Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tom Brady wins his 7th Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccaneers at age 43

Tom Brady is the greatest NFL player of all time ... and it isn't even up for discussion. CNN's Coy Wire walks you through the stats and tells you why the ex-Patriot is the GOAT.

Posted: Feb 7, 2021 11:50 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2021 11:50 PM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

New team, no offseason to prepare, no problem.

Tom Brady has taken things to another level not seen before: Winning a Super Bowl at age 43, in his first year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and making history by being part of the first team to appear in a Super Bowl in its home stadium -- and accomplishing all of this in a pandemic.

It's not a movie script -- yet? -- but Brady helped make it reality. Who else could have done that?

The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium by a score of 31-9 against last year's champs, the Kansas City Chiefs and their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, viewed as the player who will take the torch from Brady one day.

This is Tampa Bay's second title, and it caps an NFL season unlike any before it, with Super Bowl LV taking place in front of a crowd of just 24,835 and roughly 30,000 cardboard cutouts of fans.

"I'm not making any comparisons," Brady said when asked where this win ranked. "Being down here and experiencing it with this group of guys is -- every year is amazing, and this team is world champions forever. You can't take it away from us. Thank you guys. Thank you all."

Brady has won his seventh Super Bowl, extending the mark for the most by any player. That total is more than any NFL team, as his former team, the New England Patriots, and the Pittsburgh Steelers each have six. It was his 10th Super Bowl appearance, also the most of all time.

For the fifth time in his career, Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, the only player to win that many. His performance Sunday was vintage, completing 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards for three touchdowns and had no interceptions.

Two of those touchdowns were to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement after playing with the Patriots to reunite with Brady.

Over their years together, the Brady-Gronkowski connection has produced 14 touchdown receptions in the postseason, the most by a quarterback/receiver duo of all time, surpassing Joe Montana and Jerry Rice.

Brady and Gronkowski said after the game they are not retiring, though Gronkowski will be a free agent. Their head coach, 68-year-old Bruce Arians, who became the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl, is sticking around, too.

"This really belongs to our coaching staff and our players," Arians said. "This is your trophy. I didn't do a damn thing. You guys won this game, alright? You came together as a band of brothers and you made it happen. So proud of all of you."

As for Mahomes, it was a rough day for last season's Super Bowl MVP. He was sacked three times, threw two interceptions and had no touchdowns. Additionally, the Chiefs, who had an early 3-0 lead but couldn't get going, accumulated 120 penalty yards.

"Obviously I didn't play the way I wanted to play," Mahomes said. "What else can you say? All you can do is leave everything you have on the field, and I feel like the guys did that. They were the better team today. They beat us pretty good, the worst that I think I have been beaten in a long time."

Brady already was the oldest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl, having won Super Bowl LIII when he was 41. Now, he's the first player on an NFL, MLB, NBA or NHL team to win titles for two different teams after turning 40, according to the NFL Research Twitter account. He joins Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with two different franchises.

But it's not just Brady's age. It's that's he doing this with a new team after spending 20 seasons with the Patriots, where he won his first six Super Bowls with head coach Bill Belichick. It's unlikely that kind of combination seen during the Brady-Belichick era will happen again.

And it's not like Brady went to a team that had an illustrious postseason history. The Buccaneers hadn't been in the playoffs since the 2007 season. Until Sunday, this franchise's crowning moment was winning Super Bowl XXXVII against the then-Oakland Raiders to end the 2002 season.

Brady also switched teams during a pandemic, not being able to immediately -- at least officially -- practice with his new team until July 29, far from the typical operating procedure for NFL standards. With strict Covid-19 protocols, there weren't the usual opportunities to bond with teammates. There were no preseason games.

Brady and the Buccaneers started the season 7-5. But after losing to the Chiefs at home in Week 12, however, the Buccaneers didn't lose again, winning eight consecutive games, including three on the road during the NFC playoffs to reach Super Bowl LV.

"I'm so proud of all these guys down here, everything we dealt with all year," Brady said. "We had a rough month of November but BA had all the confidence in us. The team had a lot of confidence. We came together at the right time. I think we knew this was going to happen, didn't we? We ended up playing out best game of the year."

