Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory - Special Weather Statement View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

5 things to know for February 2: Covid-19, stimulus, White House, GameStop, Myanmar

Snowfall begins to taper off in the Northeast just in time for Groundhog Day, but we are beginning to monitor another system in Central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Feb 2, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Happy Groundhog Day! Will we get more winter? Will we get an early spring? Will we ever spell "Punxsutawney Phil" correctly on the first try?

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Vaccine distribution in the US will "get better very quickly," Dr. Anthony Fauci says. With the Biden administration's recent purchase of 200 million additional doses, the President says there will now be enough doses to fully vaccinate 300 million people by the end of the summer -- almost the entire US population. Though vaccine efforts are improving, officials are still in a race against those coronavirus variants. Fauci says people who have had Covid-19, and thus have some measure of immunity, may get reinfected if variants become dominant. Meanwhile, Japan is planning to extend its state of emergency as case numbers rise. Despite worsening conditions, the country's 2020 Olympics president says the games, postponed from last year and set for this summer, will go on no matter what.

2. Stimulus

Senate Democrats are laying the groundwork for passing parts of President Biden's coronavirus relief plan without any Republican votes using a procedural shortcut known as budget reconciliation. This could take up to a month, which would allow for further bipartisan negotiations while leaving the door open for a unilateral deal. Biden spoke with some Republicans yesterday about their counterproposal to his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, but it's clear Democrats don't think the GOP alternative is viable. Among the differences, the GOP plan would mean about 29 million fewer Americans would get a stimulus payment. Here's a breakdown of where each plan stands on items like school openings and state and small business aid.

3. White House 

The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to postpone oral arguments in significant cases regarding former President Trump's border wall plans. One of Biden's first actions in office was to halt border wall construction while the government reviews how the wall's construction was funded. Biden's team is also moving to pause lawsuits launched under Trump that were intended to acquire private land for wall construction. In another unraveling of Trump-era policy, Biden has frozen two controversial health care regulations. Though aimed at reducing drug costs, both have been found by critics to increase costs or make distribution harder.

4. GameStop

GameStop stock madness is still going on, now with rogue online investors apparently turning their interest to silver. Silver prices yesterday jumped 13% to an eight-year high after some online investors suggested dumping money into silver would hurt big banks they believe are artificially suppressing prices. However, others believe the new push is being co-opted by hedge funds to move pressure off the GameStop rally. The CEO of Robinhood, the trading app used by some of these investors to buy stocks, says the company's clearinghouse asked it to pony up $3 billion in capital following last week's surge -- a sign of the intense financial pressure facing the startup.

5. Myanmar

What happens next in Myanmar? That's the question facing an anxious populace the day after Myanmar's military detained de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other democratically elected leaders and seized control of the country. There are now fears that those actions could be a prelude to a wider clampdown, recalling 50 brutal years the country spent under military rule until 2011. During that time, critics, activists, journalists, academics and artists were routinely jailed and tortured. The crisis has created foreign policy challenges as well. Biden has indicated that sanctions could be on the table in response to the power grab.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

This candy company will pay you $30 an hour to taste test its sweets

Sounds like fun, as long as it doesn't end "I Love Lucy"-style.

Disney is working on a Wakanda-set TV series 

More Wakanda is always a good idea.

The 'Sex and the City' revival will address the Covid-19 pandemic

What a way to set the mood.

Human-made noise may confuse crickets trying to mate, study says

Uh, yeah. WE'RE definitely the loud ones. We'll try to keep it down ... in the name of romance.

PROFILES IN PERSEVERANCE

February is Black History Month, and every day we're highlighting Black pioneers in American history. Learn more here.

Dorothy Height, activist, 1912-2010

Height spent her life fighting racism and sexism. She was the president of the National Council of Negro Women for more than 40 years. She was also one of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s key advisers. Historians say that as an organizer of the March on Washington, she was the only woman activist on the speakers' platform during King's "I Have a Dream'' speech.

IN MEMORIAM

Dustin Diamond, who played the role of Screech on the popular 1990s high school comedy "Saved by the Bell," has died at 44.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country."

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, in a tacit rebuke of controversial Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. House Democrats are working to strip Greene of her committee assignments following various conspiracy-driven comments she has made.

