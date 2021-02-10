Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

January 6 was the crime of the century

Article Image

House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI) shows never-before-seen security footage from the Capitol riot at former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial. Watch part two of the impeachment managers' breakdown of how events unfolded here.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by SE Cupp

The phrase "crime of the century" has been used to describe the most enduring, sensationalist scandals that rocked our nation -- the kidnapping of the Charles Lindbergh baby, the Son of Sam murders, the OJ Simpson case and the JonBenet Ramsey murder.

These were the crimes and tragedies that captivated America because they were so horrifying, so unbelievable, so awful, we could not look away.

The Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021, is sadly -- but easily -- added to that canon.

Nothing made that clearer than Wednesday's presentation at former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, where the case against him unfolded more like a true-crime documentary than a staid political trial.

The photos, the videos, the phone calls, the affidavits -- some of which had never been shared publicly before -- were chilling, gut-wrenching, horrifying and at times even nauseating. It was a far cry from the usual testimonies of who-knew-what-when.

From the bloodcurdling calls from Capitol police, begging for backup as an angry, violent mob breached the Capitol, to the stunning footage of Officer Eugene Goodman diverting Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah away from an imminent threat of danger, to video of Vice President Mike Pence being hurriedly evacuated, and affidavits revealing rioters "would have killed Mike Pence if given the chance," it is all unspeakably awful and somehow even worse than we knew.

It was a meticulous and forensic piecing together of a puzzle by House managers that separated this impeachment from all the others in modern history. In stark contrast, this one wasn't just about obstruction of justice or abuse of power -- though it could be argued it's that, too -- but a violent crime scene at one of our nation's most hallowed citadels. Death and destruction.

If Americans couldn't fully wrap their minds around the arcana of a phone call with the Ukrainian President or the complexities of Russian collusion, or follow the quibbling protests over what the meaning of the word "is" is, they could certainly follow the tragic events from the summer of 2020 up to January 6, which led to five people, including a police officer, losing their lives.

House managers laid them out methodically and holistically, revealing a deeply sinister, calculated plot to overthrow the government; overturn the election' harm or even kill Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other lawmakers -- and assault any police officers who'd get in their way.

They brought brace knuckles, stun guns and other weapons. They went "hunting" in the halls looking for lawmakers to hurt. They bragged afterward about how far they got.

They are the perpetrators of these awful crimes. But through all the evidence, the timeline, the visuals, the indisputable facts, it's overwhelmingly clear that the instigator is Trump himself.

There's no other way to see it, other than, as House impeachment manager Rep. Madeleine Dean argued Wednesday, the riots "never would have happened but for Donald Trump."

The dots were meticulously connected, linking Trump's incitement of his supporters in the months leading up to the November election to the insurrection at the Capitol. There was Trump in his own words, telling them to fight. There were his supporters in theirs, telling him they would.

As my CNN colleague Josh Campbell tweeted, "I've never seen a terrorist attack clearly captured on so many videos. This is so incredibly damning."

With everything we now know -- and we don't even know it all yet -- it's clear this trial is not about politics. It's not about Republicans or Democrats.

It's not about free speech, and whether we should lock someone up for saying things we don't like.

It's about the near-overthrow of our government, the deaths of five people, the assault on our law enforcement, the unimaginable danger our elected officials, their staffs and in some cases their families were put in, and the clear-as-day connection to the most powerful man in the world, the President of the United States. It's nothing less than the "crime of the century."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 469254

Reported Deaths: 6376
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin974131552
Ramsey41829780
Dakota34777371
Anoka32287375
Washington21281247
Stearns18436198
St. Louis14403259
Scott12681103
Wright12129111
Olmsted1136383
Sherburne850071
Carver730240
Clay671283
Rice652283
Kandiyohi568673
Blue Earth564334
Crow Wing503880
Chisago475943
Otter Tail470870
Benton435189
Winona407748
Mower391229
Douglas385168
Nobles378947
Goodhue374264
Polk336562
McLeod332749
Beltrami325348
Morrison318046
Lyon309442
Becker297541
Itasca297445
Isanti296645
Carlton294543
Steele291610
Pine274416
Freeborn268824
Nicollet240840
Todd236530
Brown230535
Le Sueur224218
Mille Lacs221646
Cass213624
Meeker203833
Waseca200117
Wabasha18223
Martin178127
Roseau168317
Hubbard156139
Houston152514
Dodge14694
Redwood143927
Renville142640
Chippewa134534
Fillmore13388
Cottonwood131719
Wadena123419
Faribault115016
Aitkin114433
Rock114412
Sibley11279
Watonwan10948
Pennington106316
Kanabec104418
Pipestone99524
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89710
Swift86718
Pope7625
Marshall72315
Stevens7198
Clearwater69814
Lake68616
Lac qui Parle67016
Wilkin65310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4863
Grant4648
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40468
Kittson38821
Red Lake3284
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 324396

Reported Deaths: 5087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49367514
Linn18946301
Scott16569191
Black Hawk14598267
Woodbury13411202
Johnson1271665
Dubuque12034187
Dallas965484
Pottawattamie9502136
Story920443
Cerro Gordo489877
Warren488866
Webster482683
Clinton481276
Sioux467766
Marshall449168
Des Moines411155
Muscatine405785
Buena Vista402836
Wapello3714103
Plymouth360174
Jasper348664
Lee343847
Marion326665
Jones281653
Henry273733
Carroll261945
Bremer258952
Crawford243434
Boone233127
Washington232040
Benton225052
Mahaska209944
Jackson203737
Tama196763
Dickinson194437
Kossuth190652
Delaware182337
Clay179725
Fayette173028
Winneshiek171726
Wright169830
Buchanan169626
Hamilton168838
Hardin163834
Harrison163767
Cedar161820
Clayton157453
Butler155629
Page154317
Floyd145438
Poweshiek144228
Mills143620
Cherokee142135
Lyon141640
Hancock135626
Allamakee135541
Madison135115
Iowa134023
Grundy126930
Calhoun12629
Winnebago126230
Jefferson125431
Cass122046
Louisa119041
Mitchell118439
Appanoose117645
Chickasaw116012
Union115831
Sac115117
Emmet112839
Shelby111232
Humboldt110522
Unassigned10900
Franklin107819
Guthrie106627
Palo Alto96218
Howard94720
Montgomery94534
Clarke89318
Keokuk88628
Monroe86226
Pocahontas80217
Ida79931
Monona74222
Davis73623
Adair72325
Greene7168
Lucas68517
Osceola65613
Worth6394
Taylor62611
Fremont5399
Decatur5317
Van Buren52717
Ringgold48816
Audubon4499
Wayne43621
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -15°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -18°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -13°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Feeding hungry children

Image

Testing for COVID-19 remains important

Image

Local Marine honored for service at home and abroad

Image

Interchange Closes Doors

Image

Virtual Town Hall Tonight

Image

Olmsted County Public Health's Vaccination Goals

Image

Drugs Found During Rochester Traffic Stop

Image

For the Love of Austin

Image

Lawmaker Quarentine

Community Events