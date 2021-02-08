Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts

A mom built a simpler Covid-19 vaccine sign-up website for her state while on maternity leave

Olivia Adams, a software developer who works for a healthcare company, took it upon herself to build a simpler website for her state that shows available vaccine appointments in Massachusetts.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Feb 8, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Christina Zdanowicz, CNN

After her mother-in-law had difficulty signing up for a Covid-19 vaccine, a Massachusetts woman created a website to make it easier for her -- and she made it easier for everyone.

Olivia Adams built a website that pulls in vaccination appointments from across the state, including government sites as well as ones operated by private businesses. She called it macovidvaccines.com.

The 28-year-old software developer from Arlington, Massachusetts, says she spent three weeks and about 40 hours building the website -- and she did it while on maternity leave caring for her 2-month-old son, she told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on Monday.

"I thought I'd take a look and I was surprised at how decentralized everything was and how there are a thousand different websites to go to," Adams said. "I thought, 'How can I put my software skills to use to make this better in my free time?'"

Free time usually happened when her newborn is sleeping, Adams said. She said her 2-year-old son is at day care, so she's lucky not to be caring for both during the day.

The inspiration came after listening to her mother-in-law, who had a tough time signing up for an appointment. Her mother-in-law is a dental hygienist who qualified for the first phase of vaccinations, she said.

"She had a little trouble figuring out where to go and how to get signed up," Adams said. "She was able to do it, but it took a little while and then she had the same problem when she was able to sign her father up when he became eligible at the beginning of our phase two."

Her family isn't alone in their vaccine sign-up struggles. People across the country, from senior citizens to others in the early vaccine phases, have faced with hours waiting on the phone and logging online to see no spots available.

Adams examined Massachusetts' online vaccine portal and realized she could make it better for everyone. She said she is used to making complicated software related to health care needs in her job as a lead member of the technical staff at Athenahealth, a health care technology company.

But, she's never created a website quite like this.

"This was my first time making a complicated website myself," she said. "The hardest part about it is that every website that has availability information I have to kind of tell my computer how to read that website like a human. That's where all the man hours went in."

The vaccine appointments are available at a number of sites, from those run by the state to those administered at grocery stores and pharmacies. Parsing all that information for each provider is where it got a bit time consuming, she said.

Adams has a script that runs every five minutes across about 20 different vaccine sites, she wrote in an email.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was asked about Adams' vaccine website at a press conference on Friday. "Send us her name, we'll talk to her," Baker said Friday.

Adams said she reached out to the state to talk about her website before the press conference, but she had not gotten a response after emailing them. On Monday, she tweeted that she received an email from the state's Coronavirus Command Center and will try to meet with them this week.

CNN reached out to the state for comment but has not heard back.

Adams said she never expected her website to take off in popularity like this. She sent the link around to friends and family and it spread from there.

For the people who wonder if Adams could work her code magic for other states needing vaccination sign-up help, Adams said she realizes there is a big need.

"On Friday I would have told you, absolutely not," she said. "There's no way I have the time to do that, but now the support has just been overwhelming and there's clearly such a need. I already have people from other states emailing me asking if this can be done where they're at. I'd love to explore that and we'll just see how it goes."

Adams encourages others who may have an idea to help to just try it, she wrote via email.

"I encourage anyone who thinks they have a half-baked idea to go full force and they'll be surprised how well it turns out," she wrote. "I built it for everyone but I didn't think everyone would use it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 468118

Reported Deaths: 6367
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin971601549
Ramsey41742780
Dakota34695371
Anoka32221375
Washington21229247
Stearns18404198
St. Louis14364259
Scott12636103
Wright12108110
Olmsted1130983
Sherburne848771
Carver728140
Clay671083
Rice650682
Kandiyohi568273
Blue Earth561934
Crow Wing502780
Chisago474242
Otter Tail470570
Benton433989
Winona406748
Mower390229
Douglas384967
Nobles378747
Goodhue373064
Polk335962
McLeod332449
Beltrami324848
Morrison317946
Lyon309342
Becker296641
Itasca296145
Isanti296044
Carlton293943
Steele290410
Pine274316
Freeborn267924
Nicollet237540
Todd236530
Brown228135
Le Sueur223218
Mille Lacs221146
Cass213524
Meeker203633
Waseca199617
Wabasha18153
Martin176826
Roseau168117
Hubbard156039
Houston152114
Dodge14634
Redwood143927
Renville142040
Chippewa134434
Fillmore13328
Cottonwood131419
Wadena123219
Aitkin114733
Faribault114716
Rock114412
Sibley11259
Watonwan10928
Pennington105716
Kanabec104018
Pipestone99424
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9308
Jackson89510
Swift86718
Pope7615
Stevens7208
Marshall71815
Clearwater69714
Lake68216
Lac qui Parle66916
Wilkin65110
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4833
Grant4628
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40168
Kittson38821
Red Lake3274
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322837

Reported Deaths: 5050
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49067513
Linn18868300
Scott16500189
Black Hawk14554265
Woodbury13377202
Johnson1266965
Dubuque11966185
Dallas956584
Pottawattamie9466134
Story916543
Cerro Gordo487776
Warren485666
Webster480583
Clinton478876
Sioux466466
Marshall447468
Des Moines409354
Muscatine404685
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3659103
Plymouth358974
Jasper346464
Lee342546
Marion324863
Jones281253
Henry273133
Carroll260845
Bremer257552
Crawford242134
Boone232225
Washington231140
Benton222252
Mahaska207543
Jackson202637
Tama196363
Dickinson193037
Kossuth189952
Delaware181737
Clay178025
Fayette172327
Winneshiek169826
Wright169628
Buchanan168826
Hamilton167538
Harrison163367
Hardin163133
Cedar160920
Clayton156852
Butler155129
Page154117
Floyd144738
Poweshiek143428
Mills142920
Cherokee141635
Lyon141237
Hancock135326
Allamakee135139
Iowa133823
Madison133613
Grundy126130
Winnebago126030
Calhoun12589
Jefferson125131
Cass120746
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116245
Chickasaw115712
Union115730
Sac115017
Emmet112537
Shelby111032
Humboldt109922
Unassigned10900
Franklin107619
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto95818
Howard94220
Montgomery93534
Clarke88318
Keokuk88128
Monroe85726
Pocahontas79917
Ida79531
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7148
Lucas68517
Osceola65512
Worth6374
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52516
Ringgold48216
Audubon4449
Wayne43121
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -12°
Mason City
Clear
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -22°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -14°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Monday Evening Forecast

Image

Vaccine appointments fill up fast

Image

Plan to re-envision RPD

Image

Travis House acquisition

Image

MercyOne Covid-19 Milestone

Image

Rochester Sustainability efforts

Image

Improv Ice Success

Image

Gas Prices On The Rise

Image

Reducing Speed Through

Image

Honoring The Life Of Your Pet

Community Events