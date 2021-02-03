Clear
BREAKING NEWS RPS Superintendent Michael Munoz Resigns Full Story
BREAKING NEWS RPS approves return to in-person learning for elementary, secondary students Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch - Dense Fog Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts

70% to 85% of Americans need to be fully vaccinated for a return to normal, Fauci says. So far it's less than 2%

Dr. Anthony Fauci talks with Don Lemon about how many people need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before society can "get back to normal."

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 4:00 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 4:00 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

About 70% to 85% of the US population should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before the country can begin to return to a sense of normalcy, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Tuesday night.

So far, less than 2% of Americans have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the US, more than 32.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with about 26.4 million people having received at least one dose. About six million people have received both doses, the CDC data shows.

Fauci said he's hopeful the country can get to that high level of vaccinations by the end of the summer to the beginning of fall.

"Having said that," he added, "There is an absolute 'but' in that. And the 'but' is that we have to address the variants."

Experts have sounded the alarm about the new Covid-19 variants that have been detected in the US, warning the country is now in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible before the variants spread too far and possibly trigger another surge of infections.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm said earlier this week that a surge fueled by the variant first detected in the UK -- the B.1.1.7 strain -- is likely to occur "in the next six to 14 weeks."

And there are also concerns around what the variants will mean for vaccine efficacy. Studies have suggested a variant from South Africa could pose a problem for vaccines, while a new report this week said a mutation that could impact vaccines has also been detected in samples of the B.1.1.7 strain.

The best thing Americans can do now, Fauci said, is to prevent the virus from spreading further and mutating.

"The only way a virus mutates (is) if it can replicate. So if you vaccinate people and double down on public health measures and keep the level of viral dynamics low we will not have an easy evolution into mutations," he said. "That's something that people really need to understand."

"The way you stop those mutations: Get vaccinated and abide by the public health measures," Fauci added.

Study: Younger adults are biggest spreaders of virus in US

His comments came as a group of researchers reported Tuesday that the biggest spreaders of Covid-19 in the US are adults aged 20 to 49 -- and efforts to control the spread, including vaccinations, should probably focus on that age group.

The team of researchers at Imperial College London used cell phone location data covering more than 10 million people and publicly available information on the spread of the virus to calculate which age groups were most responsible.

They estimated that people 35 to 49 accounted for 41% of the new transmissions through mid-August, and adults 20 to 34 were responsible for another 35%. Children and teens accounted for just 6% of spread. while people 50 to 64 made up 15% of transmission.

Experts have previously warned that the surges were largely driven by younger groups, Fauci said, but that doesn't mean those groups should get the vaccine "at the expense of getting the older people who have the underlying conditions, get vaccinated."

"You don't want to deprive them to get the younger ones, because they're the ones that are going to wind up in the hospital and have a higher rate of death," Fauci said.

More than 446,000 Americans have already lost their lives to the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- and more than 100,000 have died this year alone.

States will see an increase in vaccine supply

Hoping to slow the pandemic as soon as possible, states have been pushing for more supply and ramping up their capabilities to get more shots into arms faster.

"Our challenge is supply, supply, supply," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Tuesday. "Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it's just going to take some time."

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it was boosting the weekly allocation of vaccines to states, tribes and territories by an additional 5%.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the increase will allow for the state to supply about 20% more vaccine doses to local governments in the coming weeks, which means they could choose to expand guidelines on who is eligible for a shot.

"We have statewide priorities set by the federal government but if a local government is now getting more (doses) and they believe in their local circumstance they want to prioritize taxi drivers, Uber drivers because they think that has been a problem, or developmentally disabled facilities or restaurant workers, they have that flexibility," Cuomo said in a news conference Tuesday.

The state had to shut down and postpone many vaccination appointments following a massive winter storm that pounded the region this week.

New York City officials said Tuesday that people who had their appointments canceled due to weather will be contacted individually for rescheduling, highlighting the city was committed to not making any new appointments until all those people were taken care of.

Pharmacies prepare to start vaccinations

The Biden administration also said Tuesday it will begin direct shipments of Covid-19 vaccines to retail pharmacies next week -- starting at about 6,500 stores.

"Millions of Americans turn to their local pharmacies every day for their medicines, flu shots, and much more. And pharmacies are readily accessible in most communities, with most Americans living within five miles of a pharmacy," White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said.