TODAY'S WEATHER

That fierce winter storm is dumping snow on the Northeast 

If the pandemic isn't enough to keep you inside, the sudden several inches of snow will probably do it.

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Zoom!

I can't stop watching this time-lapse video of ships departing, arriving and maneuvering around at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 462528

Reported Deaths: 6270
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin959631530
Ramsey41282765
Dakota34232364
Anoka31818372
Washington20950242
Stearns18260193
St. Louis14233254
Scott12453103
Wright11959108
Olmsted1110978
Sherburne840771
Carver716539
Clay666784
Rice640878
Kandiyohi563973
Blue Earth555633
Crow Wing495879
Chisago468738
Otter Tail467969
Benton429488
Winona401648
Mower383429
Douglas382666
Nobles376747
Goodhue367264
Polk333460
McLeod331148
Beltrami321148
Morrison315945
Lyon307441
Becker293040
Itasca291644
Isanti291444
Carlton290043
Steele285610
Pine273315
Freeborn262223
Todd235130
Nicollet233740
Brown223535
Le Sueur219116
Mille Lacs217945
Cass212124
Meeker202833
Waseca197116
Wabasha17873
Martin174326
Roseau166917
Hubbard154438
Houston145714
Dodge14354
Redwood142927
Renville140340
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13098
Cottonwood130318
Wadena122619
Aitkin113033
Rock113012
Faribault112616
Sibley11137
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102218
Pennington101716
Pipestone98324
Yellow Medicine95517
Murray9288
Jackson88710
Swift86318
Pope7555
Stevens7118
Marshall70915
Clearwater69014
Lake67516
Lac qui Parle66516
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4952
Big Stone4713
Grant4508
Norman4298
Mahnomen4227
Unassigned40368
Kittson38521
Red Lake3224
Traverse2834
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 318460

Reported Deaths: 4848
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48137500
Linn18583293
Scott16277182
Black Hawk14387261
Woodbury13271197
Johnson1249462
Dubuque11837176
Dallas937578
Pottawattamie9358126
Story904140
Cerro Gordo481874
Webster477681
Warren477359
Clinton471572
Sioux463562
Marshall439768
Des Moines404353
Muscatine401583
Buena Vista400835
Wapello3601100
Plymouth356572
Jasper340963
Lee337642
Marion319659
Jones278653
Henry272033
Carroll259643
Bremer254551
Crawford239431
Boone228824
Washington228339
Benton218151
Mahaska204140
Jackson199335
Tama194461
Dickinson191232
Kossuth186149
Delaware179337
Clay176123
Fayette169626
Wright168928
Buchanan166124
Winneshiek165824
Hamilton165136
Harrison161365
Hardin161033
Cedar159120
Clayton155951
Butler153829
Page152417
Floyd143538
Cherokee140931
Mills140517
Lyon139835
Poweshiek139727
Hancock134425
Allamakee132937
Iowa131423
Madison130312
Calhoun12519
Winnebago124830
Grundy124328
Jefferson123829
Louisa118333
Cass118245
Mitchell118039
Chickasaw115012
Appanoose114743
Union114627
Sac114517
Emmet111535
Shelby110229
Humboldt109020
Unassigned10710
Franklin105719
Guthrie105727
Palo Alto93816
Montgomery92230
Howard90520
Keokuk87128
Clarke85513
Monroe83826
Pocahontas79317
Ida78630
Monona72721
Davis71523
Adair70724
Greene7058
Lucas67912
Osceola65512
Worth6284
Taylor61511
Fremont5348
Van Buren51616
Decatur5145
Ringgold47412
Audubon4338
Wayne42721
Adams3093
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Mason City
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 18°
Tracking a dry start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 2/1

Image

The start of Child Mental Health Awareness Week

Image

Mower County Commissioner special election happening next week

Image

The future of the vaccine rollout in Olmsted County

Image

RCTC Aviation Program soaring despite pandemic

Image

Rochester City Council tables liquor license fee reduction, approves proclamation for unity

Image

Rochester City Council on exotic animal performances, liquor license fees, and more

Image

Monday's prep basketball highlights

Image

Helping North Iowa youth with mental trauma

Image

Sara's Monday Night Forecast

Community Events