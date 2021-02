More mass coronavirus vaccination sites are popping up across the country as the pandemic continues, including sports arenas like Doger Stadium in Los Angeles. CNN's Erica Hill reports.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 7:50 PM

Posted By: By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Jo Shelley, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Melissa Macaya and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN