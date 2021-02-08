Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

America confronts Trump's destructive legacy

Democrats argue that former President Donald Trump incited the Capitol riot with his rhetoric. This video from the insurrection may help them make their case.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 7:20 AM
Updated: Feb 8, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

In a momentous week, America confronts a new reckoning with the negligent, destructive legacy of Donald Trump.

The ex-President faces an unprecedented second impeachment trial over a historic insurrection against Congress and an attempt to steal an election that profoundly wounded US democracy. His successor, President Joe Biden, is meanwhile intensifying his national rescue effort from the other crises that Trump left behind, as new viral strains cloud recent good news in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and with millions of Americans hungry and jobless and out of school.

Nothing is normal about an extreme moment in America's modern story with a political system assailed by extremism, truth under assault and a country desperate to emerge from a once in a 100-year plague.

One year and four days after then-President Trump was first acquitted by a Republican-led Senate of high crimes and misdemeanors, the now Democratic-steered chamber will sit in judgment again Tuesday, over his seditious summoning of a mob that stormed Congress, in a trial that could last up to several weeks.

The proceeding will restore the full glare of Trump's compelling but malevolent influence over Washington three weeks after he left office in disgrace and will challenge Biden's efforts to fully establish his own new presidency.

Trump has refused to personally step back into the spotlight by testifying in his own defense. But the never-before-seen spectacle of an ex-commander-in-chief being held accountable through impeachment for crimes against the Constitution -- even if he's ultimately acquitted as expected -- will be an apt final chapter for a presidency that still threatens to tear the nation apart.

It also seems to mark the culmination of the failure of Trump's Republican Party to answer for a leader whose bond with grassroots supporters granted him complete impunity and exposed a fatal flaw in the checks and balances of the US political system. A majority of GOP senators have signaled they will yet again punt on Trump's offenses and take refuge in a questionable constitutional argument that a President impeached while in office cannot be tried as a private citizen.

Democrats are almost certain to be deprived of the two-thirds majority needed to convict in a presidential impeachment trial and to bar Trump from future federal office. But they plan to lay out a case so damning about the horror inside the Capitol on January 6 that they hope it will forever stain Trump politically and damage the Republicans who defend him.

But the former President's hold on the GOP was underscored last week when it was left to majority House Democrats to strip conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee slots after a series of inflammatory past statements. "The party is his. It doesn't belong to anybody else," the Georgia congresswoman told reporters. The coming days will begin to test whether prolonging the personality cult around the demagogic Trump is a risky long-term bet among the wider, more moderate electorate.

With polls showing increasing public support for Trump's conviction, the trial could also be an important moment in apportioning wider blame for the Trump presidency and shaping the national politics of the coming years.

Democrats can "still win in the court of public opinion. That's why I think the trial remains an important part of our political landscape," said David Gergen, an adviser to four presidents and a CNN political commentator.

"It's a chance for Democrats to make the case once and for all that there was no fraud, that Joe Biden was legitimately elected and the people who tried to steal this election are the ones who assaulted the Capitol," Gergen told CNN's Ana Cabrera.

Biden criticizes Trump for Covid-19 effort

The sense that America is at a historic and disorientating pivot point is exacerbated by the hopes raised by a decline in new cases of Covid-19 but also fears that new viral variants will dilute the full potential of vaccines that hold the key to ending the disaster.

Biden is seeking to rapidly expand vaccine distribution and it is now clear he is preparing to move ahead with trying to pass his $1.9 trillion relief package without Republican votes, arguing millions of Americans are suffering.

In his Super Bowl interview on "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell," the President stuck to his practice of frank talk about the state of the pandemic while offering optimism of better days to come if America stays united, wears masks and Congress does its part.

"One of the disappointments was -- when we came to office, is the circumstance relating to how the administration was handling Covid was even more dire than we thought," Biden said, again grappling with the legacy of Trump, who downplayed, denied and politicized a virus that has killed more than 463,000 Americans.

But the President also offered some, albeit distant, hope of a full house at next year's big game.

"It's my hope and expectation, if we're able to put together and make up for all the lost time fighting Covid that's occurred -- that we'll be able to watch the Super Bowl -- with a full stadium," Biden said.

As the administration heaped pressure on Congress, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that given the scale of the economic crisis, the risks of not acting are worse than the risks of doing something. The US could return to full employment next year if the relief package is passed, Yellen told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." Some Senate Republicans have offered a smaller $600 billion plan to test Biden's vow of restoring political unity. But the move underscored a deep disconnect in perception between Republicans and Democrats on the magnitude of the economic crisis.

"The economy has come roaring back, savings rates are at record highs ... it is not an economy in collapse," Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey told Tapper.

"Today, we have serious problems for workers in the restaurant, the hospitality, the travel and entertainment sectors. That's really a handful of places."

The US is, meanwhile, in a race against time to build sufficient immunity from vaccines before variants create new viral peaks. A new study shows that a mutation first discovered in the UK, which is more infectious and may be more lethal, is now rapidly spreading in the United States. In another potential blow to hopes of a swift end to the crisis, South African officials said Sunday that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine offered only minimal protect against a new variant that originated there.

"It is a pretty big setback," said Peter Hotez, dean of the National College of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College. While other vaccines may offer more protection against the South African variant, the increasing prevalence of the UK variant in the United States is worrisome, he told CNN "Newsroom."

"Even though the number of new cases daily is cut in half, that is the eye of the hurricane and the big wall is going to hit us again, and that is the UK and the South African variant, maybe one or two others will become dominant."

