GM, Ford and other carmakers can't get enough chips. It's a huge problem

Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson tells CNN's Julia Chatterley that the semiconductor shortage makes clear production visibility difficult.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

A semiconductor shortage is battering the global auto industry at a crucial moment, and the pressure shows no sign of easing soon.

What's happening: Ford told investors Thursday that the chip crunch could shave up to 20% off first-quarter production.

Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said that if the problem drags on through the spring, the company's earnings could take a $1 billion to $2.5 billion hit.

It's not just an issue for Ford. GM is shutting some plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico next week due to the insufficient supplies, while Volkswagen, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota, Nissan and Honda have also been affected.

"Despite our mitigation efforts, the semiconductor shortage will impact GM production in 2021," GM said in a statement this week. "We are currently assessing the overall impact, but our focus is to keep producing our most in-demand products — including full-size trucks and SUVs and Corvettes — for our customers."

The backstory: Leading semiconductor manufacturers reassigned capacity from automakers last year after the pandemic hurt car sales, instead shipping chips to companies that produce smartphones, gaming systems and other tech gadgets that were in high demand. Now, supplies remain tight, and carmakers are struggling to secure the chips they need.

The tiny parts are essential to production. The average car has between 50 to 150 chips, which are used in a growing number of applications, including driver assistance systems and navigation control.

Bottlenecks may persist for months, weighing on the auto sector as it tries to recover from the pandemic. It could even force some companies to raise prices.

"The current chip shortage poses a big threat of further slowdowns in production for the entire industry," Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds, told clients this week.

Investor insight: Wall Street is mostly looking past the turmoil, sending auto stocks higher as companies make increasingly bold commitments about future production of electric and autonomous vehicles.

Ford said Thursday it will invest invest $29 billion in electric and self-driving cars, though it needs to play a bit of catch-up, my CNN Business colleague Chris Isidore reports. EVs already make up nearly 3% of Volkswagen's global sales, while GM announced last week that is expects to exclusively sell emission-free vehicles by 2035.

But the longer the chip shortage drags on, the more it could hurt the industry — even as lockdowns end and demand for cars starts to pick back up.

Up next: How bad is it? Investors will monitor Toyota, Nissan and Honda earnings next week for additional details.

Kuaishou stock soars in biggest IPO since 2019

Kuaishou's stock skyrocketed Friday as the TikTok-like video app scored the world's biggest IPO since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The details: Shares closed at 300 Hong Kong dollars ($38.70) apiece, a 161% jump over the 115 Hong Kong dollars ($14.80) issue price. The company raised a total of 41.3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5.3 billion) in the offering, my CNN Business colleague Michelle Toh reports.

If the company exercises an over-allotment option, the total raised could hit 47 billion Hong Kong dollars ($6.1 billion).

Big picture: It's the world's biggest tech listing since Uber's IPO in May 2019, and the largest public offering globally since Saudi Aramco's in December 2019, according to Refinitiv.

Kuaishou is one of China's leading social media firms. The Tencent-backed company, whose name means "fast hand" in Chinese, owns an eponymous short-video and live-streaming app. Its platforms and mini programs have more than 300 million daily active users.

It gets most of its revenue from the live-streaming business, where users can buy virtual items and present them as gifts to their favorite hosts. Live-streaming transactions accounted for 84% of revenue in 2019, according to a stock exchange filing. It also makes money off online advertising.

"This is an incredible outcome," said David Chao, co-founder and general partner of DCM, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm with $4 billion under management. His company was one of the earliest investors in Kuaishou, leading one of its first funding rounds back in 2014.

DCM still has a 9% stake in the social network, which is now worth more than $14 billion. The firm said that would generate a return of roughly 600 times its original investment.

That said: The listing also comes as the tech sector faces an escalating regulatory clampdown in China. Tensions with regulators derailed Ant Group's IPO late last year.

Kuaishou alluded to that risk in its filings, pointing to "the fact that the internet business is highly regulated in China."

Super Bowl LV will be a bonanza for gambling companies

The Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers? We don't know who will win Super Bowl LV. But the big sports betting and fantasy firms are already champs, my CNN Business colleague Paul R. La Monica reports.

See here: DraftKings shares have surged 35% this year ahead of Sunday's game. Its stock is up 260% since it went public last April following a merger with a "blank check" special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

This is the third Super Bowl since the Supreme Court legalized sports betting at the state level in 2018. More than two dozen states and Washington, D.C. have since approved measures allowing bets to be placed at physical locations (known as sportsbooks), via mobile apps or online. That means 2021 could be the best year yet for the gambling giants.

