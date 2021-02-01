Clear

1 big thing we still don't know about the GameStop rally

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren tells CNN's Dana Bash she's "looking forward to" getting to the bottom of what happened on Wall Street last week.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Feb 1, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

An army of amateur traders looking to run up the price of struggling stocks has jolted Wall Street and forced the world to pay attention.

But as investors brace for more volatility, an important question needs to be answered: How have big banks and other financial titans been trading the action?

The dominant narrative of the past week has been of a motley crew of day traders coordinating on platforms like Reddit and Discord to buy shares of distressed companies such as GameStop and AMC Entertainment, squeezing hedge funds who had bet that prices would fall.

Yet Wall Street is notorious for trying to capitalize on market volatility —and it's unlikely to have sat back and let Reddit have all the fun.

"We know what the Redditors were doing," Alexis Goldstein, senior policy analyst at the advocacy group Americans for Financial Reform, told me. "What was the rest of Wall Street doing? I don't think we know that yet."

It's clear that the rush into GameStop shares did cause trouble for some hedge funds like Melvin Capital, which lost 53% of its investments in January after it became a primary target for traders on social media.

Other funds, however, could have seen the momentum and decided to buy GameStop stock, or made the most of big price swings using high-frequency trading algorithms. That could have exacerbated some of the recent price moves.

"What really caused the price spike is I think an open question," Goldstein said. "We know part of the story was Reddit. But I don't think we know if that's the full story."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic, made this point over the weekend when calling for regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission to step up their involvement.

"We actually don't know who all the players are in all this — whether there's big money on both sides," Warren told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday. "That's why we need an SEC investigation."

Those who think that Wall Street likely played a role point out that GameStop shares — which have jumped 1,625% in the past month — rose 68% on Friday even when some retail traders were restricted from buying new shares on trading apps like Robinhood.

According to data from Citadel Securities, which processes over 40% of US retail stock trading volume, retail traders were net sellers of GameStop shares last Tuesday and Wednesday. The stock still rose.

Big picture: The potential involvement of big institutional players in the GameStop saga complicates the story. And unknowns on this front pose a big risk for the small investors sticking with GameStop, which closed Friday's session at $325 per share.

"The mania and bubble in GameStop is going to pop and there are going to be lots and lots of retail investors who lost a fortune," said Dennis Kelleher, CEO of financial reform group Better Markets. "The question isn't if that's going to happen — the only question is when that's going to happen."

Reddit mania has spread to the metals market

The Reddit crowd isn't just looking at stocks anymore.

Precious metals are now in the mix, too. Silver futures surged as much as 13% Monday, touching five-month highs. That follows a 6% rally last week.

Why silver? People on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum that catalyzed many of the recent market moves, set their sights the iShares Silver Trust ETF, which trades under the ticker "SLV," last week. Some have suggested it could be a way to hurt big banks they believe are artificially suppressing prices, my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan reports.

"SLV will destroy the biggest banks, not just some little hedge funds," one WallStreetBets user wrote.

The Winklevoss twins, who famously sued Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and were early backers of Bitcoin, have also signaled their support.

"The #silversqueeze is a rage against the machine," Tyler Winklevoss tweeted Sunday.

Leading retail sites posted warnings over the weekend that heavy demand was causing strain.

"Due to unprecedented demand on physical silver products, we are unable to accept any additional orders on a large number of products, until global markets open Sunday evening," APMEX, which bills itself as the world's largest online retailer of precious metals, wrote in a notice on its website.

But Ryan Fitzmaurice, a commodities strategist at Rabobank, notes that the silver market may not be set up for a GameStop-style rush. Silver futures have been strong of late, backed by support from hedge funds and other institutional investors who expect prices to keep rising.

"I am not sure how well this new Reddit trading strategy will fare in futures markets and especially the notoriously volatile commodity markets," Fitzmaurice said.

Tesla's dirty secret: Car sales aren't driving profits

Tesla just had its first profitable year. But it didn't earn that distinction by selling cars, my CNN Business colleague Chris Isidore reports.

Eleven states require automakers sell a certain percentage of zero-emissions vehicles by 2025. If they can't, the automakers have to buy regulatory credits from competitors that meet those requirements — like Tesla, which exclusively sells electric cars.

It's a lucrative business for Tesla, bringing in $3.3 billion over the course of the last five years. Nearly half of that came in 2020 alone.

