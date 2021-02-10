Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

5 takeaways from Day 2 of Donald Trump's impeachment trial

Impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett (D-USVI) explains why she thinks former President Trump's actions on Twitter and rhetoric at rallies fueled election skepticism and violence across the nation.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 7:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The second day of former President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial was dominated by a detailed and damning documentation of the events leading up to the January 6 riot at the US Capitol by the House impeachment managers.

For hours on Wednesday afternoon, a series of Democratic House members -- from Colorado's Joe Neguse to Texas' Joaquin Castro -- laid out the tweets and public comments from Trump that laid the foundation for the Big Lie that culminated in the violent overrunning of the Capitol on January 6.

I watched the proceedings -- and took notes on what mattered most. My takeaways are below.

1. Trump is his own worst enemy: Yes, the House impeachment managers did a good job of making their case. But in truth, Trump himself did a lot of the work for them. His tweets. His speeches. His media interviews. There was just so much of it. And time after time, Trump left nothing to the imagination. He said the election was rigged. He told his supporters that they were going to have to fight like hell to keep hold of democracy. He refused to agree to the peaceful handover of power if he lost. Over and over again. And the House managers just poured Trump's own words and tweets into the lap of every single senator sitting in the chamber. All of that evidence directly from Trump's mouth -- and keyboard-typing fingers -- makes it hard for any Republican to suggest that this is purely a partisan political proceeding without any "there" there. This wasn't the House impeachment managers putting words in Trump's mouth. This was just him -- talking and tweeting and talking some more.

2. Liz Cheney: A week after the Wyoming Republican survived a challenge to her leadership slot in the House GOP, her words in explaining why she was voting to impeach Trump were used, again, by Democrats to make the case for why he needed to be convicted. "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack," said Neguse in summarizing what Trump had done -- a direct quotation from Cheney's statement of January 12. Neguse wrapping Cheney's statement like an anchor around the waists of every single Republican senator is what the likes of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California feared most following the House impeachment. Cheney's vote was one thing. Her statement -- particularly the line that Neguse quoted -- was, for many Republicans, something entirely different because they felt it would allow Democrats to bash every single Republican member with it. And they were right.

3. Trump supporters took him literally: Remember the now-pointless debate in the early days of Trump's presidency about whether he should be taken seriously or literally -- and whether his supporters took him as one or the other? On Wednesday, the House impeachment managers made an airtight case that Trump's most ardent backers always took what he said literally. They believed him when he said the election was going to be rigged. They believed him when he attacked the vote in Michigan. And they took him at his word when he told them on January 6 they needed to fight to save democracy. How do I know they believed him? Because the impeachment managers showed footage of Trump supporters in Maricopa County demanding the vote count be stopped. And footage of Trump backers outside of Michigan secretary of state's house chanting "stop the steal." And of those who participated in the January 6 riot insisting they were acting on the orders of their President. "His commands led to their actions," Castro said at one point, referring to Trump and the January 6 rioters.

4. Connecting the dots: One of the key debates in this trial is whether the people who rioted at the Capitol on January 6 were doing so at Trump's request or whether they were simply bad actors who had decided to make trouble during the electoral vote certification before Trump said a word at the "Stop the Steal" rally that day. Trump defenders are quick to note that some of the rioters had already made their way down to the Capitol complex before Trump had even started speaking -- and that the planning for the insurrection had begun long before January 6. But what the managers did on Wednesday is show that this wasn't about just January 6. They went all the way back to a mid-June 2020 Trump interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace in which the President refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost -- and then carefully walked senators through the myriad times between then and January 6 in which Trump lied about everything from mail-in balloting to the vote count in swing states to his chances of winning. This wasn't a one-off. This was the result of months of Trump priming the pump, lying to his supporters about the election and its outcome. January 6 was the culmination of all of those lies, not the starting point.

