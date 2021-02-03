Clear
Biden channels Reagan in push for Covid relief

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that the risk with President Joe Biden's Covid-19 relief package "is not going too big, it is going too small." CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Gloria Borger, CNN Chief Political Analyst

In another time, Joe Biden might have been the emissary explaining to a president what is doable -- and what is not -- on Capitol Hill.

He's done it before, as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, telling Ronald Reagan that the nomination of Robert Bork was going to be a big problem. And as vice president, he shepherded President Barack Obama's economic stimulus package to get a handful of GOP votes.

After 36 years in the Senate, the dynamic of legislating is second nature to Biden. That was obvious after his two-hour session with moderate Republicans the other day. And on Wednesday, Biden will dial into House Democrats' weekly caucus meeting before he and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Democratic senators in the Oval Office. He is a man who loves being in the room.

But now, it's his room. It's his huge $1.9 trillion relief package. And it's his choice: How much to deal with moderate Republicans who support a package that would lower benefits substantially and anger progressive Democrats? Or, to look at it another way, how much to stick with much of his original plan and risk a bloody partisan brawl for the next few years?

Only this time the new President -- and ex-elder of the Senate -- is playing a different game. And it's not an inside one, which is very un-Biden. In fact, think Reagan.

Look back to 1981, when the new President took his case for his sweeping tax cuts to the American people, using public opinion to help sway Congress -- or at least convince the public he was right. He went on TV, made his case and eventually passed a bill that also included some of the Democrats' proposals. But Reagan got the credit.

"Ronald Reagan always had a lot of bipartisan support," says a Biden adviser. "It just wasn't in the Congress."

It may turn out to be too cute, but there's clearly an evolving definition of unity in the Biden White House. Same for bipartisan. In Bidenworld, bipartisan unity isn't just a Capitol Hill exercise. It's about convincing the public that Biden is right. Unifying the country, outside of Washington, a la Reagan.

But when Reagan made his case to the country, it wasn't a tactic. He went all in, spoke with the American people about his bill, invested his personal prestige and told voters to call members of Congress. Maybe Biden needs to do the same? An Oval Office address, laying it on the line, telling people why he can't compromise with a bill half the size he wants. We've heard him say this is urgent; he might want to tell people exactly what is on the line here.

To hear the Biden people tell it, the public is already alongside them. They talk about how Covid relief has more than 70% support with the public. And one top adviser tells me that it wouldn't be easy for many of the moderate Republicans to vote against sending stimulus checks to people or extending unemployment benefits in the middle of a pandemic. So, sure, Biden's proposal for a $15 minimum wage may not survive. And White House aides seem receptive to the targeting of stimulus checks.

But in the end, they believe they need to win this first big one -- and winning means getting most of what they want. "Why are we going to let 50 people in DC define what bipartisanship is?" says this adviser. "Washington DC's definition of bipartisanship is getting one member to cross the aisle."

There's also a bit of déjà vu here. In 2009, then-Vice President Biden spent his early days in office vote hunting for three Republicans who bucked their party's near-total rejection of Obama's rescue package amid what was then the worst recession since the Great Depression. Inside the Biden White House, the argument is that this crisis is much worse, and more urgent, with the backdrop of a worldwide pandemic. And they say no one feels that urgency more than the new President.

It's not that Biden, who actually loves negotiating, will not cut any deal. He probably will, but around the edges. At the end of the day, his advisers say, the public will not judge success by whether he uses an arcane budget process to pass his stimulus plan with 51 votes or whether he can get to 60. After all, Donald Trump used that budget process -- called reconciliation -- to pass his tax cuts. The public, they argue, will judge Biden by one standard: success.

Biden has decided to go big, and there's no going back. Think his predecessor circa 1981. "This is not the time for political fun and games," Reagan said on a TV appearance from the Oval Office. "This is the time for a new beginning.''

Or so Biden hopes.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 463132

Reported Deaths: 6278
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin960971533
Ramsey41332767
Dakota34288365
Anoka31867372
Washington20982242
Stearns18272193
St. Louis14246254
Scott12483103
Wright11992108
Olmsted1113378
Sherburne841571
Carver717239
Clay666984
Rice641578
Kandiyohi564273
Blue Earth556833
Crow Wing496479
Chisago468939
Otter Tail467969
Benton430488
Winona402148
Mower384329
Douglas382866
Nobles376947
Goodhue367964
Polk333560
McLeod331448
Beltrami321748
Morrison316345
Lyon307541
Becker292940
Itasca292244
Isanti291844
Carlton290343
Steele285910
Pine273315
Freeborn262623
Todd235230
Nicollet234740
Brown224235
Le Sueur219716
Mille Lacs218345
Cass212124
Meeker202933
Waseca197016
Wabasha17903
Martin174626
Roseau166917
Hubbard154438
Houston146214
Dodge14364
Redwood143127
Renville140540
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13108
Cottonwood130519
Wadena122519
Aitkin113033
Rock113012
Faribault112816
Sibley11137
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102318
Pennington101716
Pipestone98324
Yellow Medicine95617
Murray9288
Jackson88810
Swift86318
Pope7555
Stevens7118
Marshall70915
Clearwater69214
Lake67416
Lac qui Parle66516
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4952
Big Stone4733
Grant4528
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned40168
Kittson38521
Red Lake3234
Traverse2844
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 319543

Reported Deaths: 4861
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48378500
Linn18645294
Scott16341182
Black Hawk14433261
Woodbury13296198
Johnson1253962
Dubuque11872177
Dallas942678
Pottawattamie9388126
Story905840
Cerro Gordo482574
Warren479159
Webster477781
Clinton473272
Sioux463864
Marshall442468
Des Moines405753
Muscatine401983
Buena Vista401135
Wapello3615100
Plymouth357173
Jasper342463
Lee339042
Marion320659
Jones278953
Henry272233
Carroll260043
Bremer255351
Crawford240031
Washington229439
Boone229224
Benton218751
Mahaska204740
Jackson200035
Tama194861
Dickinson191334
Kossuth188049
Delaware180337
Clay176624
Fayette170426
Wright169028
Buchanan166924
Winneshiek166924
Hamilton165536
Harrison161865
Hardin161033
Cedar159820
Clayton156251
Butler154329
Page152717
Floyd143938
Mills141217
Cherokee141132
Lyon140237
Poweshiek140227
Hancock134525
Allamakee133137
Iowa131923
Madison131812
Calhoun12529
Grundy125028
Winnebago124930
Jefferson124129
Cass118645
Louisa118434
Mitchell118139
Chickasaw115412
Appanoose115143
Union114627
Sac114517
Emmet111635
Shelby110329
Humboldt109420
Unassigned10770
Guthrie105927
Franklin105719
Palo Alto93916
Montgomery92730
Howard91220
Keokuk87528
Clarke86813
Monroe84226
Pocahontas79417
Ida78630
Monona73121
Davis72423
Adair71024
Greene7098
Lucas68012
Osceola65512
Worth6294
Taylor61711
Fremont5358
Van Buren52116
Decatur5205
Ringgold47712
Audubon4378
Wayne42721
Adams3093
Patchy fog tonight followed by a giant cold front
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

