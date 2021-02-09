Clear

5 takeaways from Day 1 of Donald Trump's impeachment trial

Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) says if the Senate decides not to convict President Donald Trump they are allowing a "January exception" which means any president can do anything in their last days of office without consequence.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 5:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump opened promptly at 1 p.m. Tuesday, a historic moment that ensures the 45th President's place in history -- although not the way he would have hoped.

While the outcome -- Trump being acquitted on the single charge of incitement of a riot -- seems likely, there are still considerable stakes here. Among them: How potential offenses by future federal elected officials will be treated by Congress and Trump's role within the GOP moving forward.

I watched the first day of proceedings, which was pretty exclusively focused on whether or not it is constitutional to impeach a former president, and jotted down some takeaways. They're below.

* That video: If you watch only one thing that comes out of the first day of the trial, you need to make it the 13-minute video presented by the Democratic House managers at the start of their argument. It juxtaposed the proceedings in the House and Senate on January 6 with the gathering riot happening outside. It was at turns terrifying, maddening, frustrating and just plain old sad. "I don't know whether to cry or throw up," tweeted CNN contributor Amanda Carpenter about the video. I felt the same way. But I was also left without any doubt that what happened on January 6 could have been much, much worse if the rioters had been able to get their hands on Vice President Mike Pence or any members of Congress. And they didn't miss doing so by much. Whether you love Donald Trump or hate him, spend 13 minutes watching the video. It provides indisputable evidence of the hate that Trump unleashed -- and not only the damage it did but also the damage it might have done.

* 2024: Before either side began to make its case, the Senate held a vote on a rule package designed to govern the proceedings. That organizing resolution was the result of weeks of negotiations between leaders of both parties. It was a bipartisan effort. And yet, 11 Republican senators still voted against it. And three among those 11 stood out to me: Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Josh Hawley (Missouri) and Marco Rubio (Florida). What do they have in common? All three want to run for president in 2024. And all three clearly made the calculation that in order to have a chance at emerging as a favorite of the Trump coalition -- assuming the 45th President doesn't run again -- they needed to not just vote to acquit Trump (as they are all expected to do) but also object to even the idea of having a trial for the former President at all. (It's kind of like this scene from "And Justice for All.") It's worth noting that Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse voted for the rules -- but he is already positioned as running as a sort of anti- or post-Trump candidate.

* Rep. Joe Neguse: The Colorado congressman was a litigator in private practice prior to being elected to Congress in 2018. And it sure showed during his breakdown of the key question of the first day of the trial: Is it, in fact, unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial for a former president? Neguse repeatedly went right to the text of our founding document to make his case that it was, in fact, entirely within the bounds of the Constitution to do so. (Even the textualists among Republican senators had to be at least a little impressed with Neguse's close reading and expert analysis.) For Democrats looking for young stars in the making, Neguse has to be near or at the top of that list after his compelling and convincing performance on Tuesday. At 36 years old, he's got a lot of time to decide what interests him most -- rising through the ranks in the House or running statewide for governor or Senate down the line. But Neguse has the makings of a future face of the national Democratic Party -- and he showed why on Tuesday.

* A rough start to the Trump defense: Trump attorney Bruce Castor kicked off the former President's defense with what can only be described as a rambling performance that seemed to lack any sort of, well, point. To the extent I gleaned any sort of strategy within Castor's halting and seemingly ad-libbed defense, it was this: Senators are really great and each of them care a lot about the people they represent. I think. Here's one thing I know: There is NO way that Trump, who undoubtedly was watching -- and critiquing -- every moment of the trial, was pleased with Castor's opening, um, gambit. If Trump could fire a lawyer mid-argument, you can bet he would have fired Castor. All jokes aside, the big takeaway is this: None of the top conservative lawyers wanted to risk their reputations by working for Trump. (Remember that his entire legal team for this trial quit less than two weeks ago.) Bruce Castor's opening statement is what you get when all of the top lawyers bow out. And it's not pretty to look at or listen to.

