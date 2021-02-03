Clear
BREAKING NEWS Blizzard Warning issued for north Iowa Thursday into Friday; Winter Storm Watch in SE Minnesota Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch - Blizzard Warning View Alerts

She was stunned by Biden's inauguration. How this South Carolina mom escaped QAnon

Article Image

Ashley Vanderbilt fell down the QAnon rabbit hole. But after Joe Biden was inaugurated, she knew she'd been tricked. She tells CNN Business' Donie O'Sullivan how she escaped.

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 9:30 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 9:30 AM
Posted By: Story by Donie O'Sullivan Video by Zach Wasser and Richa Naik

Ashley Vanderbilt says her four-year-old daughter Emmerson knew "something was wrong with her mom."

"I wasn't one hundred percent there like I should have been," she recalls.

After November's election she spent days on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube becoming indoctrinated into the world of QAnon. By inauguration day, she was convinced that if then President-elect Joe Biden took office the United States would literally turn into a communist country. She was terrified that she would have to go into hiding with her daughter.

Many QAnon believers have clear political motives, but Vanderbilt says she is a passive participant in politics.

"I've always been someone that you just tell me what to do and I do it. I grew up being told we were Republicans, so I've always been that straight red ticket," she explained in an interview with CNN near her home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, last Saturday.

She doesn't watch the news. "What have we heard the last four or five years? Don't watch the news. 'Fake news.' 'Fake news.'"

Vanderbilt worked in the office of a construction company. But, like millions of Americans in 2020, she says she lost her job at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. Feeling depressed and with more time on her hands, she began spending a lot of time online.

The 27-year-old mom is an avid user of the video app TikTok. It's there, she says, that she was first introduced to QAnon.

She mostly followed entertainment accounts on the platform, but as the election neared she began interacting with pro-Trump and anti-Biden TikTok videos. Soon, she says, TikTok's "For You" page, an algorithmically determined feed in the app that suggests videos a user might like, was showing her video after video of conspiracy theories.

A spokesperson for TikTok told CNN the company is "committed to countering misinformation and advancing media literacy in our community. Content and accounts promoting QAnon aren't allowed on our platform and are removed as identified."

Clearly the company's safeguards failed Vanderbilt.

What began on TikTok, continued on Facebook, YouTube, and Telegram, where by January Vanderbilt says she was spending hours every night learning more about the supposed cabal of pedophiles in the Democratic Party that had stolen the election.

But all was not lost.

She believed that even though Biden was declared the winner of the election, his inauguration would be thwarted.

First, Trump would declare martial law, then the Democrats (and some Republicans) and the Hollywood celebrities in Washington, DC for the inauguration would be rounded up and arrested. Trump had "opened back up Guantanamo Bay" (it never closed) and "increased the capacity to 200,000."

That was the conspiracy theory being pushed by QAnon followers on the eve of the inauguration, and it is what Vanderbilt believed.

But on the morning of January 20th, 2021, Trump flew out of Washington to his new home in Florida and Biden became the 46th President of the United States.

"I was devastated," Vanderbilt recalls. "Instantly, I went into panic mode."

She called her mom who was at work. "I just told her it's like we're all going to die. We're going to be owned by China. And I was like, I might have to pull my daughter out of school because they're going to take her."

Her mom tried to calm her down. "Obviously God's will was to have President Biden come in for this country, so it's going to be fine," Vanderbilt says her mom told her. "This happens all the time. It's an election. Parties switch, no big deal."

After their call she said her mom texted her a warning to not take her daughter out of school.

A key tenet of QAnon is that there is a master plan at work and Trump is in charge. "The plan" said he would round-up the so-called deep state and bring them to justice. "The plan" said he would win the 2020 election in a landslide. When this didn't happen, QAnon supporters began spinning absurd predictions that Trump would somehow halt Biden's inauguration in the days or hours leading up to it.

None of that happened. But like in many cults, the lore and predictions in QAnon are ever-changing. Each time a prophecy fails to come to fruition, a new theory crops up to fill the void.

And so some QAnon adherents concocted a new conspiracy theory in the hours after inauguration. President Joe Biden's inauguration itself was a key part of the plan, the new theory held, and Trump would return as President in the coming few weeks. Then, certainly, all the deep-state arrests would happen.

That was a step too far for Vanderbilt. She began to realize that she had bought into a lie with an almost religious fervor. Over the past two weeks she has been posting on TikTok, the platform that dragged her into the conspiracy theory, sharing her story in the hope that it might help or inspire others to see the light.

Some followers of QAnon cite specific posts from the anonymous person or people behind the conspiracy theory as if they were scripture.

