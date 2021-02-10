Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NBA team Dallas Mavericks to resume playing the National Anthem

The Dallas Mavericks have stopped playing the National Anthem prior to home games, the team confirmed to CNN on Wednesday. The team has not played the anthem in eleven games at American Airlines Center this season and does not plan to play the anthem in the future, a team spokesperson said.

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Wayne Sterling, Ben Morse and George Ramsay, CNN

The Dallas Mavericks will resume playing the National Anthem prior to home games having previously not played it in 11 regular season games at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban directed the team to stop playing the anthem before the season, according to multiple reports, and a team spokesperson on Wednesday initially said there were no plans to play the anthem in the future.

However, the NBA then released a statement saying all teams would play the song.

"With NBA teams now in the process of welcoming fans back into their arenas, all teams will play the national anthem in keeping with longstanding league policy," the statement said.

The Mavericks then announced that the anthem will be played prior to its game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

"We respect and always have respected the passion people have for the anthem and our country," said Cuban after the league's announcement. "I have always stood for the anthem with the hand over my heart -- no matter where I hear it played. But we also hear the voices of those who do not feel the anthem represents them.

"We feel they also need to be respected and heard, because they have not been heard. The hope is that those who feel passionate about the anthem being played will be just as passionate in listening to those who do not feel it represents them."

READ: NBA superstars Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic score 50 points or more -- but both lose

The Mavericks had not played a game in front of any fans until this Monday, when the team welcomed 1,500 vaccinated essential workers -- including first responders, medical personnel, transportation workers among others -- to the arena.

NBA anthem policy states that: "Players, coaches and trainers must stand and line up in a dignified posture along the foul lines during the playing of the American and/or Canadian National Anthems."

During the NBA's restart in the Orlando bubble last summer, Commissioner Adam Silver declined to enforce the rule as players began kneeling for the anthem due to protests against police brutality and advocating for social justice.

In an interview with ESPN's "Outside the Line" in June 2020, Cuban said he hoped the league "would allow players to do what is in their heart" when it comes to the playing of the anthem.

"Whether it's holding an arm up in the air, whether it's taking a knee, whatever it is, I don't think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country. I think this is more a reflection of our players' commitment to this country, and the fact that it's so important to them that they're willing to say what's in their heart and do what they think is right."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

He later said in the interview: "I'll stand in unison with our players, whatever they choose to do. But again, when our players in the NBA do what's in their heart, when they do what they feel represents who they are and look to move this country forward when it comes to race relationships, I think that's a beautiful thing and I'll be proud of them."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to the initial news that the Mavericks have not been playing the anthem on Wednesday, noting that she hadn't spoken to President Joe Biden about the matter.

"I know that he's incredibly proud to be an American. He has great respect for the anthem and all that it represents, especially for our men and women serving in uniform all around the world," she said.

"He'd also say that, of course, that part of the pride of our country means recognizing moments where we as a country haven't lived up to our highest ideals, which is often and at times what people are speaking to when they take action at sporting events.

"And it means respecting the right of people, granted to them in the Constitution, to peacefully protest. That's why he ran for president in the first place and that's what he's focused on doing every day."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 469254

Reported Deaths: 6376
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin974131552
Ramsey41829780
Dakota34777371
Anoka32287375
Washington21281247
Stearns18436198
St. Louis14403259
Scott12681103
Wright12129111
Olmsted1136383
Sherburne850071
Carver730240
Clay671283
Rice652283
Kandiyohi568673
Blue Earth564334
Crow Wing503880
Chisago475943
Otter Tail470870
Benton435189
Winona407748
Mower391229
Douglas385168
Nobles378947
Goodhue374264
Polk336562
McLeod332749
Beltrami325348
Morrison318046
Lyon309442
Becker297541
Itasca297445
Isanti296645
Carlton294543
Steele291610
Pine274416
Freeborn268824
Nicollet240840
Todd236530
Brown230535
Le Sueur224218
Mille Lacs221646
Cass213624
Meeker203833
Waseca200117
Wabasha18223
Martin178127
Roseau168317
Hubbard156139
Houston152514
Dodge14694
Redwood143927
Renville142640
Chippewa134534
Fillmore13388
Cottonwood131719
Wadena123419
Faribault115016
Aitkin114433
Rock114412
Sibley11279
Watonwan10948
Pennington106316
Kanabec104418
Pipestone99524
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89710
Swift86718
Pope7625
Marshall72315
Stevens7198
Clearwater69814
Lake68616
Lac qui Parle67016
Wilkin65310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4863
Grant4648
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40468
Kittson38821
Red Lake3284
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 324396

Reported Deaths: 5087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49367514
Linn18946301
Scott16569191
Black Hawk14598267
Woodbury13411202
Johnson1271665
Dubuque12034187
Dallas965484
Pottawattamie9502136
Story920443
Cerro Gordo489877
Warren488866
Webster482683
Clinton481276
Sioux467766
Marshall449168
Des Moines411155
Muscatine405785
Buena Vista402836
Wapello3714103
Plymouth360174
Jasper348664
Lee343847
Marion326665
Jones281653
Henry273733
Carroll261945
Bremer258952
Crawford243434
Boone233127
Washington232040
Benton225052
Mahaska209944
Jackson203737
Tama196763
Dickinson194437
Kossuth190652
Delaware182337
Clay179725
Fayette173028
Winneshiek171726
Wright169830
Buchanan169626
Hamilton168838
Hardin163834
Harrison163767
Cedar161820
Clayton157453
Butler155629
Page154317
Floyd145438
Poweshiek144228
Mills143620
Cherokee142135
Lyon141640
Hancock135626
Allamakee135541
Madison135115
Iowa134023
Grundy126930
Calhoun12629
Winnebago126230
Jefferson125431
Cass122046
Louisa119041
Mitchell118439
Appanoose117645
Chickasaw116012
Union115831
Sac115117
Emmet112839
Shelby111232
Humboldt110522
Unassigned10900
Franklin107819
Guthrie106627
Palo Alto96218
Howard94720
Montgomery94534
Clarke89318
Keokuk88628
Monroe86226
Pocahontas80217
Ida79931
Monona74222
Davis73623
Adair72325
Greene7168
Lucas68517
Osceola65613
Worth6394
Taylor62611
Fremont5399
Decatur5317
Van Buren52717
Ringgold48816
Audubon4499
Wayne43621
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -3°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 5°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -7°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -12°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Interchange Closes Doors

Image

Virtual Town Hall Tonight

Image

Olmsted County Public Health's Vaccination Goals

Image

Drugs Found During Rochester Traffic Stop

Image

For the Love of Austin

Image

Lawmaker Quarentine

Image

Olmsted County Vaccine Update

Image

Explaining house noises

Image

Number of flu cases remaining low this season

Image

$150 million going to Minnesota's childcare providers

Community Events