* Disqualify without removal?: I thought one of the most intriguing arguments put forward by the impeachment managers -- Neguse, to be specific -- was that there is nothing in the Constitution that suggests that the Senate couldn't vote to ban Trump from ever running again whether or not he is convicted and, at least technically speaking, removed from office. Which is interesting! Now, to be clear: The Senate is almost certainly not going to do that. Unless Trump is voted guilty by 67 senators -- and it's very, very unlikely he would be -- there is an almost 0% chance that the Senate Democratic majority will hold a vote to disqualify Trump from future office by a simple majority vote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 468682

Reported Deaths: 6370
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin972971550
Ramsey41779780
Dakota34741371
Anoka32255375
Washington21266247
Stearns18422198
St. Louis14387259
Scott12646103
Wright12116111
Olmsted1133583
Sherburne849071
Carver729440
Clay671083
Rice651082
Kandiyohi568573
Blue Earth562734
Crow Wing503280
Chisago475043
Otter Tail470770
Benton434789
Winona407348
Mower390729
Douglas385067
Nobles378847
Goodhue373564
Polk336062
McLeod332549
Beltrami325148
Morrison317946
Lyon309342
Becker296941
Itasca296645
Isanti296544
Carlton294043
Steele291010
Pine274416
Freeborn268124
Nicollet237940
Todd236530
Brown228935
Le Sueur224018
Mille Lacs221446
Cass213524
Meeker203733
Waseca200017
Wabasha18203
Martin177426
Roseau168317
Hubbard156039
Houston152414
Dodge14654
Redwood143927
Renville142440
Chippewa134434
Fillmore13348
Cottonwood131619
Wadena123319
Aitkin114833
Faribault114816
Rock114412
Sibley11269
Watonwan10918
Pennington106016
Kanabec104418
Pipestone99524
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9308
Jackson89710
Swift86718
Pope7625
Marshall72015
Stevens7208
Clearwater69714
Lake68416
Lac qui Parle66916
Wilkin65110
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4843
Grant4638
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned41468
Kittson38821
Red Lake3284
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 323465

Reported Deaths: 5052
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49200513
Linn18908300
Scott16530189
Black Hawk14567265
Woodbury13394202
Johnson1269365
Dubuque11991186
Dallas960484
Pottawattamie9484135
Story917943
Cerro Gordo487976
Warren487066
Webster481383
Clinton480276
Sioux466966
Marshall447868
Des Moines409454
Muscatine405085
Buena Vista402636
Wapello3667103
Plymouth359374
Jasper347464
Lee342746
Marion326163
Jones281553
Henry273333
Carroll261245
Bremer258052
Crawford242534
Boone232725
Washington231340
Benton223452
Mahaska209243
Jackson202837
Tama196563
Dickinson193237
Kossuth190452
Delaware181937
Clay178725
Fayette172527
Winneshiek170126
Wright169628
Buchanan169026
Hamilton167738
Harrison163667
Hardin163533
Cedar161320
Clayton157352
Butler155429
Page154317
Floyd144838
Poweshiek143628
Mills143120
Cherokee142135
Lyon141537
Hancock135526
Allamakee135339
Madison134613
Iowa134023
Grundy126430
Winnebago126030
Calhoun12599
Jefferson125231
Cass121046
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116345
Chickasaw115712
Union115730
Sac115017
Emmet112737
Shelby111232
Humboldt110022
Unassigned10910
Franklin107619
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto96118
Howard94320
Montgomery94134
Clarke88818
Keokuk88328
Monroe86026
Pocahontas79917
Ida79631
Monona73821
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7158
Lucas68517
Osceola65612
Worth6394
Taylor62511
Fremont5389
Decatur5267
Van Buren52616
Ringgold48316
Audubon4469
Wayne43321
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -6°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -6°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -9°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Protecting Paws in the cold

Image

Ice Fishing Challenge

Image

Warming Centers seeing high use

Image

Special Election In Mower County

Image

Luther Students react to Myanmar Coup

Image

Carbon Monoxide Dangers

Image

Second Impeachment Trial

Image

State Vaccine Site coming to Rochester

Image

Second Doses Given At The Waters On Mayowood

Image

Rochester Home To New Mass Covid-19 Vaccination Site

Community Events