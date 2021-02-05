Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

School reopening becomes the new partisan wedge issue

California's infection and hospitalization rates are finally falling after a devastating surge. Now as the state begins reopening, there is a debate over if all teachers need vaccinations for school to reopen.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 12:00 AM
Updated: Feb 5, 2021 12:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

The debate over when and how and whether to put American kids back in is taking on a predictably partisan tinge in Washington, with Republicans targeting teachers' unions and Democrats over perceived resistance to reopening.

But it's more complicated than that. The fight over schools slices through red and blue America.

In San Francisco, for instance, despite a waning but still serious outbreak, the city, led by Mayor London Breed, has sued the school district for not having a fully developed plan to get kids back in the classroom. The city attorney said San Francisco kids are being turned into "Zoom-bies." Breed, who was among the first US mayors to impose strict Covid lockdowns in 2020, wants to know when the kids will be back in schools. She said the nearly full year out of school is hurting communities of color and driving inequality.

In Chicago, the mayor and school board are locked in a standoff with the teachers' union. "We need our kids back in school. We need our parents to have that option," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday. "It cannot be so that a public school system denies parents that right."

Unions representing teachers who have avoided physically returning to school buildings want vaccines and more safety measures. Parents are getting louder, organizing on social media and running grassroots campaigns to open school doors in the portions of the country where they remain shut. School districts, which are mostly controlled at the local level, keep delaying and punting.

This is a worldwide debate. There's no consensus in Europe, either.

So which is the party of opening schools?

Democrats, without Republican help so far, are pushing a massive Covid relief package that would give new money to schools and Biden has made opening the majority of schools a key benchmark of his aggressive 100-day plan.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, said money isn't the issue and slammed teachers' unions, which he said "donate huge sums to Democrats and get a stranglehold over education in many communities." Read this from CNN's Dan Merica, Alex Rogers and Gregory Krieg on the new partisan wedge issue.

Republican governors in Ohio and Maryland are ramping up teacher vaccinations and setting early spring deadlines to get teachers and staff vaccinated in anticipation of reopening schools. In West Virginia, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said all teachers and staff who wanted a first dose have gotten it.

About half of states are prioritizing teachers, according to The New York Times. But it's notable that some of the states with the worst outbreaks, like Texas, have both ordered schools to open and not prioritized teachers to get vaccines.

The tension between present danger and future risk

For the teacher side of things, read this CNN report about the hundreds of American educators who have been among the hundreds of thousands of American Covid deaths. For the student side of things, look at the recent studies suggesting schools that comply with safety guidance are not the cause of Covid spread.

Schools aren't just not opening, they're still closing. In Montgomery, Alabama, the school district closed this week until school staff can all get vaccinated after a string of teacher deaths from Covid.

But new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday vaccines might not be necessary to safely reopen. "There is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely," she told reporters. "Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for the safe reopening of schools."

That's not official guidance, cautioned White House press secretary Jen Psaki. When asked about the comments, Psaki said she'd like to see that officially put out by CDC. "Certainly ensuring teachers are vaccinated, prioritizing teachers, is important to the President," she said.

Re-opening schools won't immediately fix the problems caused by a year out of them. In Chicago, where the city's liberal mayor is at war with the city's teachers' union, data released by district about who will actually come back when schools open suggests it's the White kids who will return, while the Black and Brown kids stay home.

Read this from the Chicago Tribune:

When CPS offered the choice to return to schools to families in the first two waves, 67% of white students opted in, followed by 55% of multiracial students, 34% of Black students, 33% of Asian students and 31% of Latino students. Students with special education plans opted in at a lower-than-average rate, 36%, as did economically disadvantaged students, 32%.

The New York Times points out more White kids have returned to school in New York than Black kids and tries to explain mistrust of the system in communities that have already been frustrated by institutional racism in school facilities, funding and curriculum.

Mistrust of schools and mistrust of vaccines

There's a frustrating similarity that should be explored in that the same Black and Brown communities that have been slow to adopt the Covid vaccine have been slow to return to school when given the opportunity.

Everyone's doing things differently. In Virginia, the state Department of Education tracks what each district is doing, and the state map is a color-coded patchwork of open, virtual and hybrid.

Biden's nominee for education secretary, Miguel Cardona -- who was recently in charge of Connecticut's education system -- was asked at his confirmation hearing Wednesday if kids should be tested in this weird year, and whether the federal government will still give districts who don't test students the federal money that is normally tied to it.

