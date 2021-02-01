Clear

These 'vaccine hunters' are getting their shots ahead of schedule by gaming the system

Dr. Anthony Fauci explained the importance of getting vaccinated as quickly as possible to stop the Covid-19 virus from mutating during a White House coronavirus briefing.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew and Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

If she'd waited to get vaccinated until it was her "tier's" turn, Isabela Medina wouldn't have gotten the Covid-19 vaccine until late summer.

She wasn't willing to wait.

Medina, a healthy 25-year-old, moved across the country to live with her parents on the East Coast after her work in the film industry dried up. Anxious to return to work safely, Medina decided in mid-January to go "vaccine dumpster diving."

Though a dumpster, this was not. Rather than dig through a hospital's garbage for vials, Medina staked out a grocery store pharmacy. She wanted to score a leftover vaccine.

She and a friend arrived in the early afternoon, prepared to wait. A line formed behind them. Hours later, when the day's appointments were done, pharmacy staff offered up eight leftover vaccines. Medina and her friend gleefully claimed two of them.

"I felt good about it -- and better that it didn't go to waste," she told CNN.

Medina is what has been described by many on the internet as a "vaccine hunter," or someone who stalks a pharmacy or vaccination site for leftovers.

These vaccine seekers, spurred by reports of doses being dumped and feeling antsy for the country's vaccine rollout to pick up the pace, say they want to prevent waste -- by getting their shot early.

They see it as a win-win: They get vaccinated and a precious dose of the Covid-19 vaccine doesn't end up in the trash. But their gain is also a symptom of a lack of coordination in the US vaccination plan -- the initial rollout was much slower than expected, delaying President Joe Biden's plan for "100 million vaccinations in 100 days."

The lucky -- and privileged -- few who get vaccinated early assure what they're doing isn't wrong, although it certainly feels unfair to those who don't have the time or resources to "hunt" for their own.

Unsurprisingly, the hunters have been criticized for "jumping the line." But the hunters argue what they do is more ethical than letting the vaccines expire.

"This might be a good way for people who haven't been able to get around the logistical nightmare of signing up to just show up and get it," Medina said.

Vaccine hunting is a 'fix' for slow vaccine rollout

By all accounts, the US vaccine rollout so far has been disappointing.

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen explained, in sobering terms, just how disappointing in a January interview, before Biden was inaugurated. At the current rate, she said, it'll take the US 10 years to vaccinate 80% of Americans.

The current pace, 1 million vaccinations a week, is nowhere near enough to achieve herd immunity by summer 2021.

And despite the incredibly high demand for vaccines, vaccination sites across the country have reportedly discarded precious doses after they weren't administered in time. (Both Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines only last a few hours unrefrigerated -- Pfizer's will expire within two hours, and Moderna's within 12, after the vials are removed from the fridge.)

To vaccine hunt is to devote hours, possibly days, of your life waiting for a dose of a vaccine that may or may not be available. It's a crapshoot. You need time, money, connections and luck to succeed. But some say it's worth the effort involved.

Brad Johnson, a medical student at Tulane University, wanted to make tracking down vaccines a bit easier.

Johnson is the admin of a Facebook group called "NOLA Vaccine Hunters," where New Orleans residents trade tips and share leads on leftovers.

He said he got the idea after a friend living in Israel told him about Facebook groups in the country where residents inform each other about the pharmacies that had extra doses.

"When there's a surplus of doses about to expire, they ignored the vaccination schema and just offered it to anyone," he told CNN.

So, about three weeks ago, Johnson made a tool like that for New Orleans. The group now has close to 600 members.

Johnson said he's heard of a few members successfully tracking down leftover vaccines for themselves or their parents.

The Facebook group is Johnson's attempt at correcting what he called a "patchwork of chaos" in the US vaccine distribution plan.

The US is projected to reach 514,000 Covid-19 deaths by February 20 -- and as of last Sunday, over 20 million vaccines have been administered.

