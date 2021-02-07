Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

GOP senators have a simple choice at Trump's trial

Article Image

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) called strongly for the Senate to convict former President Donald Trump after he was impeached by the House following the Capitol siege and told CNN's Jake Tapper that these riots were symbolic of the state of America.

Posted: Feb 7, 2021 9:50 PM
Updated: Feb 7, 2021 9:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

When President George W. Bush addressed a joint session of Congress the week after the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington, he told Americans that they'd come under attack because the terrorists "hate what they see right here in this chamber: a democratically elected government." Every nation around the world now had to decide, he added: "Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists."

On January 6, 2021, another joint session was attacked in that very chamber -- this time not by a foreign enemy, but by a mob incited by President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election and remain president. While the 1/6 attack thankfully saw only a small fraction of the deaths of 9/11, it was just as much of threat to our republic.

My hope is that the House managers who will be arguing their case against Trump in his Senate impeachment trial this week invoke the same framing and moral clarity as we saw from Bush after 9/11. They should point-blank tell the 50 GOP senators -- at least 17 of whom are needed to break party ranks to convict Trump for inciting an insurrection -- that they are either with Trump or they are with the United States.

Those words are not hyperbolic. Trump is facing charges that are infinitely more serious than any previous presidential impeachment -- including his own last year.

This was neither lying under oath to cover up of an affair (Bill Clinton) nor pressuring a foreign leader to assist a political campaign (Trump). As the House managers sum up in the very first line of their trial brief submitted last Tuesday, "This trial arises from President Donald J. Trump's incitement of insurrection against the Republic he swore to protect."

The House managers' brief documents in detail how Trump engaged in two months of lies about the election results and repeatedly called on his most rabid supporters to join him in Washington, DC, to "Stop the Steal" on January 6 -- the day of Congress' joint session to certify President Joe Biden's election victory.

At the rally that day -- which took place within walking distance of the Capitol -- the crowd chanted, "Fight for Trump," as he served up words that urged action. These included Trump's declarations like, "We're stuck with a president who lost the election by a lot and we have to live with that for four more years. We're just not going to let that happen," and, "You'll never take back our country with weakness."

The context of Trump's words matter. This speech was not fiery rhetoric delivered on election eve urging people to vote -- that would've been typical political fare. By the time Trump spoke those words on January 6, no legal option remained for his supporters to stop Biden from becoming president. Trump knew exactly what he was doing. As the House managers wrote, Trump "summoned a mob to Washington, exhorted them into a frenzy, and aimed them like a loaded cannon down Pennsylvania Avenue."

It thus comes as no surprise that Trump's own supporters repeatedly stated they attacked the Capitol because in their view, that is what Trump called upon them to do. As the House managers detail in their brief, Trump supporters were captured on video in the Capitol declaring, "(o)ur president wants us here. ... We wait and take orders from our president," while another stated, "(w)e were invited here ... by the President of the United States!"

Trump supporters arrested for their role in the insurrection have echoed that sentiment. A video obtained by CNN shows Jacob Chansley, better known as the "QAnon Shaman," boasting on the afternoon of January 6 -- after members of Congress stopped the certification process and fled for their safety -- "Donald Trump asked everybody to go home ... because we won the f**king day. We f**king won. ... Donald Trump is still our president."

Trump, say the House managers in their brief, "in a grievous betrayal of his Oath of Office," incited an attack on our Capitol to prevent "Congress's confirmation of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. as the winner of the presidential election." Those are the facts.

GOP senators have a simple choice in this impeachment trial: Are they with Trump? Or are they with the United States of America? Just as after 9/11, there are no other options.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 467217

Reported Deaths: 6357
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin970001548
Ramsey41678778
Dakota34597370
Anoka32138374
Washington21181246
Stearns18392198
St. Louis14339258
Scott12602103
Wright12081110
Olmsted1128483
Sherburne846771
Carver726040
Clay670783
Rice648782
Kandiyohi567773
Blue Earth560834
Crow Wing501879
Chisago472742
Otter Tail470170
Benton433489
Winona405848
Mower389629
Douglas384967
Nobles378147
Goodhue372464
Polk335762
McLeod332349
Beltrami324748
Morrison317546
Lyon309242
Isanti295944
Becker295140
Itasca294945
Carlton293043
Steele289910
Pine274216
Freeborn267224
Todd236630
Nicollet236440
Brown227035
Le Sueur222218
Mille Lacs221046
Cass213124
Meeker203533
Waseca199217
Wabasha18113
Martin176226
Roseau168017
Hubbard155639
Houston151214
Dodge14544
Redwood143927
Renville141940
Chippewa134433
Fillmore13268
Cottonwood131319
Wadena123019
Aitkin114633
Faribault114516
Rock114312
Sibley11239
Watonwan10898
Pennington104916
Kanabec103618
Pipestone99324
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89310
Swift86718
Pope7615
Stevens7198
Marshall71515
Clearwater69614
Lake68116
Lac qui Parle66716
Wilkin64810
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4813
Grant4588
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40268
Kittson38821
Red Lake3254
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2081
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322558

Reported Deaths: 5050
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49016513
Linn18841300
Scott16492189
Black Hawk14548265
Woodbury13370202
Johnson1265365
Dubuque11958185
Dallas955684
Pottawattamie9460134
Story916243
Cerro Gordo487176
Warren485466
Webster480183
Clinton478176
Sioux466366
Marshall447068
Des Moines409254
Muscatine404385
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3650103
Plymouth358974
Jasper345564
Lee342146
Marion324863
Jones280853
Henry273233
Carroll260845
Bremer257352
Crawford242334
Boone232025
Washington230740
Benton222052
Mahaska207443
Jackson202637
Tama196363
Dickinson193037
Kossuth189752
Delaware181537
Clay177825
Fayette172227
Wright169628
Winneshiek169526
Buchanan168526
Hamilton167238
Harrison163167
Hardin162833
Cedar160720
Clayton156852
Butler155129
Page154117
Floyd144638
Poweshiek143328
Mills142820
Cherokee141635
Lyon141037
Hancock135026
Allamakee134639
Iowa133623
Madison133513
Winnebago125930
Grundy125830
Calhoun12579
Jefferson125031
Cass120446
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116045
Chickasaw115712
Union115630
Sac115017
Emmet112337
Shelby111132
Humboldt109922
Unassigned10880
Franklin107319
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto95518
Howard93720
Montgomery93534
Keokuk88128
Clarke88018
Monroe85526
Pocahontas79917
Ida79431
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7148
Lucas68417
Osceola65512
Worth6324
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52616
Ringgold48216
Audubon4449
Wayne43121
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -2°
Mason City
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: -3° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: -16°
Charles City
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -18°
Feels Like: -16°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Sunday Night Forecast

Image

Sara's Saturday Night Forecast

Image

Hearts and Diamonds

Image

Improv-Ice begins

Image

Saturday's local highlights and scores

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

MARY SPORTS 2 FEBRUARY 5

Image

MARY SPORTS FEBRUARY 5

Image

MARY SPORTS 2 JANUARY 29

Image

MARY SPORTS JANUARY 29

Community Events