Shares of UK-based Flutter Entertainment, owner of DraftKings rival FanDuel, are up about 67% in the past year. Casino owner Penn National Gaming, which bought a big stake in Barstool Sports last year, has soared nearly 300% since the beginning of February 2020.

"Demand is off the charts," said FanDuel CEO Matt King in an interview with CNN Business Thursday. "This will be biggest event in the company's history."

Major growth: For 2019's Super Bowl, Robins notes, DraftKings was able to take bets from users in just one state: New Jersey. Last year, the app was live in five states. Now, it's up to 12. Game on.

Up next

The US jobs report for January arrives at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expect to learn that America's economy added 50,000 jobs last month, after shedding 140,000 positions in December.

Coming next week: Earnings season marches on with results from Fox Corporation, Twitter, GM and Uber.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 465176

Reported Deaths: 6319
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin965701541
Ramsey41485773
Dakota34435369
Anoka32006375
Washington21083243
Stearns18321195
St. Louis14282256
Scott12552103
Wright12039109
Olmsted1122379
Sherburne843770
Carver721239
Clay669084
Rice645282
Kandiyohi566473
Blue Earth559234
Crow Wing498179
Chisago470841
Otter Tail468569
Benton432088
Winona404148
Mower386829
Douglas382966
Nobles377847
Goodhue370064
Polk334562
McLeod331848
Beltrami323148
Morrison316945
Lyon308841
Isanti294544
Becker293340
Itasca292945
Carlton291643
Steele288510
Pine274016
Freeborn265324
Todd235730
Nicollet235540
Brown225635
Le Sueur221117
Mille Lacs219645
Cass212724
Meeker203033
Waseca197616
Wabasha18073
Martin175926
Roseau166817
Hubbard155539
Houston148714
Dodge14474
Redwood143627
Renville141140
Chippewa133933
Fillmore13168
Cottonwood130919
Wadena122619
Aitkin114233
Rock113912
Faribault113816
Sibley11207
Watonwan10878
Kanabec103218
Pennington102316
Pipestone98824
Yellow Medicine95917
Murray9308
Jackson89110
Swift86418
Pope7595
Stevens7138
Marshall70915
Clearwater69314
Lake68016
Lac qui Parle66716
Wilkin64510
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4743
Grant4558
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned41268
Kittson38721
Red Lake3234
Traverse2914
Lake of the Woods2071
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 321475

Reported Deaths: 4975
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48748509
Linn18790299
Scott16444186
Black Hawk14499264
Woodbury13345201
Johnson1261465
Dubuque11935181
Dallas951284
Pottawattamie9439130
Story912541
Cerro Gordo485676
Warren483962
Webster479381
Clinton476876
Sioux465664
Marshall445168
Des Moines407453
Muscatine403784
Buena Vista402135
Wapello3639101
Plymouth358474
Jasper343863
Lee340443
Marion323460
Jones280253
Henry272733
Carroll260345
Bremer256352
Crawford241132
Boone230725
Washington230140
Benton221251
Mahaska206640
Jackson201837
Tama195663
Dickinson192737
Kossuth189251
Delaware180937
Clay177224
Fayette171226
Wright169428
Winneshiek168625
Buchanan168325
Hamilton166636
Harrison162767
Hardin161833
Cedar160520
Clayton156551
Butler155029
Page153617
Floyd144338
Poweshiek142827
Mills141820
Cherokee141234
Lyon140337
Hancock134925
Allamakee134338
Madison133113
Iowa133023
Grundy125530
Calhoun12549
Winnebago125330
Jefferson124731
Cass120046
Louisa118739
Mitchell118239
Appanoose115645
Union115629
Chickasaw115412
Sac114717
Emmet111937
Shelby111030
Humboldt109821
Unassigned10830
Franklin107019
Guthrie106427
Palo Alto95116
Montgomery93232
Howard92620
Keokuk88028
Clarke87615
Monroe84726
Pocahontas79717
Ida79331
Monona73421
Davis72623
Adair71824
Greene7118
Lucas68416
Osceola65512
Worth6314
Taylor62311
Fremont5378
Decatur5266
Van Buren52416
Ringgold48015
Audubon4419
Wayne42721
Adams3113
