Davis74023
Greene7169
Lucas68818
Osceola65713
Worth6414
Taylor62811
Fremont5409
Decatur5318
Van Buren52817
Ringgold48916
Audubon4509
Wayne43721
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -30°
Mason City
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -32°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-11° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -32°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -31°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -33°
Arctic air this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suicide rate increase in the second half 2020

Image

Minnesota Nurse on Biden-Harris COVID-19 Task force

Image

RPD responds to concern over crime statistics

Image

RPD prepares officers for critical situations with new program

Image

Rochester experts encourage learning to administer Naloxone

Image

College athlete survives COVID-19 battle at Mayo Clinic

Image

RPD is now training for critical situations

Image

Experts stress importance of learning to use narcan

Image

2020 breaks record for organ donation from deceased donors

Image

RPD on 2020 crime numbers

Community Events