The UAE's Hope Probe has successfully entered orbit around Mars

Minister of the United Arab Emirates Space Agency, Sarah Al Amiri, joins CNN's Becky Anderson less than 30 minutes after the 'Hope' space probe achieved orbit with Mars.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 3:00 PM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Ashley Strickland, CNN

The United Arab Emirates' first mission to Mars arrived at the red planet on Tuesday and successfully entered orbit on its first attempt.

The Emirates Mars Mission, known as the Hope Probe, sent back a signal confirming it's in orbit.

"Success! Contact with #HopeProbe has been established again. The Mars Orbit Insertion is now complete," according to a tweet from the mission's Twitter account at 11:16 a.m. ET.

The UAE Space Agency began live coverage of Hope's arrival on February 9, beginning at 10 a.m. ET on its website.

When the spacecraft arrived, the Hope Probe marked the UAE as only the fifth country in history to reach the red planet and a first for the Arab world. The ambitions of the mission don't stop there.

The probe, along with its three scientific instruments, is expected to create the first complete portrait of the Martian atmosphere. The instruments will collect different data points on the atmosphere to also gauge seasonal and daily changes.

This information will provide scientists with an idea of what climate dynamics and weather are like in different layers of the Martian atmosphere. Together, this will shed light on how energy and particles, like oxygen and hydrogen, move through the atmosphere and how they even escape Mars.

The mission was one of three that launched to Mars from Earth in July, including NASA's Perseverance rover and China's Tianwen-1 mission. Hope will orbit the planet, Tianwen-1 will orbit the planet and land on it, and Perseverance will land on Mars.

All three missions launched around the same time due to an alignment between Mars and the Earth on the same side of the sun, making for a more efficient journey to Mars. Hope is the first of those missions to arrive at Mars; Tianwen-1 is expected to arrive on February 10 and Perseverance on February 18.

"Congratulations @HopeMarsMission on your safe arrival to Mars' orbit! Your bold endeavor to explore the Red Planet will inspire many others to reach for the stars. We hope to join you at Mars soon with @NASAPersevere," tweeted Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate.

Scenes from the journey to design, build and launch Hope were displayed on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the tallest building in the world, and other iconic buildings across the UAE were glowing red in honor of the Martian mission Tuesday night.

Once the news broke that the mission had successfully entered orbit around Mars, the Burj Khalifa began a celebratory light show.

READ: From Munich terror attack to Voyager space mission: How an Olympic image achieved immortality

Emirati engineers with an average age of 27 worked on the Hope Probe, with women making up 34% of that team, and 80% of the science team comprised of women. One of the goals of the mission is to help build a knowledge-based economy for the UAE, leading to more investment in STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics for young Emiratis.

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri is not only the deputy project manager for the mission, she's also the minister of state for advanced sciences and chair of the UAE Space Agency and the United Arab Emirates Council of Scientists.

"I started working on this program at the end of 2013, and it has been a series of challenges that we have sometimes thought were insurmountable from the technical perspective and also from doing this for the very first time," she told CNN's Becky Anderson Tuesday night.

"I am grateful for the performance of the spacecraft, and what has made this mission remarkable, Becky, it is not only the 200 Emiratis working on this, but it is the 450 people from different continents, and from different backgrounds and beliefs. This is truly an international endeavour, and this is what science needs to be. This is what exploration is all about."

She also added that "today marks our celebration for a golden jubilee, and 50 years of coming from a country with relatively no infrastructure to now a country with an orbiter around Mars."

The United Arab Emirates de facto leader Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE, thanked the workers of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre.

"The Emirati people's happiness today is indescribable," Sheikh Mohamed said. "Congratulations to you and to the Emirates and to our Arab Nation ... you have honored us."

A historic arrival at Mars

The Hope Probe was moving with such speed toward Mars that if it didn't slow down appropriately upon arrival, the spacecraft could have literally used Mars' gravity to slingshot it through deep space.

Almost half of the spacecraft's fuel was used to slow it down enough for the spacecraft to be captured by Mars' gravity and go into orbit.

By firing its thrusters for 30 minutes before reaching Mars, it slowed down from a speed of more than 75,185 miles per hour to 11,184 miles per hour.

The Hope Probe's team considered this phase of the spacecraft's arrival at Mars, called the Mars Orbit Insertion phase, just as critical and risky as launching the spacecraft.

After the gravity of Mars captured Hope, it entered an elliptical orbit around the planet. It will come as close as 621 miles above the Martian surface and as distant as 30,683 miles from it. It will take Hope about 40 hours to complete one orbit.

The probe will send back its first image of Mars during this time.

Hope will stay in this phase, called the capture orbit, between February and mid-May during the transition stage of the mission, according to David Brain, deputy principal investigator for MAVEN orbiter, or the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN, at the University of Colorado Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics.

During this transition, the ground teams will send some commands to the spacecraft to test the instruments and make observations of Mars to see if any of the instruments need tweaking.

Then, it will be time to maneuver Hope into the science orbit, which will allow the probe's instruments to begin capturing scientific data of Mars.

Hope will complete one scientific orbit of the planet every 55 hours. This orbit will provide the first global picture of weather and atmospheric dynamics on Mars, which will be shared with the scientific community via the mission's data center.

The mission is expected to last two years, with the possibility of being extended for a third year.

The probe will be in a different orbit from past spacecraft that have visited Mars.

"It's a very high altitude orbit, much higher than any other Mars science missions," Brain said. "In that high altitude orbit, where our instruments observe Mars from the global perspective, it will always be seeing roughly half of Mars no matter where we are in the orbit when we look at the planet."

The orbit will take the probe fairly close to parallel with the Martian equator, which will enable the spacecraft to capture data at different times of day on the planet. And the fact that it's an elliptical, or oval-shaped, orbit means that observations will be captured close to as well as distant from Mars.

"It can observe many geographic regions at a single time of day when the whole probe gets close to Mars and speeds up, and it can match the speed at which Mars is spinning on its axis," Brain said. "It can hover above a single geographic region like the big volcano, Olympus Mons, and study the atmosphere there at many times of day."

Every nine days of the mission, the probe will have completely captured a picture of the Martian atmosphere.

"We will have observed every geographic region at every time of day, every nine days," Brain said.

