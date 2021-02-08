Clear

Tesla says you could soon pay for one of its cars with bitcoin

Tesla is betting big on bitcoin, saying it may soon accept the digital currency as payment for its cars. CNN's Paul R. La Monica reports.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Feb 8, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Tesla is betting big on bitcoin, saying it may soon accept the digital currency as payment for its cars. And the most valuable car company on the stock market said it is holding some of its cash in bitcoin rather than traditional currency.

In its annual filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla said that it expects "to begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future ... initially on a limited basis, which we may or may not liquidate upon receipt."

In addition, Tesla said it has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin so far as part of a decision to "invest a portion of [the company's] cash in certain specified alternative reserve assets." Tesla lists $19 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet as of December 31.

The announcement gives the cryptocurrency a fresh dose of legitimacy: The price of bitcoin was up 12% in morning trading on the news. Shares of Tesla were up 2% in early trading.

There has been a growing appetite by mainstream investors to invest in bitcoin, although some on Wall Street have recently argued that its value is an overpriced bubble.

Although there are some merchants who accept bitcoin as a form of payment, many require those who want to use bitcoin for purchases to first convert them to dollars or some other local currency. The decision by a major company such as Tesla to accept bitcoin directly for a purchase would be an important milestone for the upstart currency.

One bitcoin was worth nearly $43,700 in trading Monday, or slightly more than the starting price of Tesla's least expensive car, the Model 3. The base version of the Model 3 can be purchased for $37,690, including destination and documentation fees. The more expensive Tesla models, the Model S sedan and Model X SUV, can end up with a price well above $100,000 depending on various options.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has lately been signaling interest in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. In a Dec. 20 tweet Musk said that "Bitcoin is almost as bs as fiat money," suggesting his belief that it is perhaps less "bs" than traditional government-backed currencies.

In a recent interview on social app Clubhouse, Musk said the cryptocurrency is on the "verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people" and expressed regret over not buying it eight years ago when it was trading at a small fraction of its current value.

"I do at this point think bitcoin is a good thing," he said. "I'm late to the party, but I am a supporter of bitcoin."

The price of bitcoin has been on quite a run lately, though not quite as good as Tesla shares themselves. Bitcoin increased in value by 303% in 2020, compared to a 743% rise in Tesla stock.

But the company's filing acknowledged there are risks to the automaker holding bitcoin, which has seen its value fluctuate far more wildly than traditional currencies or other short-term investments.

"Their long-term adoption by investors, consumers and businesses is unpredictable," said Tesla's filing. In addition it acknowledged the risk of "malicious attacks and technological obsolescence" for its bitcoin holdings. And it said that it would have to take a charge against earnings if the value falls below the price at which Tesla buys bitcoin, even if has yet to sell those holdings. But Tesla is not allowed report a gain from any increased value in bitcoin until it sells those holdings.

Tesla's freedom to accept payments in bitcoin is an option that its competitors may not have available. Other automakers sell vehicles directly to dealerships, which are independent businesses that then make sales to consumers. But Tesla does not have any dealerships, only company-owned stores.

-- CNN Business' Hanna Ziady contributed to this report

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 468118

Reported Deaths: 6367
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin971601549
Ramsey41742780
Dakota34695371
Anoka32221375
Washington21229247
Stearns18404198
St. Louis14364259
Scott12636103
Wright12108110
Olmsted1130983
Sherburne848771
Carver728140
Clay671083
Rice650682
Kandiyohi568273
Blue Earth561934
Crow Wing502780
Chisago474242
Otter Tail470570
Benton433989
Winona406748
Mower390229
Douglas384967
Nobles378747
Goodhue373064
Polk335962
McLeod332449
Beltrami324848
Morrison317946
Lyon309342
Becker296641
Itasca296145
Isanti296044
Carlton293943
Steele290410
Pine274316
Freeborn267924
Nicollet237540
Todd236530
Brown228135
Le Sueur223218
Mille Lacs221146
Cass213524
Meeker203633
Waseca199617
Wabasha18153
Martin176826
Roseau168117
Hubbard156039
Houston152114
Dodge14634
Redwood143927
Renville142040
Chippewa134434
Fillmore13328
Cottonwood131419
Wadena123219
Aitkin114733
Faribault114716
Rock114412
Sibley11259
Watonwan10928
Pennington105716
Kanabec104018
Pipestone99424
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9308
Jackson89510
Swift86718
Pope7615
Stevens7208
Marshall71815
Clearwater69714
Lake68216
Lac qui Parle66916
Wilkin65110
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4833
Grant4628
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40168
Kittson38821
Red Lake3274
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322837

Reported Deaths: 5050
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49067513
Linn18868300
Scott16500189
Black Hawk14554265
Woodbury13377202
Johnson1266965
Dubuque11966185
Dallas956584
Pottawattamie9466134
Story916543
Cerro Gordo487776
Warren485666
Webster480583
Clinton478876
Sioux466466
Marshall447468
Des Moines409354
Muscatine404685
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3659103
Plymouth358974
Jasper346464
Lee342546
Marion324863
Jones281253
Henry273133
Carroll260845
Bremer257552
Crawford242134
Boone232225
Washington231140
Benton222252
Mahaska207543
Jackson202637
Tama196363
Dickinson193037
Kossuth189952
Delaware181737
Clay178025
Fayette172327
Winneshiek169826
Wright169628
Buchanan168826
Hamilton167538
Harrison163367
Hardin163133
Cedar160920
Clayton156852
Butler155129
Page154117
Floyd144738
Poweshiek143428
Mills142920
Cherokee141635
Lyon141237
Hancock135326
Allamakee135139
Iowa133823
Madison133613
Grundy126130
Winnebago126030
Calhoun12589
Jefferson125131
Cass120746
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116245
Chickasaw115712
Union115730
Sac115017
Emmet112537
Shelby111032
Humboldt109922
Unassigned10900
Franklin107619
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto95818
Howard94220
Montgomery93534
Clarke88318
Keokuk88128
Monroe85726
Pocahontas79917
Ida79531
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7148
Lucas68517
Osceola65512
Worth6374
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52516
Ringgold48216
Audubon4449
Wayne43121
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -14°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -17°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -6°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -2°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

One Rochester couple donates to Bravo Espresso

Image

Learning online instead of snow days

Image

Why you should let your engine warm up

Image

Chisholm chases second national championship

Image

Slow day for bars during Super Bowl

Image

Fundraiser for Mantorville apartment fire victims

Image

Aaron's Monday's Forecast

Image

Human trafficking concerns during super bowl weekend

Image

Homeless population and extreme cold

Image

27 years later, the Watchmen live on

Community Events