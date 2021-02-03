Clear
SEVERE WX : Blizzard Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

World's first face and hands transplant gives New Jersey man a second chance at life

Joe DiMeo is thanking his New York University doctors after becoming the first recipient of a successful face and double hand transplant. He was badly injured in a 2018 car crash.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 7:30 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 7:30 PM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN

It's been more than two years since Joe Dimeo could smile.

In July 2018, Dimeo, 20 at the time, fell asleep at the wheel of his car on Route 22 in New Jersey. He lost control, and the car hit the curb, flipping over before bursting into flames.

A passerby pulled him out of the car before it exploded, but Dimeo still suffered third-degree burns over nearly 80% of his body. The damage was so severe that, though Dimeo survived, he was left without eyelids, ears and much of his fingers. He also had severe scarring on his face and neck that limited his range of motion. The scars even partially covered his eyes.

His independence had been taken from him in an instant.

On Wednesday, doctors at NYU Langone Medical Center announced that, following 23 grueling hours of surgery, the now-22-year-old Dimeo was on the road to gaining his life back as the recipient of the world's first successful face and hands transplant.

"He's the most highly motivated patient I've ever met," Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, head of the team that completed the unprecedented surgery, told reporters at a Wednesday news briefing.

Though the surgery occurred in August of last year, Dimeo's doctors waited to ensure the transplants were not rejected before calling the operation a success.

"There have been over a hundred hand transplants performed successfully, and close to 50 face transplants," Rodriguez said. "So fundamentally there was no reason why they couldn't occur together, successfully."

There have only been two previous attempts to complete such a surgery -- to transplant a patient's face and both hands -- worldwide. Both were unsuccessful.

"We needed to avoid infection, we needed to have this operation occur as fast as possible, we had to be very selective with the donor, and we had to implement every state of the art technology that would ensure complete success of Joe's operation, and that's exactly what we did."

"Joe is healthy, he's young, he's strong, he loves to exercise, he eats healthy, and he had that one special element which is going to be required for this operation," Rodriguez said, "A high level of motivation. And he had a tremendous sense of hope."

The operation took 80 people across six surgical teams and two adjoining operating rooms.

In one, the hands and facial tissue of a dying donor were carefully removed and replaced with 3D printed prosthetics.

"We always begin the operation with a moment of silence to honor the donor family, to respect their great loss, to never forget the donations that have been made," Rodriguez said. "In all these operations it's important to recognize that someone must give up their life so that others can continue living."

In the other operating room, Dimeo's own hands and face were removed with precise cuts, to prepare him for the donor tissue.

The operation was one that could very well have ended Dimeo's life if not done correctly, Rodriguez said.

At Dimeo's arms, each radius and ulna bone was carefully cut, along with a host of tendons, muscles, veins and nerves, to prepare him for the new limbs. The right hand, Dimeo's dominant hand, came first. Then the left.

"We have to replace 21 tendons, three major nerves, five major vessels, two major bones," Rodriguez said of each hand. Each structure had to be labeled, he added, to ensure proper reassembly.

After Dimeo's face was removed, small plates were put on his chin to help attach his new face, and the bridge of the donor's nose was grafted in place of his own. Nerves and vasculature were spliced together, to bring blood and eventually feeling to the tissue.

After 23 hours of surgery, the final stitch was made. Forty-five days in intensive care came next, followed by nearly two months of inpatient rehab, Dimeo learned to open his new eyelids, to move his new hands, and to smile.

On Wednesday, Dimeo's hands were every bit his own as he fished a written statement out of the breast pocket of a sport coat and held it up to read before newly opened eyes.

"I want to share my story to give people hope in the world," he said.

"I'd like to recognize the selflessness of my donor, and how none of this would be possible without his sacrifice," Dimeo said. "Thank you."

Asked how he's felt over the past few months of rehabilitation, Dimeo said he felt he'd been given a "second chance at life."

"There's no excuse to not be motivated, or not to do my therapy," he said

"My hands aren't there yet. I have to keep practicing," he added.