5. Josh Hawley plays the villain: Ever since announcing in late 2020 that he would formally object to the Electoral College count in several states, the Missouri Republican senator has stood at the forefront of the effort to court the Trump vote in anticipation of a run for president in his own right in 2024. And he has repeatedly demonstrated that he believes the best way to emerge as the Trump heir is to troll Democrats -- and the media -- as hard as possible. So, it's not terribly surprising, then, that Hawley was spotted by NBC's Garrett Haake during Neguse's opening presentation "sitting up in the gallery with his feet up on the seat in front of him, reviewing paperwork, throughout." Hawley told CNN's Manu Raju that he was sitting in the upper Senate gallery because he was "very interested" in the trial -- adding, "Well I've got the trial briefs with me, and taking notes." Uh huh.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 469254

Reported Deaths: 6376
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin974131552
Ramsey41829780
Dakota34777371
Anoka32287375
Washington21281247
Stearns18436198
St. Louis14403259
Scott12681103
Wright12129111
Olmsted1136383
Sherburne850071
Carver730240
Clay671283
Rice652283
Kandiyohi568673
Blue Earth564334
Crow Wing503880
Chisago475943
Otter Tail470870
Benton435189
Winona407748
Mower391229
Douglas385168
Nobles378947
Goodhue374264
Polk336562
McLeod332749
Beltrami325348
Morrison318046
Lyon309442
Becker297541
Itasca297445
Isanti296645
Carlton294543
Steele291610
Pine274416
Freeborn268824
Nicollet240840
Todd236530
Brown230535
Le Sueur224218
Mille Lacs221646
Cass213624
Meeker203833
Waseca200117
Wabasha18223
Martin178127
Roseau168317
Hubbard156139
Houston152514
Dodge14694
Redwood143927
Renville142640
Chippewa134534
Fillmore13388
Cottonwood131719
Wadena123419
Faribault115016
Aitkin114433
Rock114412
Sibley11279
Watonwan10948
Pennington106316
Kanabec104418
Pipestone99524
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89710
Swift86718
Pope7625
Marshall72315
Stevens7198
Clearwater69814
Lake68616
Lac qui Parle67016
Wilkin65310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4863
Grant4648
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40468
Kittson38821
Red Lake3284
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 324396

Reported Deaths: 5087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49367514
Linn18946301
Scott16569191
Black Hawk14598267
Woodbury13411202
Johnson1271665
Dubuque12034187
Dallas965484
Pottawattamie9502136
Story920443
Cerro Gordo489877
Warren488866
Webster482683
Clinton481276
Sioux467766
Marshall449168
Des Moines411155
Muscatine405785
Buena Vista402836
Wapello3714103
Plymouth360174
Jasper348664
Lee343847
Marion326665
Jones281653
Henry273733
Carroll261945
Bremer258952
Crawford243434
Boone233127
Washington232040
Benton225052
Mahaska209944
Jackson203737
Tama196763
Dickinson194437
Kossuth190652
Delaware182337
Clay179725
Fayette173028
Winneshiek171726
Wright169830
Buchanan169626
Hamilton168838
Hardin163834
Harrison163767
Cedar161820
Clayton157453
Butler155629
Page154317
Floyd145438
Poweshiek144228
Mills143620
Cherokee142135
Lyon141640
Hancock135626
Allamakee135541
Madison135115
Iowa134023
Grundy126930
Calhoun12629
Winnebago126230
Jefferson125431
Cass122046
Louisa119041
Mitchell118439
Appanoose117645
Chickasaw116012
Union115831
Sac115117
Emmet112839
Shelby111232
Humboldt110522
Unassigned10900
Franklin107819
Guthrie106627
Palo Alto96218
Howard94720
Montgomery94534
Clarke89318
Keokuk88628
Monroe86226
Pocahontas80217
Ida79931
Monona74222
Davis73623
Adair72325
Greene7168
Lucas68517
Osceola65613
Worth6394
Taylor62611
Fremont5399
Decatur5317
Van Buren52717
Ringgold48816
Audubon4499
Wayne43621
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -4°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -10°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Feeding hungry children

Image

Testing for COVID-19 remains important

Image

Local Marine honored for service at home and abroad

Image

Interchange Closes Doors

Image

Virtual Town Hall Tonight

Image

Olmsted County Public Health's Vaccination Goals

Image

Drugs Found During Rochester Traffic Stop

Image

For the Love of Austin

Image

Lawmaker Quarentine

Image

Olmsted County Vaccine Update

Community Events