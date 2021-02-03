Tech stocks rally as GameStop fever dies down

Not Available
Robinhood's restrictions on trading for retail investors during the GameStop frenzy have stirred up a firestorm of controversy. Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz, tells CNN Business' Alison Kosik what the future of trading will look like after Reddit's rally around $GME.
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 5:20 PM