Biden has an ambitious goal of administering "100 million vaccines in 100 days." Whether he'll succeed has yet to be seen, considering he's been in office for less than a month. Some health officials believe his goal is too modest as Covid-19 cases continue to climb unimpeded.

The ethical conundrum of vaccine hunting

Because the vaccine is in such high demand and so difficult to actually get -- including for people who are eligible to receive their vaccine -- there's a feeling of injustice when otherwise healthy people get it, even if they aren't technically stealing doses from people who need them, said Melissa Goldstein, an associate professor at George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health.

"There's this sense of unfairness, although we can't necessarily explain why," Goldstein, who studies bioethics, told CNN.

There's no one answer to the question of ethics of early vaccinations, except in a few situations. Take the Hollywood physician who told Variety some of his rich and famous patients attempted to bribe him for an early Covid-19 vaccine, or the Washington state hospital that invited 100 benefactors to sign up for the vaccine regardless of their place in "line."

However, what people in those situations did isn't comparable to what happened last week at a Seattle hospital, where a freezer malfunction meant up to 800 Covid-19 vaccines would be wasted within hours. To keep the doses from expiring, they recruited recipients on social media.

And that situation is different still than that of the "entrepreneurial" vaccine searchers, like Medina and Johnson, who seek out the leftover doses.

"Can we say that entrepreneurialism is an absolute wrong?" Goldstein said. "It's difficult, because we do have a capitalist and merit-based system. We encourage people to network, be scrappy, persistent, determined in getting what they want."

There's privilege, too, in having the time and resources to spend hours scouring for leftover doses, Goldstein said. If only the people who can afford it are able to get vaccinated early, disparities in the rate of who's getting vaccinated will only become more severe.

Johnson said some members of the Facebook group have even crossed state lines to get vaccinated.

A few traveled to rural towns in Mississippi, where health departments have had trouble disseminating all of their allotted doses because residents are hesitant to take the vaccine, he said.

It's not an ideal solution, he said. But when "motivated people" are willing to get vaccinated, even if it's not at the time they were designated by their state, Johnson said he thinks they should do it.

"I am all for getting vaccines into arms and not letting them sit," he said.

How to make early vaccination equitable

Medina's vaccine quest played out over three days. She asked CNN not to disclose her location or the pharmacy where she received the vaccine so as not to bombard them with would-be "vaccine hunters."

There were others like her, spending the better part of the afternoon waiting.

In a TikTok from that day that has since been viewed more than 1.4 million times, she is seen dancing with a clipboard and joyfully calling someone holding her vaccination card, quoting Kamala Harris -- "We did it, Joe!"

Her second dose is scheduled for late February.

Medina doesn't have qualms about her decision -- she's working freelance gigs rather than a full-time job, so she was able to spend the time it took to get her shot.

"I'm really in a privileged position like, socioeconomically, in that I can wait all day for this vaccine," she said. "Those vaccination centers need to do better job and figure out a way to vaccinate the communities they're meant to be vaccinating."

There are some methods, Goldstein said, that could make early vaccinations slightly more equitable.

Grocery store pharmacies could offer leftover vaccine doses to grocery store workers, nearly 40% of whom are Black, Latino or Asian, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Black and Latino Americans, specifically, are being vaccinated at a lower rate than White Americans. And as essential workers who come face-to-face with customers, they need to protect themselves to continue their work.

Some vaccination sites with extra doses about to expire took them to long-term care facilities to vaccinate senior residents and staff there, both populations considered especially vulnerable to Covid-19.

And Biden has already unveiled a detailed Covid-19 strategy to replace the slipshod response under the Trump administration. His plan includes creating vaccination sites in low-income communities.

Johnson's doing his part, too. After weeks of trying to reach the Louisiana Department of Health, he said he finally got through to them. Now, he said, he's working with state health officials to better coordinate who receives leftover vaccines in the state.