Brady is not the same quarterback as he was in the 2001 season, when he won his first Super Bowl. But he clearly has plenty left in the tank. He previously has said he wants to play until he's 45, and earlier in the week, he said he'd consider playing past that age.

Perhaps it's fitting, with so many people staying at home because of the pandemic, that Tampa Bay became the first team to play at its home stadium in the Super Bowl. Just add that as another layer of the magic Brady seemingly brings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467217

Reported Deaths: 6357
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin970001548
Ramsey41678778
Dakota34597370
Anoka32138374
Washington21181246
Stearns18392198
St. Louis14339258
Scott12602103
Wright12081110
Olmsted1128483
Sherburne846771
Carver726040
Clay670783
Rice648782
Kandiyohi567773
Blue Earth560834
Crow Wing501879
Chisago472742
Otter Tail470170
Benton433489
Winona405848
Mower389629
Douglas384967
Nobles378147
Goodhue372464
Polk335762
McLeod332349
Beltrami324748
Morrison317546
Lyon309242
Isanti295944
Becker295140
Itasca294945
Carlton293043
Steele289910
Pine274216
Freeborn267224
Todd236630
Nicollet236440
Brown227035
Le Sueur222218
Mille Lacs221046
Cass213124
Meeker203533
Waseca199217
Wabasha18113
Martin176226
Roseau168017
Hubbard155639
Houston151214
Dodge14544
Redwood143927
Renville141940
Chippewa134433
Fillmore13268
Cottonwood131319
Wadena123019
Aitkin114633
Faribault114516
Rock114312
Sibley11239
Watonwan10898
Pennington104916
Kanabec103618
Pipestone99324
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89310
Swift86718
Pope7615
Stevens7198
Marshall71515
Clearwater69614
Lake68116
Lac qui Parle66716
Wilkin64810
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4813
Grant4588
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40268
Kittson38821
Red Lake3254
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2081
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322558

Reported Deaths: 5050
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49016513
Linn18841300
Scott16492189
Black Hawk14548265
Woodbury13370202
Johnson1265365
Dubuque11958185
Dallas955684
Pottawattamie9460134
Story916243
Cerro Gordo487176
Warren485466
Webster480183
Clinton478176
Sioux466366
Marshall447068
Des Moines409254
Muscatine404385
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3650103
Plymouth358974
Jasper345564
Lee342146
Marion324863
Jones280853
Henry273233
Carroll260845
Bremer257352
Crawford242334
Boone232025
Washington230740
Benton222052
Mahaska207443
Jackson202637
Tama196363
Dickinson193037
Kossuth189752
Delaware181537
Clay177825
Fayette172227
Wright169628
Winneshiek169526
Buchanan168526
Hamilton167238
Harrison163167
Hardin162833
Cedar160720
Clayton156852
Butler155129
Page154117
Floyd144638
Poweshiek143328
Mills142820
Cherokee141635
Lyon141037
Hancock135026
Allamakee134639
Iowa133623
Madison133513
Winnebago125930
Grundy125830
Calhoun12579
Jefferson125031
Cass120446
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116045
Chickasaw115712
Union115630
Sac115017
Emmet112337
Shelby111132
Humboldt109922
Unassigned10880
Franklin107319
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto95518
Howard93720
Montgomery93534
Keokuk88128
Clarke88018
Monroe85526
Pocahontas79917
Ida79431
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7148
Lucas68417
Osceola65512
Worth6324
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52616
Ringgold48216
Audubon4449
Wayne43121
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -17°
Mason City
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -19°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -16°
Austin
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -18°
Charles City
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -16°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chisholm chases second national championship

Image

Slow day for bars during Super Bowl

Image

Fundraiser for Mantorville apartment fire victims

Image

Aaron's Monday's Forecast

Image

Human trafficking concerns during super bowl weekend

Image

Homeless population and extreme cold

Image

27 years later, the Watchmen live on

Image

The gamble on sports betting

Image

Aaron's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Community Events