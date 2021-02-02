Clear

The pandemic is still dwarfing the size of Washington's efforts to fight it

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) speaks with reporters following a meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden about the GOP's proposed coronavirus relief package.

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 2:00 AM
Updated: Feb 2, 2021 2:00 AM
Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

The long war against Covid-19, ever more daunting in the dispiriting months of winter, is now posing a fundamental question over whether the US has the political, economic and national will to prevail before the disaster gets much worse.

A race against time to vaccinate sufficient Americans before mutant versions of the virus cause a new wave of sickness and death is turning into a critical stress test for a mass immunization effort off to a difficult start.

And there is a disconnect in Washington over the scale of the crisis, with Democrats demanding a "go big" economic rescue plan and the few Republicans who back action envisaging a much more modest approach.

It remains unclear whether vaccine and testing efforts, attempts to alleviate harrowing economic suffering and the level of buy-in from the American people themselves are sufficient for the challenges that lie ahead.

"We have got to prepare ourselves for a long battle," William Haseltine, a groundbreaking medical researcher and author, told CNN's Erin Burnett on Monday, warning of the potential of variant viral strains to prolong the pandemic.

"We can do it. We have to muster the popular will to do it. It can't be done only by leadership, it has to be done by each and every citizen," he said.

In a glimmer of hope on the economic fight, President Joe Biden spent two hours in the Oval Office with a group of Republican senators who have offered a counter-proposal less than one-third the size of his $1.9 trillion rescue package. Congressional Democrats, far less concerned than Biden about a bipartisan approach, say the GOP approach is far too small.

There was no sign of a breakthrough Monday, but in today's acrid Washington any meeting between Democrats and Republicans that does not end with open hostility is an incremental step forward.

In a statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that "while there were areas of agreement, the President also reiterated his view that Congress must respond boldly and urgently, and noted many areas which the Republican senators' proposal does not address."

The Republican reaction was tempered but courteous, adding to an impression that while Biden may take on board some GOP ideas, the prospect of a bipartisan vote for the final package remains remote.

"I would not say that we came together on a package tonight," Maine's Sen. Susan Collins said, but she praised the President for his openness to what she said turned out to be an "excellent" meeting that lasted two hours.

Still, the tone of the talks also offered some hope at a minimum that Biden's definition of unity -- that political disagreements shouldn't turn into flaming political warfare -- has a little traction.

Skeptical House Democrats

Capitol Hill Democrats are, however, deeply skeptical of taking the time to consult Republicans who have a sharply different take on the size of the crisis, a reality that narrows Biden's negotiating room.

Just before Biden convened the meeting with the GOP senators, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York started the procedural machinery they could use to ram through the super-sized Democratic plan using a measure known as reconciliation to overcome Republican stalling tactics.

And the White House spent the day running up to the meeting stressing that the size of the multiple crises afflicting the country means that slimmed-down rescue plans will not work. That is a point also underscored by the growing sense that relative normality is still many months away. A pandemic stretching late in the year would force Biden to quickly return to Congress for another rescue if a smaller package is agreed to now.

Biden's plan would send another $1,400 to many Americans and extend unemployment benefits through September. He'd spend tens of billions of dollars in vaccine and testing programs and to help schools reopen. He'd also send hundreds of billions in aid to states and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The Republican offer comes in at around $600 billion and includes similar amounts to battle the pandemic. It extends a slightly smaller weekly unemployment benefit until the end of June. It also offers stimulus payments -- of $1,000 -- but targets them more narrowly.

Can Biden steel America's morale?

The fate of the country -- and of Biden's presidency -- depends to a considerable extent on his capacity to steel Americans for the next stage of the battle and his ability to maintain national morale.

His White House has injected perceptible urgency to the fight, overhauling the faltering vaccine rollout of a previous President who most often ignored the worst domestic crisis in decades. Americans are now deluged with briefings and data from scientists, free to speak without fear of political repercussions. The most important priority will be scaling up the vaccine effort -- an operation that depends on the swift approval of a large Covid-19 rescue from Congress.

But the President is leading a country beaten down by months of social distancing, family isolation and economic pain -- left as divided as it has been since the Civil War by Donald Trump's tumultuous exit.

As new coronavirus infections decline and eventually hospitalizations and death rates fall, state governors are likely to face intense political pressure to restore a semblance of normal life.

Already some restrictions on restaurant openings and other measures are being eased in states like New York, Michigan and California. The majority of Republican voters, who already doubt Biden's legitimacy thanks to Trump's lies about a stolen election, are unlikely to take kindly to any calls for restraint from Biden.

And any easing of social distancing would provide exactly the conditions that new Covid-19 variants, from South Africa, the UK and US soil, need to seed another, even more virulent wave of infections.

Vaccines offer a way out of the crisis. But with Biden saying last week that it will take until the end of the summer for the US to reach a level of 300 million immunizations, the possibility of months more misery is very real.