Why it matters: Without that income, Tesla would actually have posted a net loss in 2020. And long term, it can't count on these credits as a reliable stream of revenue.

"These guys are losing money selling cars. They're making money selling credits. And the credits are going away," said Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research, one of the biggest bears on Tesla shares.

Investor insight: Tesla's stock, long a favorite among everyday investors, actually fell more than 6% last week as attention focused on GameStop. It's still up 583% in the past year, as bulls bet on future growth. However, the credits story is a reminder that the company's stock performance is mostly about long-term expectations for auto sales — not necessarily where it's at now.

Up Next

The ISM Manufacturing Index posts at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming tomorrow: A busy day for Big Oil earnings, with BP, ExxonMobil and Marathon Petroleum due to report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 461807

Reported Deaths: 6268
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin958011529
Ramsey41201764
Dakota34166364
Anoka31777372
Washington20904242
Stearns18244193
St. Louis14210254
Scott12421103
Wright11942108
Olmsted1109178
Sherburne840171
Carver715039
Clay666584
Rice639178
Kandiyohi563473
Blue Earth554533
Crow Wing494579
Otter Tail467769
Chisago467338
Benton429288
Winona400748
Mower382729
Douglas382466
Nobles376647
Goodhue366764
Polk333160
McLeod330948
Beltrami320948
Morrison315845
Lyon307341
Becker292940
Itasca290844
Isanti290744
Carlton289143
Steele284610
Pine273215
Freeborn261423
Todd235130
Nicollet233440
Brown222735
Le Sueur218916
Mille Lacs217845
Cass212024
Meeker202633
Waseca196816
Wabasha17863
Martin173826
Roseau166917
Hubbard154038
Houston145314
Dodge14324
Redwood142627
Renville140340
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13078
Cottonwood130318
Wadena122519
Rock113012
Aitkin112933
Faribault112216
Sibley11137
Watonwan10818
Kanabec102018
Pennington101616
Pipestone98224
Yellow Medicine95417
Murray9288
Jackson88710
Swift86218
Pope7535
Stevens7118
Marshall70815
Clearwater68914
Lake67516
Lac qui Parle66416
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4942
Big Stone4713
Grant4508
Norman4288
Mahnomen4227
Unassigned41168
Kittson38521
Red Lake3234
Traverse2834
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 317684

Reported Deaths: 4843
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47978500
Linn18522293
Scott16229180
Black Hawk14374259
Woodbury13258197
Johnson1247062
Dubuque11830176
Dallas933778
Pottawattamie9332126
Story901140
Cerro Gordo481474
Webster477081
Warren475459
Clinton469772
Sioux463062
Marshall438568
Des Moines404253
Muscatine401283
Buena Vista400635
Wapello3590100
Plymouth356572
Jasper340563
Lee336542
Marion317459
Jones278453
Henry271733
Carroll259543
Bremer253751
Crawford238531
Boone228524
Washington227439
Benton217851
Mahaska202640
Jackson199335
Tama193961
Dickinson191032
Kossuth185449
Delaware179036
Clay175523
Fayette169526
Wright168928
Buchanan165324
Winneshiek165324
Hamilton164736
Harrison161265
Hardin160633
Cedar158920
Clayton155651
Butler153629
Page151517
Floyd143438
Cherokee140931
Mills140117
Lyon139635
Poweshiek138927
Hancock134525
Allamakee132837
Iowa131123
Madison129612
Calhoun12489
Winnebago124630
Grundy124128
Jefferson123529
Cass118045
Louisa118033
Mitchell117939
Chickasaw115012
Appanoose114543
Union114427
Sac114217
Emmet111435
Shelby110029
Humboldt108520
Unassigned10650
Franklin105619
Guthrie105627
Palo Alto93516
Montgomery92130
Howard90320
Keokuk86828
Clarke85013
Monroe83626
Pocahontas79117
Ida78130
Monona72321
Davis71323
Adair70624
Greene7028
Lucas67712
Osceola65412
Worth6284
Taylor61211
Fremont5318
Van Buren51316
Decatur5095
Ringgold46612
Audubon4338
Wayne42621
Adams3083
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Tracking a dry start to the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather Feb 1

Image

Ride for Wyatt

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Recapping Saturday & Sunday's Snow System

Image

Church theft

Image

Truck procession

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 29 edition

Image

Aaron's Weekend Forecast

Image

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 1/29

Image

Kids not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Community Events