Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Advisory - Wind Chill Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champ who beat Muhammad Ali, dead at 67

Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, best known for defeating Muhammad Ali in 1978, has died at the age 67, according to a statement from his publicist.

Posted: Feb 6, 2021 10:10 PM
Updated: Feb 6, 2021 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Jacob Lev, CNN

Former world heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, best known for defeating Muhammad Ali in 1978, has died at the age 67, according to a statement from his publicist.

Spinks lost his five-year battle with prostate and other cancers on Friday evening.

"At the time of his passing his wife Brenda Glur Spinks was by his side. Due to Covid restrictions, only a few close friends and other family were present," the statement read.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Spinks represented the United States during the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, Canada, as a light heavyweight and won a gold medal.

He faced Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 15, 1978, winning to become the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. It was only Spinks' eighth professional bout and one of the greatest upsets in boxing history.

Spinks and Ali met again seven months later at the Superdome in New Orleans. Ali won and reclaimed the heavyweight title.

Spinks retired in 1995 with a 26-17-3 record with 14 knockouts. In 2017, he was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2019. He was hospitalized in December that year after the cancer spread to his bladder.

The publicist's statement continued with, "Leon fought his battle with numerous illnesses resiliently, never losing his trademark smile. Showing true Spinks determination, he never threw in the towel."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 466224

Reported Deaths: 6341
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin967851546
Ramsey41578776
Dakota34515370
Anoka32076374
Washington21127246
Stearns18359197
St. Louis14308257
Scott12573103
Wright12064109
Olmsted1125881
Sherburne845270
Carver724140
Clay670184
Rice647582
Kandiyohi567173
Blue Earth560034
Crow Wing499079
Chisago471941
Otter Tail469469
Benton432489
Winona404848
Mower388729
Douglas384067
Nobles377947
Goodhue371164
Polk335362
McLeod331949
Beltrami324148
Morrison317546
Lyon309141
Isanti295144
Becker294640
Itasca294045
Carlton291943
Steele289410
Pine274216
Freeborn266424
Todd236030
Nicollet235940
Brown226235
Le Sueur221518
Mille Lacs220245
Cass213024
Meeker203133
Waseca198916
Wabasha18073
Martin175926
Roseau167117
Hubbard155639
Houston149914
Dodge14514
Redwood143827
Renville141440
Chippewa134033
Fillmore13248
Cottonwood131019
Wadena122619
Faribault114216
Aitkin114133
Rock114012
Sibley11207
Watonwan10878
Pennington103516
Kanabec103318
Pipestone99024
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89110
Swift86618
Pope7595
Stevens7158
Marshall71115
Clearwater69514
Lake68116
Lac qui Parle66716
Wilkin64610
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4763
Grant4578
Unassigned43968
Norman4298
Mahnomen4257
Kittson38721
Red Lake3244
Traverse2934
Lake of the Woods2071
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322053

Reported Deaths: 5009
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48890510
Linn18813299
Scott16465187
Black Hawk14518265
Woodbury13365202
Johnson1262965
Dubuque11944184
Dallas953784
Pottawattamie9454130
Story914542
Cerro Gordo486476
Warren484764
Webster479482
Clinton477676
Sioux465965
Marshall446068
Des Moines407854
Muscatine404285
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3643102
Plymouth358574
Jasper345064
Lee341045
Marion324260
Jones280353
Henry272933
Carroll260945
Bremer257152
Crawford241832
Boone231525
Washington230540
Benton221751
Mahaska207243
Jackson202337
Tama196263
Dickinson192937
Kossuth189351
Delaware181137
Clay177824
Fayette171826
Wright169528
Winneshiek168726
Buchanan168426
Hamilton166936
Harrison163167
Hardin162733
Cedar160420
Clayton156552
Butler155129
Page153917
Floyd144338
Poweshiek143327
Mills142420
Cherokee141435
Lyon141037
Hancock135026
Allamakee134638
Iowa133223
Madison133213
Grundy125730
Winnebago125630
Calhoun12559
Jefferson125031
Cass120346
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose115945
Union115629
Chickasaw115512
Sac114817
Emmet112137
Shelby111031
Humboldt109921
Unassigned10850
Franklin107219
Guthrie106427
Palo Alto95516
Montgomery93232
Howard93120
Keokuk88128
Clarke87917
Monroe85426
Pocahontas79717
Ida79431
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72025
Greene7128
Lucas68416
Osceola65512
Worth6314
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52616
Ringgold48215
Audubon4429
Wayne43121
Adams3123
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-10° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -29°
Mason City
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -28°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 1° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -26°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -27°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-11° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -29°
Dangerous cold is here through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hearts and Diamonds

Image

Improv-Ice begins

Image

Saturday's local highlights and scores

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

MARY SPORTS 2 FEBRUARY 5

Image

MARY SPORTS FEBRUARY 5

Image

MARY SPORTS 2 JANUARY 29

Image

MARY SPORTS JANUARY 29

Image

MARY SPORTS 2 JAN. 22

Image

MARY SPORTS JAN. 22

Community Events