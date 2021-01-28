Clear

Covid-19 cases are trending lower but 80,000 more Americans could die of the virus in the next three weeks

During a CNN Global Town Hall Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Anthony Fauci answers a viewer's question about when immunity begins after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

Posted: Jan 28, 2021
By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Covid-19 cases in the US may be trending in the right direction, but experts say there's still reason to worry.

For one, there are new variants circulating in the US that are threatening another surge and could make even everyday activities more dangerous.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows cases of a variant first spotted in the UK have been detected in at least 28 states. And Minnesota officials recently announced the first US case of another variant, detected in a traveler from Brazil.

"The variants that have been identified recently seem to spread more easily," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday. "They're more transmissible, which can lead to increased number of cases, and increased stress on our already overtaxed system."

In addition, there are bleak forecasts for virus-related deaths. January has already been the pandemic's deadliest month in the US, with more than 80,000 people lost to the virus. And a CDC ensemble forecast projects there could be another 84,000 virus-related deaths by February 20.

Moreover, the country is still grappling with vaccine allocation and distribution problems. Federal data shows only about half of the vaccine supply that has been distributed in the US has been administered and, according to one official, it could be "months" until every American who wants to get the vaccine can.

Here's why some vaccines are 'sitting on the shelves'

During a CNN town hall Wednesday, Walensky offered some explanations as to why there is such a huge gap between the number of doses distributed and those administered.

She explained some of the 47 million doses distributed just arrived in states, while others are still going through a days-long distribution process to make it to their final destination.

"So there is some delay from the time that they're distributed and to the time that they could possibly be administered," Walensky said. There's also a delay in reporting the administrations, she added.

"And then there are some doses that we need to make sure, for the four or five-day window that we give people in order to get their second shot... we need to make sure that that's available for them when they return for their second shot," she added.

But even when all those factors are taken into consideration, there are still some "millions" of doses left "sitting on the shelves," she said.

"That's one of the bottlenecks and one of the ways that we have to get resources to the states, to make sure that they can quickly administer the vaccines that are on their shelves," Walensky said.

Her remarks came the same day a spokesperson with the Federal Emergency Management Agency said a draft request for assistance between FEMA and the Defense Department seeking as many as 10,000 service members to support vaccine administration is close to being finalized.

Service members could be deployed at up to 100 sites nationwide to help boost administrations, the FEMA spokesperson said.

The federal government is also amending rules to help broaden the list of people who can administer vaccines, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday.

"(The Health and Human Services Department) will amend the current Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act -- otherwise known as the PREP Act -- to permit doctors and nurses who have recently retired or become inactive to administer shots, and to permit anyone currently licensed to vaccinate in their state to administer shots across state lines," Zients said.

The action, Zients said, will help "get more vaccinators in the field."

Why you need to be cautious even after vaccine

Once Americans do receive both doses of their Covid-19 vaccine, they shouldn't view that as a "free pass" to leave all safety measures behind, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday. At least not yet.

Maximum immunity against the virus begins about 10 days to "two weeks and beyond" after the second dose, Fauci said during CNN's town hall.

But actions such as traveling are still not a good idea.

"If you absolutely have to travel and it's essential, then obviously one would have to do that," he said. "But we don't want people to think because they got vaccinated, then other public health recommendations just don't apply."

That's because, he said, some vaccinated people could still get infected with the virus and could possibly infect others. That's why, he said, people should also still continue to wear masks.

"So getting vaccinated does not say 'Now I have a free pass to travel,' nor does it say that 'I have a free pass to put aside all of the public health measures' that we talk about all the time.

CDC: No sign of safety concerns with vaccines

As for the vaccines themselves, here's what scientists do know so far.

Severe allergic reactions, known as anaphylaxis, are so far not a problem, according to Walensky.

"Based on our most recent data ... we found that there were 2.1 cases of anaphylaxis per million administered doses of Moderna, and 6.2 cases of anaphylaxis per million doses administered of Pfizer," Walensky said during a White House Covid-19 response team briefing.

