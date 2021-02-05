Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for February 5: Covid-19, Congress, Smartmatic, Yemen, Hong Kong

As a rain and snow mix end along the eastern seaboard, our attention shifts to a weekend snowstorm and an arctic blast of cold temperatures. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 6:20 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 6:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

After a rough 2020, new economic data shows the US economy is quietly, slowly improving.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The UK coronavirus variant experts are fretting over may become dominant in the US because it's more easily spread, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. Unfortunately, this could mean another surge in cases as the country tries to speed up vaccine rollouts. A federal distribution program aims to help pharmacies administer about 100 million vaccine doses a month at thousands of locations, with delivery of about 1 million doses starting next Thursday to Publix, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS stores. Meanwhile, the FDA will meet February 26 to discuss Johnson & Johnson's request for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine. It's all a race against time as a new forecast from an influential model predicts more than 630,000 US Covid-19 deaths by June 1.

2. Congress

The House voted yesterday to strip GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments, but the partisan infighting about her isn't over. Eleven Republicans broke ranks to vote to back her committee removals, and some representatives still think Greene should be expelled from the House altogether. It appears Republicans who have stayed loyal to former President Trump in the aftermath of his presidency -- like Greene and Sen. Josh Hawley -- are also being rewarded by the GOP base with media appearances and fundraising efforts. Meanwhile, we're closing in on Trump's impeachment trial. House impeachment managers requested that Trump testify in the proceedings, but his legal team quickly rejected the invitation.

3. Smartmatic

A voting technology company swept up in baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election has filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, some of its prominent hosts and Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. The lawsuit claims the parties involved worked together to wage a "disinformation campaign" that has threatened the company's survival. After Trump's election loss, his allies pushed false theories that voting systems were rigged against him. Smartmatic says the lies have cost the company hundreds of millions in projected profits and damaged business relations around the world. Similar lawsuits were recently lodged against Giuliani and Powell by Dominion Voting Systems, another firm caught up in the false fraud allegations.

4. Yemen

The leader of al Qaeda's affiliate in Yemen, Khalid Batarfi, has been under arrest for months, and his second-in-command was killed in October. The arrest was disclosed in a wide-ranging report to the United Nations Security Council by UN monitors tracking the global jihadi terrorist threat. Though the report revealed nothing else about the arrest, it still holds precious information for counterterrorism agencies working against al Qaeda's global network. The report also cautions that terrorist threats may rise as Covid-19 restrictions are eased. Meantime, President Biden announced the US will end all support for Saudi Arabia's offensive operations in Yemen, one of several changes he unveiled in his first major foreign-policy speech since taking office.

5. Hong Kong 

Hong Kong has introduced a broad set of new national security rules for how schools operate, renewing fears among parents and students in the semi-autonomous city of a shift toward China-style "patriotic education." The new policies detail how national security issues should be taught across a range of subjects, from biology to music, and how to discipline students who don't respect the rules. Educators are encouraged to censure teachers and students who don't cooperate, even possibly involving the police. The policies support the controversial national security laws introduced in Hong Kong last year and have sent a wave of dread through a city.

THIS JUST IN ...

US Senate unlocks a Covid-19 relief path

The Senate just passed a budget resolution unlocking Democrats' ability to write a Covid-19 relief bill and pass it with a simple majority. This is the first step in that two-step process. The measure passed 51-50 along party lines after Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the Capitol to break the tie. The budget resolution vote came after 15 straight hours of amendment votes.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here's the full list of SAG Award nominees

Don't worry "Bridgerton" fans, they made it. 

Scientists have figured out how to give a zebrafish limb-like appendages

Hmm, the idea of a fish with arms is more upsetting than expected.

A Utah theme park is suing Taylor Swift over 'Evermore' album title

Compromise: a Taylor Swift theme park

T.J. Osborne of the country duo Brothers Osborne publicly shares he is gay

We love a brave country king.

Super Bowl LV will be a bonanza for gambling companies this weekend

Chiefs or Bucs, who ya got? 

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Amelia Boynton Robinson, civil rights icon, 1911-2015

Robinson was known as the "the matriarch of the voting rights movement." A shocking photo of her being beaten by White police officers during the Bloody Sunday march in 1965 in Selma, Alabama, horrified the nation and led to the passage of the Voting Rights Act. It also showed Robinson's true grit. As far back as the 1930s, she was registering Black voters in Alabama, an act that could have cost her her life. In 1964, she became the first African American woman to run for Congress in Alabama.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$7 billion

That's how much the metal and mining company Vale has agreed to pay in compensation after a dam collapsed two years ago at one of its mines in Brazil, killing 270 people and causing huge environmental damage.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Politics isn't about the weird worship of one dude."

