Clear

Why Trump's defense team failed miserably

Article Image

Trump lawyer David Schoen warned senators that a vote to proceed on the second impeachment trial of the former president would set a precedent that lawmakers could be impeached at any time, even when out of office.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Nicole Hemmer

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump got underway on Tuesday with arguments about whether the US Senate has jurisdiction to try the former president now that he has left office. Most legal scholars, regardless of political ideology, believe it does. But impeachment is a political rather than a legal process, so a debate and vote on the issue took up the first day of the trial.

Trump's lawyers, Bruce Castor and David Schoen, had two very different tacks to make their case that the former president cannot be tried: Castor served up off-the-cuff babbling — at one point reminiscing at length about listening to a record of Sen. Everett Dirksen of Illinois, who served in the Senate in the 1950s and 1960s — while Schoen went straight for the jugular, accusing Democrats of "weaponizing" the process for their own partisan purposes. But though their approaches differed wildly, their goal was the same: to undermine and discredit the impeachment process itself. In doing so, they played into a tactic Republicans have been wielding for decades.

Castor, no doubt knowing he had more than 40 Republican votes regardless of what he said, took the opportunity to say nothing coherent at all. While that underscored the weakness of Trump's case, it also underscored that no argument would change the ultimate outcome: Whatever the lawyers say, Republicans are largely uninterested in holding Trump to account. So, no argument is precisely what Castor delivered.

Schoen, on the other hand, opened not by laying out a legal argument but attacking "the insatiable lust for impeachment in the House for the past four years." Acting as though he were Fox News's Sean Hannity delivering his opening monologue, he then showed a video mashup of Democrats calling for Trump's impeachment over the past four years. (Of course, the video did not reveal the underlying offenses Democrats were accusing Trump of committing.)

"This is nothing less than the political weaponization of the impeachment process," Schoen snapped, "pure, raw sport, fueled by the misguided idea of party over country." The impeachment, he then suggested, was itself an attack on democracy, an effort to overturn the votes of the 74 million Americans who had voted for Trump in the 2020 election.

Such arguments are not new. Conservatives in the 1970s made the same sorts of arguments about former President Richard Nixon and the Watergate hearings, insisting that it was an effort by Democrats and the liberal media to overturn Nixon's landslide election in 1972 and silence the "silent majority." They called it the "criminalization of politics" and leaned hard on the idea that Nixon had done nothing worse than any other politician — certainly nothing worse than his Democratic predecessor, Lyndon Johnson, who they believed to be one of the most corrupt politicians of his generation.

Since then, there has been a concerted effort on the right, led by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich in the 1980s and 1990s, to weaponize and weaken the processes meant to hold politicians responsible for their actions. Gingrich leveraged ethics rules to unseat Democratic Speaker Jim Wright in 1989 (less than a decade later Gingrich himself would be ousted, in part, for ethics charges, which he apologized for after an ethics subcommittee ruled against him). As Speaker, Gingrich used all the mechanisms at his disposal to endlessly investigate former President Bill Clinton, culminating in a partisan impeachment with little public support.

The same process repeated itself when former President Barack Obama took office: endless investigations that unearthed little wrongdoing, a contempt of Congress charge against then-Attorney General Eric Holder (who was cleared by a subsequent Inspector General's report), and a desire — ultimately unfulfilled — to impeach Obama.

At the same time, Republicans have learned that if they refuse to censure their own, they can make any accountability appear to be a partisan vendetta. That's what happened in Trump's first impeachment, when Utah Sen. Mitt Romney became the only Republican to vote for impeachment or conviction. It is a sign of just how awful the insurrection at the Capitol was that 10 Republicans broke party ranks and voted to impeach last month.

But the right is preparing to weaponize all this against Democrats the first chance they get. Hannity has already suggested that, if rules were equally applied, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and California Rep. Maxine Waters should all be impeached for inciting insurrection -- an argument that both attacks Democrats while diminishing the severity of the insurrection at the Capitol.

And after seeing a mostly-Democratic US House of Representatives majority strip Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a conspiracist who supported calls for violence against members of Congress, of her committee assignments, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy warned that Democrats were setting a "dangerous precedent" -- insinuating that when Republicans controlled the House, they could begin stripping committee assignments from any Democrat they deemed problematic.