'In the Soviet Union, you'd call it a show trial'

As the virus -- and the havoc its wreaked on the economy -- continues to pose a serious threat, it's impeachment that will suck up all the oxygen in Washington this week.

Toomey, who's not running for reelection in 2022, is a possible vote to convict Trump given his vigorous criticism of his actions on January 6 and attempt to steal an election Biden clearly won. But even he admitted it is unlikely Trump will be convicted.

"I'm going to listen to the arguments on both sides and make the decision that I think is right," the Pennsylvania Republican said, adding that there was "no place in the Republican Party for people who believe in conspiracy theories like QAnon," in an apparent allusion to Greene and some other Trump loyalists.

But Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy slammed Democrats for their swift impeachment of Trump, who is facing a single charge of inciting insurrection, before he left office last month. "There was no process," Cassidy said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "If it happened in the Soviet Union, you would have called it a show trial."

In the House, 10 Republicans joined Democrats last month in laying down the historic marker of impeaching Trump for a second time. California Rep. Adam Schiff, who was the lead Democratic House impeachment manager during Trump's first trial last year, defended his colleagues against the "process argument" that the second impeachment of Trump was rushed.

"Every day he remained in office he was a danger to the country. We simply couldn't sit still and wait for weeks or months while this man posed a danger to the country. So, we did act with alacrity," Schiff said on "Meet the Press."

Rep. Liz Cheney, who fought off a bid to strip her of her third-ranking Republican House leadership post last week but was censured by her state party in Wyoming over the weekend, doubled down on her bet that future power in the GOP will rest with those who broke with Trump.

"Somebody who has provoked an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes, which resulted in five people dying, who refused to stand up immediately when he was asked and stop the violence, that is a person who does not have a role as a leader of our party going forward," Cheney said on "Fox News Sunday."

Her remarks underscored the fact that Trump's trial and the continuing tumult in the Republican Party over his toxic legacy mean that the fight to preserve the traditions of US democracy are far from over even though he left office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 468118

Reported Deaths: 6367
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin971601549
Ramsey41742780
Dakota34695371
Anoka32221375
Washington21229247
Stearns18404198
St. Louis14364259
Scott12636103
Wright12108110
Olmsted1130983
Sherburne848771
Carver728140
Clay671083
Rice650682
Kandiyohi568273
Blue Earth561934
Crow Wing502780
Chisago474242
Otter Tail470570
Benton433989
Winona406748
Mower390229
Douglas384967
Nobles378747
Goodhue373064
Polk335962
McLeod332449
Beltrami324848
Morrison317946
Lyon309342
Becker296641
Itasca296145
Isanti296044
Carlton293943
Steele290410
Pine274316
Freeborn267924
Nicollet237540
Todd236530
Brown228135
Le Sueur223218
Mille Lacs221146
Cass213524
Meeker203633
Waseca199617
Wabasha18153
Martin176826
Roseau168117
Hubbard156039
Houston152114
Dodge14634
Redwood143927
Renville142040
Chippewa134434
Fillmore13328
Cottonwood131419
Wadena123219
Aitkin114733
Faribault114716
Rock114412
Sibley11259
Watonwan10928
Pennington105716
Kanabec104018
Pipestone99424
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9308
Jackson89510
Swift86718
Pope7615
Stevens7208
Marshall71815
Clearwater69714
Lake68216
Lac qui Parle66916
Wilkin65110
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4833
Grant4628
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40168
Kittson38821
Red Lake3274
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322837

Reported Deaths: 5050
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49067513
Linn18868300
Scott16500189
Black Hawk14554265
Woodbury13377202
Johnson1266965
Dubuque11966185
Dallas956584
Pottawattamie9466134
Story916543
Cerro Gordo487776
Warren485666
Webster480583
Clinton478876
Sioux466466
Marshall447468
Des Moines409354
Muscatine404685
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3659103
Plymouth358974
Jasper346464
Lee342546
Marion324863
Jones281253
Henry273133
Carroll260845
Bremer257552
Crawford242134
Boone232225
Washington231140
Benton222252
Mahaska207543
Jackson202637
Tama196363
Dickinson193037
Kossuth189952
Delaware181737
Clay178025
Fayette172327
Winneshiek169826
Wright169628
Buchanan168826
Hamilton167538
Harrison163367
Hardin163133
Cedar160920
Clayton156852
Butler155129
Page154117
Floyd144738
Poweshiek143428
Mills142920
Cherokee141635
Lyon141237
Hancock135326
Allamakee135139
Iowa133823
Madison133613
Grundy126130
Winnebago126030
Calhoun12589
Jefferson125131
Cass120746
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116245
Chickasaw115712
Union115730
Sac115017
Emmet112537
Shelby111032
Humboldt109922
Unassigned10900
Franklin107619
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto95818
Howard94220
Montgomery93534
Clarke88318
Keokuk88128
Monroe85726
Pocahontas79917
Ida79531
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7148
Lucas68517
Osceola65512
Worth6374
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52516
Ringgold48216
Audubon4449
Wayne43121
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -4°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -20°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -17°
Austin
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -1° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: -4°
Charles City
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -4°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Learning online instead of snow days

Image

Why you should let your engine warm up

Image

Chisholm chases second national championship

Image

Slow day for bars during Super Bowl

Image

Fundraiser for Mantorville apartment fire victims

Image

Aaron's Monday's Forecast

Image

Human trafficking concerns during super bowl weekend

Image

Homeless population and extreme cold

Image

27 years later, the Watchmen live on

Image

The gamble on sports betting

Community Events