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, responding to leaders of his state's Republican Party after they advanced a censure resolution against him for criticizing efforts to overturn the presidential election results and then-President Trump's involvement in the US Capitol riot

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Sticking around 

Did you know Jeremy Bentham (yes, the philosopher) arranged to have himself preserved after his death so he could be carted out at parties? You can still visit him, albeit with a wax noggin, at University College London! (Warning: This video contains a quick shot of his very old original head, so keep that in mind.) (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 465176

Reported Deaths: 6319
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin965701541
Ramsey41485773
Dakota34435369
Anoka32006375
Washington21083243
Stearns18321195
St. Louis14282256
Scott12552103
Wright12039109
Olmsted1122379
Sherburne843770
Carver721239
Clay669084
Rice645282
Kandiyohi566473
Blue Earth559234
Crow Wing498179
Chisago470841
Otter Tail468569
Benton432088
Winona404148
Mower386829
Douglas382966
Nobles377847
Goodhue370064
Polk334562
McLeod331848
Beltrami323148
Morrison316945
Lyon308841
Isanti294544
Becker293340
Itasca292945
Carlton291643
Steele288510
Pine274016
Freeborn265324
Todd235730
Nicollet235540
Brown225635
Le Sueur221117
Mille Lacs219645
Cass212724
Meeker203033
Waseca197616
Wabasha18073
Martin175926
Roseau166817
Hubbard155539
Houston148714
Dodge14474
Redwood143627
Renville141140
Chippewa133933
Fillmore13168
Cottonwood130919
Wadena122619
Aitkin114233
Rock113912
Faribault113816
Sibley11207
Watonwan10878
Kanabec103218
Pennington102316
Pipestone98824
Yellow Medicine95917
Murray9308
Jackson89110
Swift86418
Pope7595
Stevens7138
Marshall70915
Clearwater69314
Lake68016
Lac qui Parle66716
Wilkin64510
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4743
Grant4558
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned41268
Kittson38721
Red Lake3234
Traverse2914
Lake of the Woods2071
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 321475

Reported Deaths: 4975
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48748509
Linn18790299
Scott16444186
Black Hawk14499264
Woodbury13345201
Johnson1261465
Dubuque11935181
Dallas951284
Pottawattamie9439130
Story912541
Cerro Gordo485676
Warren483962
Webster479381
Clinton476876
Sioux465664
Marshall445168
Des Moines407453
Muscatine403784
Buena Vista402135
Wapello3639101
Plymouth358474
Jasper343863
Lee340443
Marion323460
Jones280253
Henry272733
Carroll260345
Bremer256352
Crawford241132
Boone230725
Washington230140
Benton221251
Mahaska206640
Jackson201837
Tama195663
Dickinson192737
Kossuth189251
Delaware180937
Clay177224
Fayette171226
Wright169428
Winneshiek168625
Buchanan168325
Hamilton166636
Harrison162767
Hardin161833
Cedar160520
Clayton156551
Butler155029
Page153617
Floyd144338
Poweshiek142827
Mills141820
Cherokee141234
Lyon140337
Hancock134925
Allamakee134338
Madison133113
Iowa133023
Grundy125530
Calhoun12549
Winnebago125330
Jefferson124731
Cass120046
Louisa118739
Mitchell118239
Appanoose115645
Union115629
Chickasaw115412
Sac114717
Emmet111937
Shelby111030
Humboldt109821
Unassigned10830
Franklin107019
Guthrie106427
Palo Alto95116
Montgomery93232
Howard92620
Keokuk88028
Clarke87615
Monroe84726
Pocahontas79717
Ida79331
Monona73421
Davis72623
Adair71824
Greene7118
Lucas68416
Osceola65512
Worth6314
Taylor62311
Fremont5378
Decatur5266
Van Buren52416
Ringgold48015
Audubon4419
Wayne42721
Adams3113
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -14°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -13°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -17°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -17°
Blowing and drifting snow continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo doctors discuss COVID-19's effect on athletes

Image

MSHSL votes to proceed with winter sports postseason

Image

Mayo Clinic experts share lessons learned after one year battling COVID-19

Image

Tracking the latest road conditions

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

High winds and poor visibility on roadways

Image

Mayo expert: "social inequity kills people"

Image

How to prepare for sliding off the road

Image

State Patrol on Safe Driving

Image

Mayo Clinic Covid-19 Update

Community Events