Debate over vaccine schedule

The government's top infectious diseases specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, offered Americans some hope on Monday evening after predicting that the rate of vaccinations would ramp up quickly.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room." But he also pleaded with Americans to intensify basic health precautions to stop mutant strains of the virus getting a disastrous hold before the full vaccine rollout.

Earlier, in a White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that while new infections slowed by 14.5% in the last week of January, that painted a misleading picture of the pandemic's potential in the coming weeks.

"While the recent decline in cases and hospital admissions are encouraging, they are counterbalanced by the stark reality that in January we recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in any month since the pandemic began, with over 90,000 deaths recorded in January alone," Walensky said.

"Variants remain a great concern," the CDC director said, reporting the discovery of mutant strains that experts fear could soon become dominant countrywide, telling of 471 variant cases in 33 jurisdictions as of Sunday.

The prospect that variants are more infectious and slightly more deadly has provoked a debate inside and outside government over whether protocols on vaccinations should change.

Currently, states seek to ensure that immunized patients in high-risk categories get the full two-dose schedule. But some experts are suggesting that as many people as possible should get a first dose to provide limited immunity in a bid to slow the spread of viral variants.

Fauci told reporters there were currently no plans to change the system. But Walensky left open the possibility that adjustments that were suggested by science could be made in the future.

"Until we have further data we intend to follow the trials and to use the science to say 21 days for two doses with Pfizer and 28 for Moderna," she said, referring to two vaccines currently authorized by regulators for emergency use.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 461807

Reported Deaths: 6268
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin958011529
Ramsey41201764
Dakota34166364
Anoka31777372
Washington20904242
Stearns18244193
St. Louis14210254
Scott12421103
Wright11942108
Olmsted1109178
Sherburne840171
Carver715039
Clay666584
Rice639178
Kandiyohi563473
Blue Earth554533
Crow Wing494579
Otter Tail467769
Chisago467338
Benton429288
Winona400748
Mower382729
Douglas382466
Nobles376647
Goodhue366764
Polk333160
McLeod330948
Beltrami320948
Morrison315845
Lyon307341
Becker292940
Itasca290844
Isanti290744
Carlton289143
Steele284610
Pine273215
Freeborn261423
Todd235130
Nicollet233440
Brown222735
Le Sueur218916
Mille Lacs217845
Cass212024
Meeker202633
Waseca196816
Wabasha17863
Martin173826
Roseau166917
Hubbard154038
Houston145314
Dodge14324
Redwood142627
Renville140340
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13078
Cottonwood130318
Wadena122519
Rock113012
Aitkin112933
Faribault112216
Sibley11137
Watonwan10818
Kanabec102018
Pennington101616
Pipestone98224
Yellow Medicine95417
Murray9288
Jackson88710
Swift86218
Pope7535
Stevens7118
Marshall70815
Clearwater68914
Lake67516
Lac qui Parle66416
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4942
Big Stone4713
Grant4508
Norman4288
Mahnomen4227
Unassigned41168
Kittson38521
Red Lake3234
Traverse2834
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 317684

Reported Deaths: 4843
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47978500
Linn18522293
Scott16229180
Black Hawk14374259
Woodbury13258197
Johnson1247062
Dubuque11830176
Dallas933778
Pottawattamie9332126
Story901140
Cerro Gordo481474
Webster477081
Warren475459
Clinton469772
Sioux463062
Marshall438568
Des Moines404253
Muscatine401283
Buena Vista400635
Wapello3590100
Plymouth356572
Jasper340563
Lee336542
Marion317459
Jones278453
Henry271733
Carroll259543
Bremer253751
Crawford238531
Boone228524
Washington227439
Benton217851
Mahaska202640
Jackson199335
Tama193961
Dickinson191032
Kossuth185449
Delaware179036
Clay175523
Fayette169526
Wright168928
Buchanan165324
Winneshiek165324
Hamilton164736
Harrison161265
Hardin160633
Cedar158920
Clayton155651
Butler153629
Page151517
Floyd143438
Cherokee140931
Mills140117
Lyon139635
Poweshiek138927
Hancock134525
Allamakee132837
Iowa131123
Madison129612
Calhoun12489
Winnebago124630
Grundy124128
Jefferson123529
Cass118045
Louisa118033
Mitchell117939
Chickasaw115012
Appanoose114543
Union114427
Sac114217
Emmet111435
Shelby110029
Humboldt108520
Unassigned10650
Franklin105619
Guthrie105627
Palo Alto93516
Montgomery92130
Howard90320
Keokuk86828
Clarke85013
Monroe83626
Pocahontas79117
Ida78130
Monona72321
Davis71323
Adair70624
Greene7028
Lucas67712
Osceola65412
Worth6284
Taylor61211
Fremont5318
Van Buren51316
Decatur5095
Ringgold46612
Audubon4338
Wayne42621
Adams3083