CVS said in it will kick off vaccinations next week as part of the federal program. The 11 states where the pharmacy chain will begin vaccinations are California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York (not including New York City), Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Vaccination appointments can be booked as early as February 9 at CVS locations that offer the vaccine, the statement said, and eligibility requirements in each jurisdiction will still apply.

The extra doses of vaccine for pharmacies will come from increased productions by vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer, Zients said.

"It's all a result of the manufacturing scaling up, and we hope that we can do all we can, and we will do all we can, to continue that scale up and make more vaccines available," Zients said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 462528

Reported Deaths: 6270
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin959631530
Ramsey41282765
Dakota34232364
Anoka31818372
Washington20950242
Stearns18260193
St. Louis14233254
Scott12453103
Wright11959108
Olmsted1110978
Sherburne840771
Carver716539
Clay666784
Rice640878
Kandiyohi563973
Blue Earth555633
Crow Wing495879
Chisago468738
Otter Tail467969
Benton429488
Winona401648
Mower383429
Douglas382666
Nobles376747
Goodhue367264
Polk333460
McLeod331148
Beltrami321148
Morrison315945
Lyon307441
Becker293040
Itasca291644
Isanti291444
Carlton290043
Steele285610
Pine273315
Freeborn262223
Todd235130
Nicollet233740
Brown223535
Le Sueur219116
Mille Lacs217945
Cass212124
Meeker202833
Waseca197116
Wabasha17873
Martin174326
Roseau166917
Hubbard154438
Houston145714
Dodge14354
Redwood142927
Renville140340
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13098
Cottonwood130318
Wadena122619
Aitkin113033
Rock113012
Faribault112616
Sibley11137
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102218
Pennington101716
Pipestone98324
Yellow Medicine95517
Murray9288
Jackson88710
Swift86318
Pope7555
Stevens7118
Marshall70915
Clearwater69014
Lake67516
Lac qui Parle66516
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4952
Big Stone4713
Grant4508
Norman4298
Mahnomen4227
Unassigned40368
Kittson38521
Red Lake3224
Traverse2834
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 318460

Reported Deaths: 4848
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48137500
Linn18583293
Scott16277182
Black Hawk14387261
Woodbury13271197
Johnson1249462
Dubuque11837176
Dallas937578
Pottawattamie9358126
Story904140
Cerro Gordo481874
Webster477681
Warren477359
Clinton471572
Sioux463562
Marshall439768
Des Moines404353
Muscatine401583
Buena Vista400835
Wapello3601100
Plymouth356572
Jasper340963
Lee337642
Marion319659
Jones278653
Henry272033
Carroll259643
Bremer254551
Crawford239431
Boone228824
Washington228339
Benton218151
Mahaska204140
Jackson199335
Tama194461
Dickinson191232
Kossuth186149
Delaware179337
Clay176123
Fayette169626
Wright168928
Buchanan166124
Winneshiek165824
Hamilton165136
Harrison161365
Hardin161033
Cedar159120
Clayton155951
Butler153829
Page152417
Floyd143538
Cherokee140931
Mills140517
Lyon139835
Poweshiek139727
Hancock134425
Allamakee132937
Iowa131423
Madison130312
Calhoun12519
Winnebago124830
Grundy124328
Jefferson123829
Louisa118333
Cass118245
Mitchell118039
Chickasaw115012
Appanoose114743
Union114627
Sac114517
Emmet111535
Shelby110229
Humboldt109020
Unassigned10710
Franklin105719
Guthrie105727
Palo Alto93816
Montgomery92230
Howard90520
Keokuk87128
Clarke85513
Monroe83826
Pocahontas79317
Ida78630
Monona72721
Davis71523
Adair70724
Greene7058
Lucas67912
Osceola65512
Worth6284
Taylor61511
Fremont5348
Van Buren51616
Decatur5145
Ringgold47412
Audubon4338
Wayne42721
Adams3093
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 6°
Mason City
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Patchy fog tonight followed by warmer midweek temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Austin Bruins look for successful February

Image

Grizzlies' Fodstad commits to DIII Concordia

Image

State Senator Carla Nelson Discusses Budget Priorities

${item.thumbnail.title}

RPS approves return to in-person learning for elementary, secondary students

Image

Sara's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Minnesota has new Coronavirus numbers

Image

JM freshman receives unique nomination

Image

Recommendations for better child care and early education in MN

Image

RPS meeting takes place against backdrop of protests

Image

Tuesday's local highlights and scores

Community Events