Yet even though they know such bad-faith attacks are coming, Democrats in Congress must continue to make the case against Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection at the Capitol. They may not be able to convince Republicans in Congress, but they can make clear to the American people, and to posterity, that they understand the danger Trump represents to democracy and are willing to do what they can to hold him to account.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 468682

Reported Deaths: 6370
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin972971550
Ramsey41779780
Dakota34741371
Anoka32255375
Washington21266247
Stearns18422198
St. Louis14387259
Scott12646103
Wright12116111
Olmsted1133583
Sherburne849071
Carver729440
Clay671083
Rice651082
Kandiyohi568573
Blue Earth562734
Crow Wing503280
Chisago475043
Otter Tail470770
Benton434789
Winona407348
Mower390729
Douglas385067
Nobles378847
Goodhue373564
Polk336062
McLeod332549
Beltrami325148
Morrison317946
Lyon309342
Becker296941
Itasca296645
Isanti296544
Carlton294043
Steele291010
Pine274416
Freeborn268124
Nicollet237940
Todd236530
Brown228935
Le Sueur224018
Mille Lacs221446
Cass213524
Meeker203733
Waseca200017
Wabasha18203
Martin177426
Roseau168317
Hubbard156039
Houston152414
Dodge14654
Redwood143927
Renville142440
Chippewa134434
Fillmore13348
Cottonwood131619
Wadena123319
Aitkin114833
Faribault114816
Rock114412
Sibley11269
Watonwan10918
Pennington106016
Kanabec104418
Pipestone99524
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9308
Jackson89710
Swift86718
Pope7625
Marshall72015
Stevens7208
Clearwater69714
Lake68416
Lac qui Parle66916
Wilkin65110
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4843
Grant4638
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned41468
Kittson38821
Red Lake3284
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 323465

Reported Deaths: 5052
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49200513
Linn18908300
Scott16530189
Black Hawk14567265
Woodbury13394202
Johnson1269365
Dubuque11991186
Dallas960484
Pottawattamie9484135
Story917943
Cerro Gordo487976
Warren487066
Webster481383
Clinton480276
Sioux466966
Marshall447868
Des Moines409454
Muscatine405085
Buena Vista402636
Wapello3667103
Plymouth359374
Jasper347464
Lee342746
Marion326163
Jones281553
Henry273333
Carroll261245
Bremer258052
Crawford242534
Boone232725
Washington231340
Benton223452
Mahaska209243
Jackson202837
Tama196563
Dickinson193237
Kossuth190452
Delaware181937
Clay178725
Fayette172527
Winneshiek170126
Wright169628
Buchanan169026
Hamilton167738
Harrison163667
Hardin163533
Cedar161320
Clayton157352
Butler155429
Page154317
Floyd144838
Poweshiek143628
Mills143120
Cherokee142135
Lyon141537
Hancock135526
Allamakee135339
Madison134613
Iowa134023
Grundy126430
Winnebago126030
Calhoun12599
Jefferson125231
Cass121046
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116345
Chickasaw115712
Union115730
Sac115017
Emmet112737
Shelby111232
Humboldt110022
Unassigned10910
Franklin107619
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto96118
Howard94320
Montgomery94134
Clarke88818
Keokuk88328
Monroe86026
Pocahontas79917
Ida79631
Monona73821
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7158
Lucas68517
Osceola65612
Worth6394
Taylor62511
Fremont5389
Decatur5267
Van Buren52616
Ringgold48316
Audubon4469
Wayne43321
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -8°
Mason City
Clear
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -15°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Developer to propose new workforce housing complex in Northeast Rochester

Image

Proposal for new apartment complex in NE Rochester

Image

Microsoft selected for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling in Iowa

Image

Protecting Paws in the cold

Image

Ice Fishing Challenge

Image

Warming Centers seeing high use

Image

Special Election In Mower County

Image

Luther Students react to Myanmar Coup

Image

Carbon Monoxide Dangers

Image

Second Impeachment Trial

Community Events