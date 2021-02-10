Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How will GOP senators ignore this?

House impeachment managers show never-before-seen security footage from the Capitol riot at former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 8:40 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 8:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

What must Republican senators be thinking after Wednesday's presentations from the House impeachment managers? How will they justify acquitting the man who sent a mob for them to stop the counting of electoral votes?

Marching orders. First they watched video of President Donald Trump whipping his supporters into a fury.

Gut-wrenching evidence. Then they sat through a moment-by-moment deconstruction of the sacking of the US Capitol building where they work. They saw death, violence, fear and destruction.

Forcing their way in. They saw CCTV of the teeming mob breaking the windows and entering the inner sanctum of the legislative branch, a place where lawmakers are supposed to be safe.

The target. They listened to a montage of Trump repeatedly criticizing Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to reject the Electoral College results in now-President Joe Biden's favor.

The evacuations. Then there was CCTV video of Pence being rushed from the Senate chamber as the mob chanted "Hang Mike Pence!"

Cries for help. They heard the cries of Capitol Police officers on the radio begging for backup as they were overrun.

Hiding from rioters. They listened to the desperate whispers of aides to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, barricaded in an inner office and calling for Capitol Police as the rioters' pounding on doors could be heard in the background.

The crime. "The vice president, the speaker of the house, the first and second in line to the presidency, were performing their constitutional duties, presiding over the election certification, and they were put in danger because President Trump put his own desires, his own need for power over his duty to the Constitution and our democratic process. President Trump put a target on their backs and his mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down," said Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett, who put the riot together with video, audio and a map that showed just how close the riot came to the senators who are now supposed to be an unbiased jury. Watch here.

Senators are supposed to be a jury. If this were a court of law, they'd all be dismissed as impossibly biased.

"Most of the public does not know how close these rioters came to you," California Rep. Eric Swalwell told senators. "As you were moving through that hallway, I paced it off, you were just 58 steps away from where the mob was amassing and where police were rushing to stop them."

They saw video of police creating a physical barrier to protect them from the rioters.

Saved from the mob. They saw Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, once the standard-bearer of the GOP, turned around by the hero cop Eugene Goodman. And Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, flanked by his security detail, running this way and that to avoid the mob.

Now what? The question is whether after seeing this threat, created by their President, Republican senators will find their conscience changed, or vote the way Trump wants them to.

Read the full day's news here.

Witness for the prosecution

We all know the mob broke laws and threatened democracy. The question at the heart of this trial is how exactly Trump is responsible for their actions.

Trump chose not to testify at his second impeachment trial, perhaps fearing self-incrimination.

He didn't need to.

House impeachment managers used his previous words against him Wednesday.

Laying groundwork. We all lived for months before and after the election with Trump chipping away at confidence in the democratic process, pretending it was fraudulent and encouraging supporters to dispute it, calling them to gather in Washington as the electoral votes were counted and demanding they help him "stop the steal."

Public record. The Democratic managers, on the first of two days laying out their case to bar him from future office, wove those public statements and open facts into a damning prosecution of the former President's behavior before the mob took over.

Months of preparation. To see his tweets and statements priming the anger of his supporters over the course of the summer and fall, before and after the election, assembled in order and culminating in the January 6 rally before the mob stormed the Capitol was damning.

Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania interspersed video of Trump's January 6 speech and other comments with analysis in a comprehensive annotation to the incitement.

She said Trump told supporters to "fight" 20 times that day as he encouraged them to stop fake theft of the election.

He told them to be "peaceful" one time, before sending them on to Capitol Hill.

Seeing Trump's words for the first time. Senators, who were busy with the counting of electoral votes at the time, may not have seen the President unleash his mob upon them.

And Republican senators now sitting in judgment of him might not have heard just how he turned on Pence when it became clear his vice president would not reject the election results for his boss. They might not have heard the anger at the GOP by Trump supporters.

Targeting Republicans who oppose Trump. They probably knew how he'd targeted GOP officials in Georgia after they wouldn't falsify votes to help him win that state.

They certainly know that if they vote against the former President, he will push his supporters to put political targets on their backs.

If this were a secret plot uncovered, the scope of rejecting an American election would be too big to believe. But Trump didn't try to hide what he was doing. And that's the weirdest part of all.

Shaken, but no changed minds

CNN's Manu Raju spoke with Republican senators during a morning, an afternoon and a final evening break in the presentations.

He wrote that some of them were shaken, but not convinced to convict.

"Same way that I was before," Indiana Sen. Mike Braun told Raju, when asked if he was shaken. He added: "When you think the process is flawed in the first place," it's hard to vote to convict.

"Who wouldn't be" shaken? asked Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, according to Raju. But Johnson blames the rioters -- not Trump.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn, usually very talkative, told Raju: "I've got nothing for you now."

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is likely to vote to convict, said that "the evidence that was presented thus far is pretty damning."

But the clear suggestion is Senate Republicans are not swayed to vote to convict Trump at this point. Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, compared the anti-police protests from the summer to what happened on January 6 at the Capitol.