"It's kind of like when you're a baby, they're just moving their hands all the time until they get that ability to do stuff. I've got new hands now, just like them," he said.

"There's always light at the end of the tunnel," Dimeo said. "You never give up."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 463132

Reported Deaths: 6278
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin960971533
Ramsey41332767
Dakota34288365
Anoka31867372
Washington20982242
Stearns18272193
St. Louis14246254
Scott12483103
Wright11992108
Olmsted1113378
Sherburne841571
Carver717239
Clay666984
Rice641578
Kandiyohi564273
Blue Earth556833
Crow Wing496479
Chisago468939
Otter Tail467969
Benton430488
Winona402148
Mower384329
Douglas382866
Nobles376947
Goodhue367964
Polk333560
McLeod331448
Beltrami321748
Morrison316345
Lyon307541
Becker292940
Itasca292244
Isanti291844
Carlton290343
Steele285910
Pine273315
Freeborn262623
Todd235230
Nicollet234740
Brown224235
Le Sueur219716
Mille Lacs218345
Cass212124
Meeker202933
Waseca197016
Wabasha17903
Martin174626
Roseau166917
Hubbard154438
Houston146214
Dodge14364
Redwood143127
Renville140540
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13108
Cottonwood130519
Wadena122519
Aitkin113033
Rock113012
Faribault112816
Sibley11137
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102318
Pennington101716
Pipestone98324
Yellow Medicine95617
Murray9288
Jackson88810
Swift86318
Pope7555
Stevens7118
Marshall70915
Clearwater69214
Lake67416
Lac qui Parle66516
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4952
Big Stone4733
Grant4528
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned40168
Kittson38521
Red Lake3234
Traverse2844
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 319543

Reported Deaths: 4861
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48378500
Linn18645294
Scott16341182
Black Hawk14433261
Woodbury13296198
Johnson1253962
Dubuque11872177
Dallas942678
Pottawattamie9388126
Story905840
Cerro Gordo482574
Warren479159
Webster477781
Clinton473272
Sioux463864
Marshall442468
Des Moines405753
Muscatine401983
Buena Vista401135
Wapello3615100
Plymouth357173
Jasper342463
Lee339042
Marion320659
Jones278953
Henry272233
Carroll260043
Bremer255351
Crawford240031
Washington229439
Boone229224
Benton218751
Mahaska204740
Jackson200035
Tama194861
Dickinson191334
Kossuth188049
Delaware180337
Clay176624
Fayette170426
Wright169028
Buchanan166924
Winneshiek166924
Hamilton165536
Harrison161865
Hardin161033
Cedar159820
Clayton156251
Butler154329
Page152717
Floyd143938
Mills141217
Cherokee141132
Lyon140237
Poweshiek140227
Hancock134525
Allamakee133137
Iowa131923
Madison131812
Calhoun12529
Grundy125028
Winnebago124930
Jefferson124129
Cass118645
Louisa118434
Mitchell118139
Chickasaw115412
Appanoose115143
Union114627
Sac114517
Emmet111635
Shelby110329
Humboldt109420
Unassigned10770
Guthrie105927
Franklin105719
Palo Alto93916
Montgomery92730
Howard91220
Keokuk87528
Clarke86813
Monroe84226
Pocahontas79417
Ida78630
Monona73121
Davis72423
Adair71024
Greene7098
Lucas68012
Osceola65512
Worth6294
Taylor61711
Fremont5358
Van Buren52116
Decatur5205
Ringgold47712
Audubon4378
Wayne42721
Adams3093
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Mostly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Tracking cold and snow to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Image

New nursing program to increase healthcare workers

Image

Dr. Osterholm: "darkest days" of the pandemic may still be ahead

Image

Snowmobile sales way up

Image

Project Plan for Highway 14

Image

Rochester Veteran Honored

Image

Discovery Walk Project

Image

Superintendent Munoz Resignation

Image

Covid-19 Risk Increases For Kids

Image

Keeping Cars Safe in Arctic Air

Community Events