Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How Americans know Trump is guilty

Article Image

CNN's Jeff Zeleny recaps day three of Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, in which the House impeachment team rested its case and urged senators to hold Trump accountable.

Posted: Feb 11, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Feb 11, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

One reason to put an impeached president on trial after he has left office is to deliver a clear, decisive verdict that the defendant's actions were abhorrent and should never happen again.

But there are other reasons, and some have to do with our time -- with what happens now.

On the third day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, House impeachment managers made the urgent case that Trump is not only directly responsible for the events of January 6, when his followers attacked the US Capitol, but that failure to find him guilty leaves the country at risk from another Trump-led insurgency. If convicted, the US Senate could then vote to bar Trump from running again.

"I'm not afraid of Donald Trump running again in four years and winning," said Rep. Ted Lieu, a House impeachment manager. "I'm afraid he's going to run again and lose, because he can do this again."

In other words, the perpetrator of what most certainly qualifies as high crimes and misdemeanors is still at large. The country is not safe.

On Wednesday, impeachment managers showed chilling new video of the January 6 assault. Watching those indelible images, many of us could feel the PTSD symptoms burning in our chests as we relived those hours when the nation watched a murderous coup attempt playing out in the nation's seat of power. It's breathtaking to see just how close the United States came to what might have been one of the worst massacres in its history. Too many did die. Too many were gravely injured. But it could have been much worse.

On Thursday, the House managers drew a clear line between Trump's actions and the resulting crime. They shined a light on Trump's yearslong pattern of inciting and/or endorsing violence against his critics. Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, noted correctly that, "January 6 was not some unexpected radical break." The montage of Trump reveling in calls to violence over the years was a shocking reminder of what kind of man sat in the Oval Office for four years.

There was the 2015 video of Trump fans kicking and shoving a Black Lives Matter protester at a campaign rally, and Trump approvingly cracking, "Maybe he should have been roughed up." (His campaign said it did not condone physical violence.) There was the infamous "very fine people" on both sides speech he gave about a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville. There was the his praise for a congressman -- now governor of Montana -- who body slammed a reporter. And on and on.

Hardly the picture of a peaceful leader.

The grim recounting grew worse from there, with Trump tweets defending the armed goons who took over the Michigan state Capitol -- "a dress rehearsal" for the January 6 insurrection, according to Raskin. And then the most recent and incriminating evidence: videos of Trump pushing the big election lie and telling his backers -- over and over -- that they had to "fight like hell."

We saw him instruct his ardent supporters on Twitter to come to Washington, DC, for a "Wild!" event on January 6. To me, after decades of watching wars and insurrections, Trump's behavior was reminiscent not of the leader of a party in a democracy, but of a militia chief or warlord, disparaging and intimidating his rivals, and sending his forces to violently secure victories he could not obtain through peaceful means.

The House managers made a point of noting that Trump has shown no remorse. Did anyone expect him to? Of course not. But the lack of remorse, his claim that everything he has done is appropriate, his "We love you" message to his loyalists' mob, supports the managers' contention that Trump would do this again. That what occurred on January 6 may be the worst thing Trump has done -- so far.

Democrats have put on an ironclad case. And yet, the prospects for conviction remain low.

Still, the jurors -- the members of the Senate -- should consider that they are, figuratively speaking, on trial. We know Trump is guilty, and I would venture most of his defenders know it as well. Those who vote to acquit become accomplices in Trump's assault against America's democracy. History will remember that, even if their self-interest drives them to ignore their conscience and their duty to the country and to the truth.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 469905

Reported Deaths: 6387
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin975591557
Ramsey41872780
Dakota34820371
Anoka32324376
Washington21306248
Stearns18450198
St. Louis14415259
Scott12700103
Wright12138111
Olmsted1140483
Sherburne852471
Carver731140
Clay671683
Rice653584
Kandiyohi569173
Blue Earth566134
Crow Wing504580
Chisago476343
Otter Tail471070
Benton435489
Winona408348
Mower391630
Douglas385068
Nobles378947
Goodhue374964
Polk336562
McLeod333049
Beltrami325648
Morrison318146
Lyon309642
Becker297841
Itasca297745
Isanti296845
Carlton294643
Steele292110
Pine275016
Freeborn270023
Nicollet241340
Todd237130
Brown230936
Le Sueur224819
Mille Lacs221846
Cass213724
Meeker203833
Waseca200917
Wabasha18263
Martin178727
Roseau168517
Hubbard156739
Houston153214
Dodge14754
Redwood144127
Renville142840
Chippewa134535
Fillmore13408
Cottonwood131719
Wadena123619
Faribault115416
Aitkin114633
Rock114612
Sibley11289
Watonwan10958
Pennington108116
Kanabec104318
Pipestone99524
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89810
Swift86818
Pope7645
Marshall72615
Stevens7198
Clearwater69814
Lake68916
Lac qui Parle67216
Wilkin65410
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4873
Grant4658
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40168
Kittson38921
Red Lake3314
Traverse2964
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 325305

Reported Deaths: 5116
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49503514
Linn18985303
Scott16616194
Black Hawk14627270
Woodbury13433203
Johnson1275266
Dubuque12058186
Dallas969284
Pottawattamie9538138
Story921943
Cerro Gordo491177
Warren490367
Webster483383
Clinton483276
Sioux467966
Marshall450069
Des Moines412555
Muscatine407287
Buena Vista403036
Wapello3765103
Plymouth360475
Jasper353065
Lee344647
Marion327465
Jones281953
Henry274134
Carroll262045
Bremer259653
Crawford244134
Boone234327
Washington232440
Benton226052
Mahaska210344
Jackson204337
Tama196963
Dickinson194937
Kossuth190852
Delaware182737
Clay180625
Fayette173628
Winneshiek173326
Buchanan170226
Wright169830
Hamilton169338
Hardin164234
Harrison164067
Cedar162020
Clayton157453
Butler155830
Page154517
Floyd145738
Poweshiek144529
Mills144320
Cherokee142135
Lyon142040
Allamakee135941
Hancock135627
Madison135116
Iowa134623
Grundy127630
Calhoun12649
Winnebago126430
Jefferson125731
Cass122246
Louisa119341
Appanoose118646
Mitchell118339
Union116431
Chickasaw116112
Sac115317
Emmet112939
Unassigned11250
Shelby111532
Humboldt110722
Franklin107819
Guthrie106727
Palo Alto96218
Howard95320
Montgomery94835
Clarke89819
Keokuk89328
Monroe86527
Pocahontas80318
Ida79931
Monona74222
Davis73923
Adair72925
Greene7168
Lucas68718
Osceola65713
Worth6414
Taylor62711
Fremont5409
Decatur5317
Van Buren52717
Ringgold48916
Audubon4509
Wayne43721
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -14°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -23°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -18°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -17°
Charles City
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -22°
Arctic air this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2020 breaks record for organ donation from deceased donors

Image

RPD on 2020 crime numbers

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Brightening up a brewery

Image

Rochesterfest 2021

Image

School opening control

Image

Community Vaccine Site opening

Image

Reimagining Playgrounds

Image

Valentine's Day During A Pandemic

Image

RPL Is Welcoming All

Community Events