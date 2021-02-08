Clear
5 things to know for February 8: Coronavirus, impeachment, stimulus, Israel, India

Dangerous cold has gripped the northern tier, where it could feel as low as -50°F in some areas... CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 7:20 AM
Updated: Feb 8, 2021 7:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Months after the Democratic Republic of the Congo triumphed over its latest Ebola outbreak, another case has reared its ugly head.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The US has seen a dip in coronavirus cases, but experts warn we may just be in the eye of the hurricane. Medical professionals are trying to figure out how to stop the rapidly spreading UK, South Africa and Brazil variants that have already infected more than 700 people in the US, and easing of good prevention practices could make the next wave worse. South Africa is pausing some vaccine plans after a study found AstraZeneca's vaccine is less effective against the variant first discovered there. In China, frustration and heartbreak abounds as China is discouraging hundreds of millions of people from traveling for the Lunar New Year. You may recall the massive event was a source of superspreader concern in the early days of the pandemic last year.

2. Impeachment

Former President Trump's second impeachment trial starts tomorrow, but the outcome really isn't in doubt. GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says it's "very unlikely" the Senate votes to convict Trump, especially since 45 Senate Republicans previously voted to suggest the trial shouldn't go forward. Still, how long the trial will take and what exactly will happen are details that are up for negotiation. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and their aides have been discussing the trial's organizing resolution, which would set all of these parameters. The Senate will pass the resolution before arguments begin.

3. Stimulus

House Democrats will unveil legislation today that would give millions of families at least $3,000 per child as part of President Biden's Covid-19 relief proposal. The Child Tax Credit bill would provide $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 per child age 6 through 17 for a single year, paid in increments, up to a ceiling based on household income. The current Child Tax Credit provides up to $2,000 per child under 17, has different income thresholds and is paid in a lump sum. Some Republicans support this part of the relief bill. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the US could get back to full employment next year if Congress passes Biden's full $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

4. Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pleaded not guilty to one charge of bribery and three charges of fraud and breach of trust. The proceedings began back in May, and Netanyahu's plea marks the second time he has appeared in court. He is charged in three different cases. In the most serious case, Netanyahu is accused of advancing regulatory benefits worth more than $300 million that favored a telecommunications company controlled by a millionaire friend in exchange for favorable news coverage. His trial could have even more serious implications since Israel is only six weeks away from a general election. Netanyahu's allies want to postpone the corruption proceedings, saying the trial would interfere with the election.

5. India

At least 180 people are missing and 19 have died in India's northern Uttarakhand state after part of a Himalayan glacier fell into a river, triggering massive flash floods. The water rolled down a mountain gorge, picking up rocks and debris before crashing through a dam. Most of the missing are workers from two hydroelectric projects in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district that were hit by the avalanche. Glaciers in the Himalayan region have been melting rapidly due to the climate crisis, and it's not uncommon for them to become unstable. Environmentalists have warned against widespread development in the region, which can compromise rivers and other natural structures. A similar tragedy occurred in the region in 2013, when nearly 6,000 people lost their lives after a massive amount of rainfall led to flash floods.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the Super Bowl 

That's championship number seven for Tom Brady, in case you've lost count.

Cardboard cutouts of Billie Eilish, Drake and 30,000 others filled Tampa's stadium during the game

"Wow, tough crowd." -- the players, probably

Ariana Grande just earned her 20th Guinness World Records title

There's successful, and then there's "set 20 musical records" successful.

A 3D-printed house is for sale in New York, and it's the first of its kind

Start saving up: It's almost $300,000. 

12 lifestyle habits to reduce stress during a pandemic

Strict dieting? Out. Naps? In. We can live with that!

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Eunice Hunton Carter, prosecutor, 1899-1970

Carter was the first African American woman in New York state to serve as assistant district attorney. She was part of the legal team that brought down notorious mob boss Charles "Lucky" Luciano, and her painstaking investigative skills led to his conviction. Later in her life, Carter chaired a committee at the United Nations.

TODAY'S NUMBER

2%

That's the proportion of American voters who have a positive view toward QAnon, the conspiracy theory that threaded its way through the 2020 election and its aftermath. This is according to an NBC News poll.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about."

An ad for Reddit that ran during the Super Bowl. The platform that was the source of the GameStop stock surge says it spent its entire marketing budget on the five-second commercial, which partially appeared as a quick blip of text on the screen.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

Get your daily grains 

Sometimes you need to go back to the basics, like learning how rice is made. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 468118

Reported Deaths: 6367
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin971601549
Ramsey41742780
Dakota34695371
Anoka32221375
Washington21229247
Stearns18404198
St. Louis14364259
Scott12636103
Wright12108110
Olmsted1130983
Sherburne848771
Carver728140
Clay671083
Rice650682
Kandiyohi568273
Blue Earth561934
Crow Wing502780
Chisago474242
Otter Tail470570
Benton433989
Winona406748
Mower390229
Douglas384967
Nobles378747
Goodhue373064
Polk335962
McLeod332449
Beltrami324848
Morrison317946
Lyon309342
Becker296641
Itasca296145
Isanti296044
Carlton293943
Steele290410
Pine274316
Freeborn267924
Nicollet237540
Todd236530
Brown228135
Le Sueur223218
Mille Lacs221146
Cass213524
Meeker203633
Waseca199617
Wabasha18153
Martin176826
Roseau168117
Hubbard156039
Houston152114
Dodge14634
Redwood143927
Renville142040
Chippewa134434
Fillmore13328
Cottonwood131419
Wadena123219
Aitkin114733
Faribault114716
Rock114412
Sibley11259
Watonwan10928
Pennington105716
Kanabec104018
Pipestone99424
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9308
Jackson89510
Swift86718
Pope7615
Stevens7208
Marshall71815
Clearwater69714
Lake68216
Lac qui Parle66916
Wilkin65110
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4833
Grant4628
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40168
Kittson38821
Red Lake3274
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322837

Reported Deaths: 5050
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49067513
Linn18868300
Scott16500189
Black Hawk14554265
Woodbury13377202
Johnson1266965
Dubuque11966185
Dallas956584
Pottawattamie9466134
Story916543
Cerro Gordo487776
Warren485666
Webster480583
Clinton478876
Sioux466466
Marshall447468
Des Moines409354
Muscatine404685
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3659103
Plymouth358974
Jasper346464
Lee342546
Marion324863
Jones281253
Henry273133
Carroll260845
Bremer257552
Crawford242134
Boone232225
Washington231140
Benton222252
Mahaska207543
Jackson202637
Tama196363
Dickinson193037
Kossuth189952
Delaware181737
Clay178025
Fayette172327
Winneshiek169826
Wright169628
Buchanan168826
Hamilton167538
Harrison163367
Hardin163133
Cedar160920
Clayton156852
Butler155129
Page154117
Floyd144738
Poweshiek143428
Mills142920
Cherokee141635
Lyon141237
Hancock135326
Allamakee135139
Iowa133823
Madison133613
Grundy126130
Winnebago126030
Calhoun12589
Jefferson125131
Cass120746
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116245
Chickasaw115712
Union115730
Sac115017
Emmet112537
Shelby111032
Humboldt109922
Unassigned10900
Franklin107619
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto95818
Howard94220
Montgomery93534
Clarke88318
Keokuk88128
Monroe85726
Pocahontas79917
Ida79531
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7148
Lucas68517
Osceola65512
Worth6374
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52516
Ringgold48216
Audubon4449
Wayne43121
Adams3133