"Let me be clear. These are rare treatable outcomes, and the Covid-19 vaccines are safe," she said.

The CDC director added that it's also important to put the numbers into context, and consider that the risk of getting sick with the virus is "much higher" than the risk of allergy from the vaccine.

Other mild side effects, like pain in the arm, feeling tired and muscle aches after the shot are "all normal and expected," Walensky said.

"And these symptoms mean that your immune system is revving up and the vaccine is actually working," she added.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 456490

Reported Deaths: 6174
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin947071506
Ramsey40752750
Dakota33684355
Anoka31437368
Washington20627237
Stearns18137190
St. Louis14032251
Scott1224899
Wright11831107
Olmsted1085175
Sherburne831970
Carver706139
Clay661384
Rice625674
Kandiyohi559172
Blue Earth549633
Crow Wing491178
Otter Tail465468
Chisago461838
Benton424388
Winona395648
Douglas380366
Nobles374847
Mower374729
Goodhue359163
Polk330860
McLeod328947
Beltrami316648
Morrison314845
Lyon306340
Becker290039
Itasca288043
Isanti286543
Carlton285243
Steele279610
Pine270815
Freeborn254923
Todd233730
Nicollet230938
Brown219134
Mille Lacs216145
Le Sueur215016
Cass211024
Meeker201733
Waseca193916
Wabasha17493
Martin172126
Roseau166617
Hubbard151438
Redwood141427
Houston141114
Dodge14014
Renville138740
Chippewa133432
Cottonwood129218
Fillmore12838
Wadena120918
Rock112212
Aitkin111633
Faribault110316
Sibley11017
Watonwan10708
Pennington101316
Kanabec100118
Pipestone97523
Yellow Medicine95017
Murray9137
Jackson87510
Swift84718
Pope7485
Stevens7078
Marshall70315
Clearwater68814
Lake66515
Lac qui Parle66116
Wilkin63510
Koochiching61010
Lincoln4912
Big Stone4703
Grant4398
Unassigned43568
Norman4268
Mahnomen4177
Kittson37420
Red Lake3214
Traverse2673
Lake of the Woods1991
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 313284

Reported Deaths: 4437
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47198465
Linn18187280
Scott15975172
Black Hawk14184243
Woodbury13161181
Johnson1234453
Dubuque11678159
Pottawattamie9204115
Dallas915472
Story886638
Cerro Gordo476172
Webster475077
Warren463939
Clinton461068
Sioux460757
Marshall433262
Buena Vista397731
Muscatine397379
Des Moines396243
Plymouth354270
Wapello353098
Jasper335159
Lee327132
Marion312253
Jones275650
Henry269931
Carroll258934
Bremer251048
Crawford235524
Boone224717
Washington224333
Benton214550
Mahaska198937
Jackson196532
Tama191659
Dickinson189429
Kossuth182244
Delaware177736
Clay173421
Wright167824
Fayette166824
Buchanan162924
Hamilton162930
Winneshiek161420
Harrison159162
Hardin158731
Cedar156819
Clayton154349
Butler152524
Page148715
Floyd142036
Cherokee140527
Mills139017
Lyon138233
Poweshiek136024
Hancock133024
Allamakee131630
Iowa128522
Madison126210
Calhoun12409
Grundy123428
Winnebago123329
Jefferson122625
Mitchell117337
Louisa116830
Cass115443
Chickasaw114012
Appanoose113340
Sac113215
Union112823
Emmet111332
Shelby108027
Humboldt107819
Guthrie104624
Franklin104018
Unassigned10290
Palo Alto92611
Montgomery90024
Keokuk86526
Howard86419
Monroe82820
Clarke8219
Pocahontas78811
Ida76930
Davis70421
Adair69820
Greene6987
Monona69618
Lucas67110
Osceola65011
Worth6224
Taylor6029
Fremont5296
Van Buren50615
Decatur5004
Ringgold46311
Audubon4278
Wayne42021
Adams3023
Tracking a potential storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Image