Vanderbilt credits her faith in God for helping her out of QAnon. While she was deep in the conspiracy theory, she said that Trump was becoming an almost messianic figure for her who could do no wrong. She recalls once asking herself, "Am I putting even Trump above God?"

Vanderbilt reflects that she could perhaps have been pulled out of QAnon before inauguration day if Trump himself condemned it. Instead, he flirted with it and tacitly embraced it by retweeting prominent QAnon accounts and saying positive things about QAnon followers.

Instead, she had a revelation of her own.

She was able to do something that many people, including some elected representatives and a few members of the Republican Party, are not. She has admitted she was wrong and has condemned QAnon as a dangerous political movement.

On the national stage, Vanderbilt hopes her story will help others.

At home, four-year-old Emmerson is just happy to have her mom back. She didn't become a QAnon orphan, a child with a parent living in a parallel universe of conspiracy theory, but others will.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 463132

Reported Deaths: 6278
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin960971533
Ramsey41332767
Dakota34288365
Anoka31867372
Washington20982242
Stearns18272193
St. Louis14246254
Scott12483103
Wright11992108
Olmsted1113378
Sherburne841571
Carver717239
Clay666984
Rice641578
Kandiyohi564273
Blue Earth556833
Crow Wing496479
Chisago468939
Otter Tail467969
Benton430488
Winona402148
Mower384329
Douglas382866
Nobles376947
Goodhue367964
Polk333560
McLeod331448
Beltrami321748
Morrison316345
Lyon307541
Becker292940
Itasca292244
Isanti291844
Carlton290343
Steele285910
Pine273315
Freeborn262623
Todd235230
Nicollet234740
Brown224235
Le Sueur219716
Mille Lacs218345
Cass212124
Meeker202933
Waseca197016
Wabasha17903
Martin174626
Roseau166917
Hubbard154438
Houston146214
Dodge14364
Redwood143127
Renville140540
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13108
Cottonwood130519
Wadena122519
Aitkin113033
Rock113012
Faribault112816
Sibley11137
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102318
Pennington101716
Pipestone98324
Yellow Medicine95617
Murray9288
Jackson88810
Swift86318
Pope7555
Stevens7118
Marshall70915
Clearwater69214
Lake67416
Lac qui Parle66516
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4952
Big Stone4733
Grant4528
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned40168
Kittson38521
Red Lake3234
Traverse2844
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 319543

Reported Deaths: 4861
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48378500
Linn18645294
Scott16341182
Black Hawk14433261
Woodbury13296198
Johnson1253962
Dubuque11872177
Dallas942678
Pottawattamie9388126
Story905840
Cerro Gordo482574
Warren479159
Webster477781
Clinton473272
Sioux463864
Marshall442468
Des Moines405753
Muscatine401983
Buena Vista401135
Wapello3615100
Plymouth357173
Jasper342463
Lee339042
Marion320659
Jones278953
Henry272233
Carroll260043
Bremer255351
Crawford240031
Washington229439
Boone229224
Benton218751
Mahaska204740
Jackson200035
Tama194861
Dickinson191334
Kossuth188049
Delaware180337
Clay176624
Fayette170426
Wright169028
Buchanan166924
Winneshiek166924
Hamilton165536
Harrison161865
Hardin161033
Cedar159820
Clayton156251
Butler154329
Page152717
Floyd143938
Mills141217
Cherokee141132
Lyon140237
Poweshiek140227
Hancock134525
Allamakee133137
Iowa131923
Madison131812
Calhoun12529
Grundy125028
Winnebago124930
Jefferson124129
Cass118645
Louisa118434
Mitchell118139
Chickasaw115412
Appanoose115143
Union114627
Sac114517
Emmet111635
Shelby110329
Humboldt109420
Unassigned10770
Guthrie105927
Franklin105719
Palo Alto93916
Montgomery92730
Howard91220
Keokuk87528
Clarke86813
Monroe84226
Pocahontas79417
Ida78630
Monona73121
Davis72423
Adair71024
Greene7098
Lucas68012
Osceola65512
Worth6294
Taylor61711
Fremont5358
Van Buren52116
Decatur5205
Ringgold47712
Audubon4378
Wayne42721
Adams3093
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Mason City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Patchy fog tonight followed by a giant cold front
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 2/3

Image

Rochester NAACP reflects on Black History

Image

Need for in-home care increasing

Image

Austin Bruins look for successful February

Image

Grizzlies' Fodstad commits to DIII Concordia

Image

State Senator Carla Nelson Discusses Budget Priorities

${item.thumbnail.title}

RPS approves return to in-person learning for elementary, secondary students

Image

Sara's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Minnesota has new Coronavirus numbers

Image

JM freshman receives unique nomination

Community Events