He's hoping they can create an official vaccine waiting list that prioritizes health care workers, seniors and essential workers.

For now, though, he supports whoever wants to get a vaccine -- as long as they don't actually jump the line.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 461807

Reported Deaths: 6268
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin958011529
Ramsey41201764
Dakota34166364
Anoka31777372
Washington20904242
Stearns18244193
St. Louis14210254
Scott12421103
Wright11942108
Olmsted1109178
Sherburne840171
Carver715039
Clay666584
Rice639178
Kandiyohi563473
Blue Earth554533
Crow Wing494579
Otter Tail467769
Chisago467338
Benton429288
Winona400748
Mower382729
Douglas382466
Nobles376647
Goodhue366764
Polk333160
McLeod330948
Beltrami320948
Morrison315845
Lyon307341
Becker292940
Itasca290844
Isanti290744
Carlton289143
Steele284610
Pine273215
Freeborn261423
Todd235130
Nicollet233440
Brown222735
Le Sueur218916
Mille Lacs217845
Cass212024
Meeker202633
Waseca196816
Wabasha17863
Martin173826
Roseau166917
Hubbard154038
Houston145314
Dodge14324
Redwood142627
Renville140340
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13078
Cottonwood130318
Wadena122519
Rock113012
Aitkin112933
Faribault112216
Sibley11137
Watonwan10818
Kanabec102018
Pennington101616
Pipestone98224
Yellow Medicine95417
Murray9288
Jackson88710
Swift86218
Pope7535
Stevens7118
Marshall70815
Clearwater68914
Lake67516
Lac qui Parle66416
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4942
Big Stone4713
Grant4508
Norman4288
Mahnomen4227
Unassigned41168
Kittson38521
Red Lake3234
Traverse2834
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 317684

Reported Deaths: 4843
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47978500
Linn18522293
Scott16229180
Black Hawk14374259
Woodbury13258197
Johnson1247062
Dubuque11830176
Dallas933778
Pottawattamie9332126
Story901140
Cerro Gordo481474
Webster477081
Warren475459
Clinton469772
Sioux463062
Marshall438568
Des Moines404253
Muscatine401283
Buena Vista400635
Wapello3590100
Plymouth356572
Jasper340563
Lee336542
Marion317459
Jones278453
Henry271733
Carroll259543
Bremer253751
Crawford238531
Boone228524
Washington227439
Benton217851
Mahaska202640
Jackson199335
Tama193961
Dickinson191032
Kossuth185449
Delaware179036
Clay175523
Fayette169526
Wright168928
Buchanan165324
Winneshiek165324
Hamilton164736
Harrison161265
Hardin160633
Cedar158920
Clayton155651
Butler153629
Page151517
Floyd143438
Cherokee140931
Mills140117
Lyon139635
Poweshiek138927
Hancock134525
Allamakee132837
Iowa131123
Madison129612
Calhoun12489
Winnebago124630
Grundy124128
Jefferson123529
Cass118045
Louisa118033
Mitchell117939
Chickasaw115012
Appanoose114543
Union114427
Sac114217
Emmet111435
Shelby110029
Humboldt108520
Unassigned10650
Franklin105619
Guthrie105627
Palo Alto93516
Montgomery92130
Howard90320
Keokuk86828
Clarke85013
Monroe83626
Pocahontas79117
Ida78130
Monona72321
Davis71323
Adair70624
Greene7028
Lucas67712
Osceola65412
Worth6284
Taylor61211
Fremont5318
Van Buren51316
Decatur5095
Ringgold46612
Audubon4338
Wayne42621
Adams3083
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 15°
Tracking a dry start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester city hall preview, Feb. 1

Image

Sean's Weather Feb 1

Image

Ride for Wyatt

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Recapping Saturday & Sunday's Snow System

Image

Church theft

Image

Truck procession

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 29 edition

Image

Aaron's Weekend Forecast

Image

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 1/29

Community Events