Sen. Richard Burr, a North Carolina Republican, asked the question in a simple way, according to the Washington Post: "Do you feel like the states should incorporate standardized testing this year given the circumstances of the pandemic?"

Cardona gave a very complicated answer. "I feel they should have an opportunity to weigh in on how they plan on implementing it and [on] the accountability issues, and whether or not they should be tied into any accountability measures as well," he said.

That's a definite maybe on the testing question, which is better than the "I don't know" a lot of parents hear from local districts who won't set timelines to return.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 463766

Reported Deaths: 6302
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin962621539
Ramsey41383770
Dakota34335367
Anoka31905374
Washington21005242
Stearns18291195
St. Louis14251255
Scott12517103
Wright12004108
Olmsted1117179
Sherburne841870
Carver718439
Clay667584
Rice641982
Kandiyohi564973
Blue Earth557834
Crow Wing496779
Chisago469340
Otter Tail467869
Benton431188
Winona402548
Mower385829
Douglas382766
Nobles377247
Goodhue368164
Polk333661
McLeod331848
Beltrami322548
Morrison316445
Lyon308341
Becker292740
Itasca292344
Isanti292144
Carlton290943
Steele286810
Pine273315
Freeborn263824
Todd235330
Nicollet234940
Brown224135
Le Sueur220016
Mille Lacs218545
Cass212224
Meeker203033
Waseca197116
Wabasha17993
Martin175426
Roseau166817
Hubbard154438
Houston146714
Dodge14434
Redwood143027
Renville140940
Chippewa133933
Fillmore13138
Cottonwood130719
Wadena122519
Rock113112
Aitkin113033
Faribault112916
Sibley11167
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102318
Pennington101916
Pipestone98524
Yellow Medicine95717
Murray9288
Jackson89010
Swift86318
Pope7565
Stevens7118
Marshall70815
Clearwater69214
Lake67816
Lac qui Parle66616
Wilkin64510
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4743
Grant4528
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned40268
Kittson38621
Red Lake3234
Traverse2854
Lake of the Woods2051
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 320568

Reported Deaths: 4917
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48567503
Linn18715295
Scott16388183
Black Hawk14468263
Woodbury13319199
Johnson1258263
Dubuque11911177
Dallas946679
Pottawattamie9416129
Story909641
Cerro Gordo484776
Warren481960
Webster479081
Clinton475574
Sioux465064
Marshall443668
Des Moines406253
Muscatine402883
Buena Vista401735
Wapello3624100
Plymouth357674
Jasper342863
Lee339543
Marion321659
Jones279753
Henry272433
Carroll260045
Bremer255651
Crawford240132
Boone230025
Washington229739
Benton220051
Mahaska205840
Jackson201136
Tama195362
Dickinson192236
Kossuth188951
Delaware180737
Clay177024
Fayette170926
Wright169228
Winneshiek167824
Buchanan167425
Hamilton166136
Harrison162567
Hardin161533
Cedar160220
Clayton156451
Butler154629
Page153217
Floyd144238
Poweshiek142227
Mills141420
Cherokee141233
Lyon140237
Hancock134825
Allamakee134138
Iowa132723
Madison132112
Grundy125330
Calhoun12529
Winnebago125230
Jefferson124329
Cass119646
Louisa118638
Mitchell118239
Chickasaw115412
Union115229
Appanoose115144
Sac114617
Emmet111637
Shelby110830
Humboldt109720
Unassigned10830
Franklin106719
Guthrie106127
Palo Alto95016
Montgomery92932
Howard92020
Keokuk87728
Clarke87213
Monroe84426
Pocahontas79517
Ida79231
Monona73221
Davis72523
Adair71724
Greene7108
Lucas68212
Osceola65512
Worth6294
Taylor62111
Fremont5378
Decatur5245
Van Buren52116
Ringgold47712
Audubon4409
Wayne42721
Adams3103
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -9°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -10°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -10°
Blowing and drifting snow continues
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo doctors discuss COVID-19's effect on athletes

Image

MSHSL votes to proceed with winter sports postseason

Image

Mayo Clinic experts share lessons learned after one year battling COVID-19

Image

Tracking the latest road conditions

Image

Aaron's Thursday Evening Forecast

Image

High winds and poor visibility on roadways

Image

Mayo expert: "social inequity kills people"

Image

How to prepare for sliding off the road

Image

State Patrol on Safe Driving

Image

Mayo Clinic Covid-19 Update

Community Events