"Well, you know, you have a summer where people all over the country are doing similar kinds of things. I don't know what the other side will show from Seattle and Portland and other places, but you're going to see similar kinds of tragedies there as well," he said. Blunt is up for reelection in 2022.

Asked if he was shaken by the video, Blunt said: "Well I've seen parts of it and I've talked to the police about a lot of this, so, you know, it's obviously a tragic day for the country and not at all what we'd want to see people all over the world seeing happen in the United States."

Riotous mobs of yore. And whiskey

Today lawmakers are watching impeachment managers argue that Trump, refuting his election loss, incited an insurrection against the country. A partisan mob inspired by him tried to stop counting of electoral votes. The opposite of that is George Washington, who raised a militia and rode with the troops to put down the so-called Whiskey Rebellion against federal tax authority.

Farmers and distillers, angry about an excise tax backed by Alexander Hamilton, had ignored the tax, which was more favorable to large producers. The disagreement festered for years.

In 1794, anti-tax farmers got into armed conflict with the landowner, slave owner and tax collector John Neville. The anti-tax rebels attacked his house after he fled and then marched on Pittsburgh, although some accounts say they got too drunk to take the city. Washington, though he sought diplomacy, raised a militia and the rebellion ultimately fizzled.

Only two rebels were found guilty of treason and Washington ultimately pardoned them. Opposition to Hamilton's Federalist tax policy, however, helped Thomas Jefferson win the presidency a few years later in 1800, and the beginning of the anti-Federalist Democrat-Republicans. US political parties have been changing and evolving ever since.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 469254

Reported Deaths: 6376
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin974131552
Ramsey41829780
Dakota34777371
Anoka32287375
Washington21281247
Stearns18436198
St. Louis14403259
Scott12681103
Wright12129111
Olmsted1136383
Sherburne850071
Carver730240
Clay671283
Rice652283
Kandiyohi568673
Blue Earth564334
Crow Wing503880
Chisago475943
Otter Tail470870
Benton435189
Winona407748
Mower391229
Douglas385168
Nobles378947
Goodhue374264
Polk336562
McLeod332749
Beltrami325348
Morrison318046
Lyon309442
Becker297541
Itasca297445
Isanti296645
Carlton294543
Steele291610
Pine274416
Freeborn268824
Nicollet240840
Todd236530
Brown230535
Le Sueur224218
Mille Lacs221646
Cass213624
Meeker203833
Waseca200117
Wabasha18223
Martin178127
Roseau168317
Hubbard156139
Houston152514
Dodge14694
Redwood143927
Renville142640
Chippewa134534
Fillmore13388
Cottonwood131719
Wadena123419
Faribault115016
Aitkin114433
Rock114412
Sibley11279
Watonwan10948
Pennington106316
Kanabec104418
Pipestone99524
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89710
Swift86718
Pope7625
Marshall72315
Stevens7198
Clearwater69814
Lake68616
Lac qui Parle67016
Wilkin65310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4863
Grant4648
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40468
Kittson38821
Red Lake3284
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 324396

Reported Deaths: 5087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49367514
Linn18946301
Scott16569191
Black Hawk14598267
Woodbury13411202
Johnson1271665
Dubuque12034187
Dallas965484
Pottawattamie9502136
Story920443
Cerro Gordo489877
Warren488866
Webster482683
Clinton481276
Sioux467766
Marshall449168
Des Moines411155
Muscatine405785
Buena Vista402836
Wapello3714103
Plymouth360174
Jasper348664
Lee343847
Marion326665
Jones281653
Henry273733
Carroll261945
Bremer258952
Crawford243434
Boone233127
Washington232040
Benton225052
Mahaska209944
Jackson203737
Tama196763
Dickinson194437
Kossuth190652
Delaware182337
Clay179725
Fayette173028
Winneshiek171726
Wright169830
Buchanan169626
Hamilton168838
Hardin163834
Harrison163767
Cedar161820
Clayton157453
Butler155629
Page154317
Floyd145438
Poweshiek144228
Mills143620
Cherokee142135
Lyon141640
Hancock135626
Allamakee135541
Madison135115
Iowa134023
Grundy126930
Calhoun12629
Winnebago126230
Jefferson125431
Cass122046
Louisa119041
Mitchell118439
Appanoose117645
Chickasaw116012
Union115831
Sac115117
Emmet112839
Shelby111232
Humboldt110522
Unassigned10900
Franklin107819
Guthrie106627
Palo Alto96218
Howard94720
Montgomery94534
Clarke89318
Keokuk88628
Monroe86226
Pocahontas80217
Ida79931
Monona74222
Davis73623
Adair72325
Greene7168
Lucas68517
Osceola65613
Worth6394
Taylor62611
Fremont5399
Decatur5317
Van Buren52717
Ringgold48816
Audubon4499
Wayne43621
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -15°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -15°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -18°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -13°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

Feeding hungry children

Image

Testing for COVID-19 remains important

Image

Local Marine honored for service at home and abroad

Image

Interchange Closes Doors

Image

Virtual Town Hall Tonight

Image

Olmsted County Public Health's Vaccination Goals

Image

Drugs Found During Rochester Traffic Stop

Image

For the Love of Austin

Image

Lawmaker Quarentine

Community Events