Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Why Biden has a rare opportunity for early success

Article Image

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have taken this Biden statement out of context to push back against the President's executive actions.

Posted: Jan 31, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Jan 31, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by John Harwood

Over five decades in Washington, President Joe Biden has watched seven newly-elected presidents get started. Improbably, he has the chance for a stronger opening act than any of them.

Just 12 days into Biden's presidency, the emerging alignment of forces holds the promise of two giant early legislative breakthroughs. The potential for rapid payoffs in public health and economic recovery exceeds anything recent predecessors managed to find.

That's not because Biden swept into office on a landslide. Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all won larger electoral majorities with wider popular vote margins.

It's not because of superior numerical muscle in Congress. Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump, as well as Clinton and Obama, enjoyed bigger partisan majorities in the House and Senate.

And it's not because Biden's grandfatherly persona bests Reagan's charisma, Clinton's persuasiveness or Obama's star quality. At 78, the oldest president in American history has made understated calm his early signature.

Instead, the size of Biden's opportunity reflects the unique circumstances of early 2021: a deadly pandemic that could subside with an effective vaccination push, a battered economy poised to rebound when it does, the unfinished business of a disgraced predecessor, and the determination of fellow Democrats to overcome obstruction by increasingly-radicalized Republican adversaries.

All that raises confidence among White House officials that their bare majorities in Congress can unite to enact a Covid-19 relief package close to the $1.9 trillion version Biden has requested. Right after that, Democrats intend to do it again for an even costlier infrastructure plan.

"He's facing the deepest problems but the biggest opportunities of any president probably since FDR," observes Biden adviser Anita Dunn, who opened her career as an intern in the Carter White House. "Even with narrow majorities in Congress, he has the opportunity to build broad bipartisan support for his program -- not necessarily in Congress but with the American people."

Building consensus -- even without congressional GOP

"Not necessarily in Congress" is the key phrase for understanding the White House approach. A veteran of 36 years in the Senate before becoming Obama's vice president, Biden framed his inaugural speech around unifying the country.

But he explained last week that unity, as he defines it, does not require votes from the congressional Republicans who unyieldingly opposed Obama on every front.

Rather, Biden cited the need for his Covid relief plan to attract broad popular support and inspire consensus among experts that it meets the needs of the moment. He already holds supportive evidence on both counts.

The US Chamber of Commerce and former Trump economist Kevin Hassett have praised the package. Trump himself pushed loudly for $2,000 Covid assistance checks to individual Americans -- the level Biden proposes to reach by adding $1,400 to the $600 checks Congress enacted late last year.

A poll by the Harvard School of Public Health for Politico last month showed at least eight in 10 rank-and-file Republicans and Democrats alike consider it "extremely important" that the new President and Congress pass a major Covid relief bill to aid individuals and businesses and expand vaccinations, testing and personal protective equipment. A Monmouth University poll last week showed that, by a 71%-25% margin, Americans want Republicans to work with Biden rather than try to constrain his agenda.

To the contrary, GOP congressional leaders have resumed reflexive opposition. Barely three weeks after a violent insurrection that trashed the Capitol, killed a police officer and threatened their own lives, most Republican lawmakers have abandoned any initial impulses to hold Trump accountable following his second impeachment by the House.

That rallies Biden's party behind him. Armed with special budget rules that shield the Covid relief bill from Republican filibuster, Democrats won't linger long in negotiations with the few Republicans showing even minimal willingness to cooperate.

A big asset for a new President

Light at the end of the pandemic tunnel generates additional political momentum.

So does the prospect of an economic snap-back if American life can regain a semblance of normalcy. Business economist Diane Swonk sees Biden's proposal swelling overall 2021 growth from the 4% currently projected to 6%; Moody's economist Mark Zandi says it would accelerate the return to full employment by a year, to the end of 2022.

On infrastructure, Biden can harness years of pent-up demand that Republicans resisted under Trump and Obama alike. He benefits from a growing economic consensus that America's ability to borrow cheaply makes the benefit of public investment exceed the burden of increased debt.

And as with Covid relief, congressional Democrats can protect Biden's infrastructure package from Republican filibuster.

That doesn't mean the President isn't seeking, and can't gain, some Republican support for either initiative. His history, temperament and leverage make that possible.

