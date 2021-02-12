Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How Sterling K. Brown became the voice of CNN's 'Lincoln: Divided We Stand'

CNN Original Series "Lincoln: Divided We Stand" explores the life and legacy of the 16th president. Watch Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 8:31 AM
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Sterling K. Brown became involved with the CNN Original Series "Lincoln: Divided We Stand," in part, to learn more about the man who served as America's 16th president.

"I was just trying to get more information. He's always been a fascinating character to me," he told CNN. "He's probably more quoted than any other president by other presidents."

The "This Is Us" star narrates the six-part series, which "takes a holistic approach to the remarkable and unexpected story of Abraham Lincoln by delving into his complicated inner world, seamlessly interweaving his tragic personal life with his history making political career."

Brown said he discovered that Lincoln's position against slavery was more "nuanced" than he realized.

"He wasn't always a strict abolitionist," the actor said. "The most fascinating thing is that he was very much into the idea that once Blacks in America were free, that there should be some sort of colonization plan to get them to a land where they could be safe and not be in competition with their White counterparts for labor. So while his heart was in the right place, he still did not believe in the peaceful coexistence of Black and Whites."

Brown has also signed on to be part of "Amend: The Fight for America," a Netflix docuseries hosted by Will Smith about the 14th Amendment's promise of "liberty and equal protection for all persons."

Brown said his heart breaks over America's ongoing struggles with racism and inequality, even as he has been moved by the global support for Black Lives Matter.

"I see sort of a global recognition of like, this is something that is untenable. This is something that your country should be embarrassed by the same way in the '60s, with the civil rights movement, you were embarrassed," he said. "The same way with Lincoln, when other countries like Spain, France and Great Britain had already abolished slavery and we were still continuing with the institution. It's like, well, how much embarrassment do you need to [feel] to catch up with the rest of society given that you espouse to be the greatest land in the world?"

He has also been deeply touched by his work with Survivorship Today, which highlights the stories of cancer survivors.

It's a personal project for Brown, who lost a beloved uncle to cancer in 2004. He said he draws strength from the interviews he conducts with the survivors.

They are the people, he said, that remind him to be grateful when he "whines about whatever sort of BS is transpiring in my life."

"I get a chance to talk to people who are really struggling to find what their new normal is and to forge a path for themselves, recognizing that what their life once was, is no longer," he said. "And that their lives can be something of value and it can be something that is fruitful and of use, but it is going to be fundamentally different than what it was before."

"I say okay, I'm blessed. I'm truly blessed. And I need to count my blessings."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 470803

Reported Deaths: 6411
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin977421561
Ramsey41937783
Dakota34871376
Anoka32383377
Washington21353249
Stearns18469198
St. Louis14429260
Scott12732103
Wright12165112
Olmsted1143783
Sherburne854371
Carver732340
Clay672583
Rice655184
Kandiyohi569573
Blue Earth567534
Crow Wing505580
Chisago477343
Otter Tail471470
Benton435790
Winona408448
Mower392630
Douglas385468
Nobles379447
Goodhue375965
Polk336962
McLeod333149
Beltrami326648
Morrison318646
Lyon309843
Itasca298545
Isanti298245
Becker298141
Carlton294943
Steele293210
Pine275316
Freeborn270123
Nicollet242740
Todd237430
Brown231737
Le Sueur225219
Mille Lacs221846
Cass213924
Meeker204033
Waseca201517
Wabasha18283
Martin179627
Roseau169417
Hubbard157539
Houston153714
Dodge14794
Redwood144327
Renville143040
Chippewa134635
Fillmore13408
Cottonwood132020
Wadena123919
Faribault115616
Rock114712
Aitkin114633
Sibley11339
Pennington110316
Watonwan11038
Kanabec104519
Pipestone99724
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9318
Jackson90310
Swift86818
Pope7675
Marshall72915
Stevens7198
Clearwater69914
Lake69017
Lac qui Parle67316
Wilkin65410
Koochiching61311
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4893
Grant4658
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned41868
Kittson39321
Red Lake3344
Traverse2965
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 325673

Reported Deaths: 5138
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49589520
Linn18997303
Scott16636194
Black Hawk14636271
Woodbury13438203
Johnson1275867
Dubuque12068186
Dallas971284
Pottawattamie9538138
Story922343
Cerro Gordo491179
Warren490967
Clinton483978
Webster483583
Sioux468166
Marshall450969
Des Moines412555
Muscatine407387
Buena Vista403136
Wapello3775103
Plymouth360475
Jasper354065
Lee344847
Marion327866
Jones281854
Henry274434
Carroll262046
Bremer259853
Crawford244234
Boone235127
Washington232940
Benton226153
Mahaska210544
Jackson204537
Tama197063
Dickinson195037
Kossuth191552
Delaware182938
Clay180625
Fayette173928
Winneshiek173526
Buchanan170426
Wright170230
Hamilton169338
Hardin164634
Harrison164068
Cedar162120
Clayton157553
Butler155930
Page155417
Floyd145738
Mills144620
Poweshiek144629
Cherokee142235
Lyon142040
Allamakee136341
Hancock135727
Madison135216
Iowa134723
Grundy127930
Winnebago126530
Calhoun12649
Jefferson125631
Cass122346
Louisa119441
Appanoose118646
Mitchell118339
Chickasaw116812
Union116531
Sac115317
Emmet113139
Unassigned11250
Shelby111832
Humboldt110822
Franklin107919
Guthrie106728
Palo Alto97019
Howard95620
Montgomery94935
Clarke90019
Keokuk89628
Monroe86527
Pocahontas80318
Ida79931
Adair75525
Monona74422
Davis74023
Greene7169
Lucas68818
Osceola65713
Worth6414
Taylor62811
Fremont5409
Decatur5318
Van Buren52817
Ringgold48916
Audubon4509
Wayne43721
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-12° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -30°
Mason City
Clear
-12° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -34°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-13° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -31°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-11° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -33°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-11° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -34°
Arctic air this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Suicide rate increase in the second half 2020

Image

Minnesota Nurse on Biden-Harris COVID-19 Task force

Image

RPD responds to concern over crime statistics

Image

RPD prepares officers for critical situations with new program

Image

Rochester experts encourage learning to administer Naloxone

Image

College athlete survives COVID-19 battle at Mayo Clinic

Image

RPD is now training for critical situations

Image

Experts stress importance of learning to use narcan

Image

2020 breaks record for organ donation from deceased donors

Image

RPD on 2020 crime numbers

Community Events