But it means he doesn't have to. That represents an enormous asset for a new President who has learned how quickly the window for action in Congress can close. Clinton, Obama and Trump all saw their parties lose control of the House after their first two years.

"We never talk about experience when we're picking a president," says Ted Kaufman, the longtime Biden friend and aide who helped lead the transition to the White House. "This is the right guy for the right time."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 460819

Reported Deaths: 6255
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin955791526
Ramsey41132762
Dakota34045361
Anoka31709371
Washington20854242
Stearns18234193
St. Louis14172254
Scott12396103
Wright11930108
Olmsted1104278
Sherburne839771
Carver713639
Clay665584
Rice637278
Kandiyohi562873
Blue Earth554433
Crow Wing493979
Otter Tail467869
Chisago466338
Benton427888
Winona399648
Douglas381966
Mower381529
Nobles376347
Goodhue365564
Polk332760
McLeod330848
Beltrami320248
Morrison315545
Lyon307141
Becker292340
Itasca290444
Isanti289844
Carlton288243
Steele283310
Pine272715
Freeborn259623
Todd234830
Nicollet232939
Brown221835
Le Sueur218516
Mille Lacs217545
Cass211924
Meeker202533
Waseca196316
Wabasha17783
Martin173226
Roseau166917
Hubbard153938
Houston145114
Dodge14254
Redwood142527
Renville140040
Chippewa133633
Fillmore13058
Cottonwood130218
Wadena122119
Rock112712
Aitkin112633
Faribault112016
Sibley11107
Watonwan10788
Kanabec101818
Pennington101616
Pipestone98023
Yellow Medicine95517
Murray9257
Jackson88610
Swift85818
Pope7515
Stevens7128
Marshall70815
Clearwater68914
Lake67316
Lac qui Parle66416
Wilkin64110
Koochiching61210
Lincoln4942
Big Stone4713
Grant4488
Norman4288
Mahnomen4217
Unassigned39868
Kittson38421
Red Lake3224
Traverse2814
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 317386

Reported Deaths: 4595
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47914480
Linn18494284
Scott16214178
Black Hawk14371248
Woodbury13253186
Johnson1245757
Dubuque11821166
Pottawattamie9328120
Dallas932074
Story901039
Cerro Gordo480673
Webster477078
Warren474549
Clinton469269
Sioux462761
Marshall438165
Des Moines404044
Buena Vista400633
Muscatine400581
Wapello358798
Plymouth356271
Jasper339763
Lee336035
Marion316955
Jones278051
Henry271733
Carroll259640
Bremer253448
Crawford238524
Boone228318
Washington227533
Benton217551
Mahaska202539
Jackson199234
Tama193859
Dickinson190929
Kossuth185445
Delaware178736
Clay175221
Fayette169525
Wright168926
Buchanan165224
Winneshiek165223
Hamilton164531
Harrison161065
Hardin160533
Cedar158819
Clayton155149
Butler153626
Page151316
Floyd143237
Cherokee140928
Mills140117
Lyon139534
Poweshiek138624
Hancock134524
Allamakee132532
Iowa130922
Madison129410
Calhoun12489
Winnebago124529
Grundy124128
Jefferson123528
Cass118044
Louisa117931
Mitchell117938
Chickasaw115012
Appanoose114541
Union114425
Sac114215
Emmet111133
Shelby110028
Humboldt108520
Unassigned10640
Franklin105619
Guthrie105425
Palo Alto93412
Montgomery92028
Howard89619
Keokuk86826
Clarke8499
Monroe83520
Pocahontas79112
Ida77930
Monona72018
Davis71322
Adair70524
Greene7027
Lucas67712
Osceola65312
Worth6284
Taylor61111
Fremont5318
Van Buren51216
Decatur5094
Ringgold46611
Audubon4338
Wayne42521
Adams3083
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Mason City
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: °
Freezing drizzle/rain will become snow tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Church theft

Image

Truck procession

Image

Sports Overtime: Jan. 29 edition

Image

Aaron's Weekend Forecast

Image

Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Sean's Weather 1/29

Image

Kids not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Image

President Biden's plans for first 100 days

Image

Lilly Luft named nominee for Dan Gable Ms. Wrestler of the Year

Image

What is the 'Lunchbox Award?'

Community Events